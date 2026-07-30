Auction ended.

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible Tri-Power 4-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 07/30/26
Result
1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible Tri-Power 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (113)

Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN242676B138160
Mileage indicated59,100 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine389ci V8 Tri-Power
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorStarlight Black
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible Walk Around
Play
1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible Test Drive
Play
1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible Start Up
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Car Craft magazine's December 1965 issue put it plainly: “You're simply automatically in with a GTO, it's the ‘hot set-up’ when it comes to street or strip.” The 1966 GTO was undeniably one of the year's hottest cars. Under the hood, it still ran on a 389 cu-in V8, available with a single four-barrel carburetor or the optional “Tri-Power” setup, which used three two-barrel carbs to add 25 horsepower. Its side profile showed off a “Coke Bottle” waist, drawing inspiration from Air Force fighter jets of the era, while the roofline’s “Flying Buttress” “C” Pillars gave it a truly distinctive silhouette. Earlier GTOs had been handsome, but this new version was seductive and sensual. It's no surprise that Pontiac GTO sales more than doubled in 1966.

Documentation from Pontiac Historic Services (PHS) shows this in-crowd GTO convertible looks as it left the Baltimore plant in June 1966 — Starlight Black paint, Black vinyl bucket seat interior, and Black convertible top.

According to the PHS documentation included with the sale, it's also a genuine factory Tri-Power car with the required 4-speed manual transmission and Safe-T-Track limited slip rear axle. Other features include Rally I wheels and an AM radio.

This 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with PHS documentation and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

  • Factory 389ci Tri-Power V8

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Starlight Black paint

  • Black vinyl bucket seat interior

  • Black power convertible top

  • Safe-T-Track rear axle

Factory Equipment

  • 389ci Tri-Power V8

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Starlight Black paint

  • Black vinyl bucket seat interior

  • AM radio and manual antenna

  • Kelsey-Hayes Rally I wheels

  • The chassis number (242676B138160) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac

    • 42 – GTO

    • 67 – Two-door convertible

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant

    • 138160 – Production sequence starting at 100001 at all plants

  • The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:

    • 66-23767 – 1966 Pontiac GTO Two-Door Convertible

    • BAL – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant

    • 3958 – Fisher Body sequence number

    • 223 – Black vinyl interior

    • A2 – Starlight Black paint

    • 2 – Black convertible top

    • 06A – First week of June production date

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Included Items

  • PHS Documentation

  • Spare tire cover

Additional Information

The seller states, "The engine code is 'WS' which shows correct for a 1966 GTO with 389, triple dueces, and manual trans. There is another stamping 553418 above this, however that number only correlates to the Protect-O-Plate for warranty purposes, and this car no longer has that with it. Apparently the VIN stamping process didn't start for Pontiac until 1968, so you won't have that to verify. The block casting number is 9778789 which is correct for a 1966 GTO 389, and the casting date code is D286 which should be April 28, 1966. The trim tag shows a 06A date code, so that means the engine timing is correct to be original to the car. We do feel it is the 'numbers matching' engine."

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible Tri-Power 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
FW_alwvnt
FW_alwvnt
$60,776
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedJul 30, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids30
Views23,069

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