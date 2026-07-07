Auction ended.

1966 Lincoln Continental Convertible

Sold for on 07/07/26
Result
1966 Lincoln Continental Convertible
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (43)

Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6Y86G442599
Mileage indicated83,300 Miles TMU
LocationTorrington, Wyoming
Engine462ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlue

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Video gallery

1966 Lincoln Continental-Idle & Undercarriage View
Play

Description

The Lincoln Continental Convertible of the 1960s stands as one of the most distinctive American luxury cars ever produced — its Elwood Engel-penned styling, suicide rear doors, and power-operated soft top combining to create something that felt genuinely different from anything else on the road, domestic or imported.

The 1966 model year Continental represented a subtle refinement of the formula that had debuted in 1961, with a slightly longer wheelbase and improved refinement, while retaining the clean, unadorned lines that have kept the Continental relevant to collectors and designers alike for six decades. The four-door convertible body style was unique to Lincoln in the American luxury market and remains one of the most architecturally striking open cars of the postwar era.

This '66 Continental four-door convertible presents in white over blue upholstery, with the white convertible top with power function. The car is described by the seller as largely unmodified in its color and interior, and new tires were fitted in 2025.

This 1966 Lincoln Continental Convertible is offered with a clean Wyoming title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 462ci V8

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • White exterior over blue interior

  • Power-operated white soft top

  • Tires replaced in 2025

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 462ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-operated convertible soft top

  • Suicide rear doors

  • Power steering and power brakes

  • Front disc brakes

  • Air conditioning

  • Power windows

  • Power seat

  • AM radio

  • The trim tag decodes as follows:

    • 74A – 4-Door Convertible

    • M – White paint

    • 82 – Blue trim

    • 16C – March, 16th production

    • 23 – Jacksonville, Florida (DSO)

    • 6 – 2.80:1 axle ratio

    • 4 – C-4 automatic transmission

Servicing

  • The seller states that the tires were replaced in 2025

Known Imperfections

  • Various blemishes consistent with age

  • Some interior buttons missing

  • Wear on upholstery

  • Condition of the paint as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1966 Lincoln Continental was acquired by the seller in 2022 via a Barrett-Jackson auction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1966 Lincoln Continental Convertible

Sold to
EMC
EMC
$53,233
Seller
NM_nl8dka
NM_nl8dka
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC
Bids48
Views11,599

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