1966 Lincoln Continental Convertible
Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC
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Description
The Lincoln Continental Convertible of the 1960s stands as one of the most distinctive American luxury cars ever produced — its Elwood Engel-penned styling, suicide rear doors, and power-operated soft top combining to create something that felt genuinely different from anything else on the road, domestic or imported.
The 1966 model year Continental represented a subtle refinement of the formula that had debuted in 1961, with a slightly longer wheelbase and improved refinement, while retaining the clean, unadorned lines that have kept the Continental relevant to collectors and designers alike for six decades. The four-door convertible body style was unique to Lincoln in the American luxury market and remains one of the most architecturally striking open cars of the postwar era.
This '66 Continental four-door convertible presents in white over blue upholstery, with the white convertible top with power function. The car is described by the seller as largely unmodified in its color and interior, and new tires were fitted in 2025.
This 1966 Lincoln Continental Convertible is offered with a clean Wyoming title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Powered by a 462ci V8
3-speed automatic transmission
White exterior over blue interior
Power-operated white soft top
Tires replaced in 2025
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 462ci V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Power-operated convertible soft top
Suicide rear doors
Power steering and power brakes
Front disc brakes
Air conditioning
Power windows
Power seat
AM radio
The trim tag decodes as follows:
74A – 4-Door Convertible
M – White paint
82 – Blue trim
16C – March, 16th production
23 – Jacksonville, Florida (DSO)
6 – 2.80:1 axle ratio
4 – C-4 automatic transmission
Servicing
The seller states that the tires were replaced in 2025
Known Imperfections
Various blemishes consistent with age
Some interior buttons missing
Wear on upholstery
Condition of the paint as shown in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1966 Lincoln Continental was acquired by the seller in 2022 via a Barrett-Jackson auction.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.