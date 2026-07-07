Description

The Lincoln Continental Convertible of the 1960s stands as one of the most distinctive American luxury cars ever produced — its Elwood Engel-penned styling, suicide rear doors, and power-operated soft top combining to create something that felt genuinely different from anything else on the road, domestic or imported.

The 1966 model year Continental represented a subtle refinement of the formula that had debuted in 1961, with a slightly longer wheelbase and improved refinement, while retaining the clean, unadorned lines that have kept the Continental relevant to collectors and designers alike for six decades. The four-door convertible body style was unique to Lincoln in the American luxury market and remains one of the most architecturally striking open cars of the postwar era.

This '66 Continental four-door convertible presents in white over blue upholstery, with the white convertible top with power function. The car is described by the seller as largely unmodified in its color and interior, and new tires were fitted in 2025.

This 1966 Lincoln Continental Convertible is offered with a clean Wyoming title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Powered by a 462ci V8

3-speed automatic transmission

White exterior over blue interior

Power-operated white soft top

Tires replaced in 2025

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 462ci V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Power-operated convertible soft top

Suicide rear doors

Power steering and power brakes

Front disc brakes

Air conditioning

Power windows

Power seat

AM radio

The trim tag decodes as follows: 74A – 4-Door Convertible M – White paint 82 – Blue trim 16C – March, 16th production 23 – Jacksonville, Florida (DSO) 6 – 2.80:1 axle ratio 4 – C-4 automatic transmission



Servicing

The seller states that the tires were replaced in 2025

Known Imperfections

Various blemishes consistent with age

Some interior buttons missing

Wear on upholstery

Condition of the paint as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1966 Lincoln Continental was acquired by the seller in 2022 via a Barrett-Jackson auction.