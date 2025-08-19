1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 3-Speed
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:55 PM UTC
Description
The 1966 Ford Mustang helped define the early pony car segment, offering simple mechanicals and a range of configurations. Ford intended for the Mustang to have mass appeal, and as such the sheer breadth of the early Mustang lineup is often overlooked.
This '66 Mustang hardtop is powered by a carbureted 200ci inline-six paired with a 3-speed manual transmission and presents as a stock-appearing example finished in light blue over a two-tone blue interior.
The car features 14" steel wheels with hubcaps, thin-whitewall tires, and four-wheel drum brakes. Its interior features bucket front and rear bench seats that have been reupholstered, as well as an aftermarket head unit. The seller has had the car since 2021, and service since 2025 is reported to have included replacement of the battery and starter as well as service to the windshield washer system.
This 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Early Mustang coupe
Finished in metallic blue
Two-tone blue interior with bucket front seats
200ci inline-six engine
3-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 200ci inline-six engine
3-speed manual transmission
Manual steering
Four-wheel drum brakes
14-inch steel wheels with covers
Chrome bumpers
Front bucket seats
Heater/defrost
Chassis number 6F07T714887 decodes as follows:
6: 1966 model year
F: Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
07: Coupe body style
T: 200ci inline-six engine
714887: Sequential production number
Modifications
Aftermarket cassette radio
Interior reupholstered
Servicing & Documentation
The following servicing is said to have been performed:
2025:
Oil and filter changed
Battery replaced
Starter replaced
Windshield washer system serviced
Known Imperfections
Rust bubbles on lower door and rocker panels
Various paint chips and scratches
Cracking on the steering wheel
Ownership History
This 1966 Ford Mustang was acquired by the seller in 2021.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.