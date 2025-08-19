1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 3-Speed

6 days
$3,600
1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 3-Speed
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Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6F07T714887
Mileage indicated65,900 Miles TMU
LocationTecumseh, Michigan
Engine200ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRear-wheel drive
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue
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Description

The 1966 Ford Mustang helped define the early pony car segment, offering simple mechanicals and a range of configurations. Ford intended for the Mustang to have mass appeal, and as such the sheer breadth of the early Mustang lineup is often overlooked.

This '66 Mustang hardtop is powered by a carbureted 200ci inline-six paired with a 3-speed manual transmission and presents as a stock-appearing example finished in light blue over a two-tone blue interior.

The car features 14" steel wheels with hubcaps, thin-whitewall tires, and four-wheel drum brakes. Its interior features bucket front and rear bench seats that have been reupholstered, as well as an aftermarket head unit. The seller has had the car since 2021, and service since 2025 is reported to have included replacement of the battery and starter as well as service to the windshield washer system.

This 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Early Mustang coupe

  • Finished in metallic blue

  • Two-tone blue interior with bucket front seats

  • 200ci inline-six engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 200ci inline-six engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Manual steering

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • 14-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Front bucket seats

  • Heater/defrost

  • Chassis number 6F07T714887 decodes as follows:

    • 6: 1966 model year

    • F: Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 07: Coupe body style

    • T: 200ci inline-six engine

    • 714887: Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Aftermarket cassette radio

  • Interior reupholstered

Servicing & Documentation

The following servicing is said to have been performed:

  • 2025:

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Battery replaced

    • Starter replaced

    • Windshield washer system serviced

Known Imperfections

  • Rust bubbles on lower door and rocker panels

  • Various paint chips and scratches

  • Cracking on the steering wheel

Ownership History

This 1966 Ford Mustang was acquired by the seller in 2021.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 3-Speed

Current bid
JH_8ut658
JH_8ut658
$3,600
Seller
Chaosbrews
Chaosbrews
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids8
Views2,434
How it works
Bids
JH_8ut658's avatar
JH_8ut658
Jun 23 at 4:47 PM
$3,600bid placed 
CT_51xzqs' avatar
CT_51xzqs
Jun 21 at 6:34 PM
$3,500bid placed 
LarrySummers_b8pk's avatar
LarrySummers_b8pk
Jun 18 at 9:39 PM
$3,250bid placed 
Amore's avatar
Amore
Jun 18 at 2:45 AM
$3,000bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 16 at 8:04 PM
$1,987bid placed 

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