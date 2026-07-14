Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford refined the Mustang formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. With its combination of V8 performance, sporty styling, and open-air appeal, the Mustang Convertible continued to define the pony car segment and remains one of the most recognizable classics of the era.

Originally finished in Springtime Yellow, this 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible has been since been repainted in Candy Apple Red with a black convertible soft top over a black vinyl Pony interior. Power is provided by a 289ci V8 that has been fitted with a Holley four‑barrel carburetor, paired with a Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission. The car features an aluminum radiator, power steering, a power-operated convertible top, and a retro-style modern audio system.

This 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible is now offered at no reserve with recent service records, owner's manuals, spare tire, boot cover, and New York State registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 289ci V8 engine with Holley 4‑barrel carburetor

Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Candy Apple Red over black vinyl

Power-operated black convertible soft top

Upgraded retro audio system

Equipment

The chassis number (6F08C710115) decodes as: 6 – 1966 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 08 – Convertible body style C – 289ci V8 engine (2‑barrel carburetor) 710115 – Sequential production number

The data plate decodes as: 76A – Convertible body style with standard interior 8 – Springtime Yellow paint 26 – Black vinyl interior 12G – Built July 12, 1966 55 – Dallas District Sales Office 6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio 6 – C4 automatic transmission

Front independent suspension with coil springs and rear leaf springs

C4 Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission

12‑volt electrical system

Convertible soft top

Air-conditioning

Power brakes

Modifications

Color change from Springtime Yellow to Candy Apple Red

Holley 4‑barrel carburetor with polished air cleaner housing

Champion aluminum radiator

Mustang GT-style front grille

Coker Classic radial tires

Power-assisted steering

AM/FM with a USB connection

Center console

Aftermarket seatbelts Front 3-point belts Rear lap belts



Servicing & Documentation

According to records, the following recent service work has been performed (see “Service Records” attached for additional information):

2026: Engine oil change New York State inspection performed Battery replaced

2025: Spark plugs replaced Spark plug wire set replaced Distributor cap replaced Rotor replaced



Known Imperfections

Some corrosion present on undercarriage components

Scratch noted on a rear fender

GT-style grille and fog light insert needs to be aligned

Carpet shows areas of fading

Ownership History

This Mustang is offered with New York State registration in the seller’s name.

Included Items

Black vinyl boot cover

Spare tire with protective cover

Retro AutoSound owner’s manual

Recent service records

Owner’s manual

2 sets of keys

Additional Information

This 1966 Ford Mustang is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.