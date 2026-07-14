Auction ended.

1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 289

No reserve
Sold for on 07/14/26
Result
1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 289
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Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6F08C710115
Mileage indicated62,750 Miles TMU
LocationNew York, New York
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorCandy Apple Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1966 Ford Mustang convertible-Cold Start
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1966 Ford Mustang Convertible-Driving POV
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford refined the Mustang formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. With its combination of V8 performance, sporty styling, and open-air appeal, the Mustang Convertible continued to define the pony car segment and remains one of the most recognizable classics of the era.

Originally finished in Springtime Yellow, this 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible has been since been repainted in Candy Apple Red with a black convertible soft top over a black vinyl Pony interior. Power is provided by a 289ci V8 that has been fitted with a Holley four‑barrel carburetor, paired with a Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission. The car features an aluminum radiator, power steering, a power-operated convertible top, and a retro-style modern audio system.

This 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible is now offered at no reserve with recent service records, owner's manuals, spare tire, boot cover, and New York State registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 289ci V8 engine with Holley 4‑barrel carburetor

  • Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Candy Apple Red over black vinyl

  • Power-operated black convertible soft top

  • Upgraded retro audio system

Equipment

  • The chassis number (6F08C710115) decodes as:

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 08 – Convertible body style

    • C – 289ci V8 engine (2‑barrel carburetor)

    • 710115 – Sequential production number

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • 76A – Convertible body style with standard interior

    • 8 – Springtime Yellow paint

    • 26 – Black vinyl interior

    • 12G – Built July 12, 1966

    • 55 – Dallas District Sales Office

    • 6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio

    • 6 – C4 automatic transmission

  • Front independent suspension with coil springs and rear leaf springs

  • C4 Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission

  • 12‑volt electrical system

  • Convertible soft top

  • Air-conditioning

  • Power brakes

Modifications

  • Color change from Springtime Yellow to Candy Apple Red

  • Holley 4‑barrel carburetor with polished air cleaner housing

  • Champion aluminum radiator

  • Mustang GT-style front grille

  • Coker Classic radial tires

  • Power-assisted steering

  • AM/FM with a USB connection

  • Center console

  • Aftermarket seatbelts

    • Front 3-point belts

    • Rear lap belts

Servicing & Documentation

According to records, the following recent service work has been performed (see “Service Records” attached for additional information):

  • 2026:

    • Engine oil change

    • New York State inspection performed

    • Battery replaced

  • 2025:

    • Spark plugs replaced

    • Spark plug wire set replaced

    • Distributor cap replaced

    • Rotor replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Some corrosion present on undercarriage components

  • Scratch noted on a rear fender

  • GT-style grille and fog light insert needs to be aligned

  • Carpet shows areas of fading

Ownership History

This Mustang is offered with New York State registration in the seller’s name.

Included Items

  • Black vinyl boot cover

  • Spare tire with protective cover

  • Retro AutoSound owner’s manual

  • Recent service records

  • Owner’s manual

  • 2 sets of keys

Additional Information

This 1966 Ford Mustang is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 289

Service Records: 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 289

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 289 · No reserve

Sold to
NP_0lravz
NP_0lravz
$24,343
Seller
Swwright
Swwright
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids15
Views15,434

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