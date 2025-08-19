Description

The 1966 Ford Mustang helped define the early pony car segment, offering simple mechanicals and a range of configurations. Ford intended for the Mustang to have mass appeal, and as such the sheer breadth of the early Mustang lineup is often overlooked.

This '66 Mustang hardtop is powered by a carbureted 200ci inline-six paired with a 3-speed manual transmission and presents as a stock-appearing example finished in light blue over a two-tone blue interior.

The car features 14" steel wheels with hubcaps, thin-whitewall tires, and four-wheel drum brakes. Its interior features bucket front and rear bench seats that have been reupholstered, as well as an aftermarket head unit. The seller has had the car since 2021, and service since 2025 is reported to have included replacement of the battery and starter as well as service to the windshield washer system.

This 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Early Mustang coupe

Finished in metallic blue

Two-tone blue interior with bucket front seats

200ci inline-six engine

3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 200ci inline-six engine

3-speed manual transmission

Manual steering

Four-wheel drum brakes

14-inch steel wheels with covers

Chrome bumpers

Front bucket seats

Heater/defrost

Chassis number 6F07T714887 decodes as follows: 6 : 1966 model year F : Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 07 : Coupe body style T : 200ci inline-six engine 714887 : Sequential production number



Modifications

Aftermarket cassette radio

Interior reupholstered

Servicing & Documentation

The following servicing is said to have been performed:

2025: Oil and filter changed Battery replaced Starter replaced Windshield washer system serviced



Known Imperfections

Rust bubbles on lower door and rocker panels

Various paint chips and scratches

Cracking on the steering wheel

Ownership History

This 1966 Ford Mustang was acquired by the seller in 2021.