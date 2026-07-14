1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 289
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Ford refined the Mustang formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. With its combination of V8 performance, sporty styling, and open-air appeal, the Mustang Convertible continued to define the pony car segment and remains one of the most recognizable classics of the era.
Originally finished in Springtime Yellow, this 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible has been since been repainted in Candy Apple Red with a black convertible soft top over a black vinyl Pony interior. Power is provided by a 289ci V8 that has been fitted with a Holley four‑barrel carburetor, paired with a Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission. The car features an aluminum radiator, power steering, a power-operated convertible top, and a retro-style modern audio system.
This 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible is now offered at no reserve with recent service records, owner's manuals, spare tire, boot cover, and New York State registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 289ci V8 engine with Holley 4‑barrel carburetor
Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Candy Apple Red over black vinyl
Power-operated black convertible soft top
Upgraded retro audio system
Equipment
The chassis number (6F08C710115) decodes as:
6 – 1966 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
08 – Convertible body style
C – 289ci V8 engine (2‑barrel carburetor)
710115 – Sequential production number
The data plate decodes as:
76A – Convertible body style with standard interior
8 – Springtime Yellow paint
26 – Black vinyl interior
12G – Built July 12, 1966
55 – Dallas District Sales Office
6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio
6 – C4 automatic transmission
Front independent suspension with coil springs and rear leaf springs
C4 Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission
12‑volt electrical system
Convertible soft top
Air-conditioning
Power brakes
Modifications
Color change from Springtime Yellow to Candy Apple Red
Holley 4‑barrel carburetor with polished air cleaner housing
Champion aluminum radiator
Mustang GT-style front grille
Coker Classic radial tires
Power-assisted steering
AM/FM with a USB connection
Center console
Aftermarket seatbelts
Front 3-point belts
Rear lap belts
Servicing & Documentation
According to records, the following recent service work has been performed (see “Service Records” attached for additional information):
2026:
Engine oil change
New York State inspection performed
Battery replaced
2025:
Spark plugs replaced
Spark plug wire set replaced
Distributor cap replaced
Rotor replaced
Known Imperfections
Some corrosion present on undercarriage components
Scratch noted on a rear fender
GT-style grille and fog light insert needs to be aligned
Carpet shows areas of fading
Ownership History
This Mustang is offered with New York State registration in the seller’s name.
Included Items
Black vinyl boot cover
Spare tire with protective cover
Retro AutoSound owner’s manual
Recent service records
Owner’s manual
2 sets of keys
Additional Information
This 1966 Ford Mustang is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.