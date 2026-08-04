43-Years-Family-Owned, 289-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible
Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car's formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. Three body styles were now offered — the Hardtop (coupe), Convertible, and Fastback (SportsRoof) — appealing to everyone from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts. Buyers could choose from a wide range of engines, starting with the "Sprint" 200ci inline-six.
A popular upgrade to straight-six models was the installation of a 289ci V8, like what is now under the hood of this example, which has been in the care of the same family for approximately 43 years. The body has been refinished in Merlot Metallic, and the seller notes that the car features a “pony” deluxe interior.
Additional details include a power-operated white soft top, a boot cover, four-wheel drum brakes, 15” Ridler wheels, power steering, a three-speed automatic transmission, a center console, and a JVC cassette stereo.
This 1966 Ford Mustang convertible is now offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Replacement 289ci V8
Holley carburetor
Chrome valve covers
Three-speed automatic transmission
Power steering
Merlot Metallic paint over white upholstery
Power-operated white convertible soft top
Front lap belts (tucked under seats)
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (6TC80226993) decodes as:
6 — 1966 model year
T — Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant
C — 200ci inline-six
80 — Mustang, two-door convertible
226993 — Sequential production number
Modifications
Carbureted 289ci V8
Aftermarket grille
15” Ridler wheels
Front lap belts (tucked under seats)
Known Imperfections
Imperfections consistent with older refurbishment
Miscellaneous dents, scratches, and paint chips
Damaged paint on passenger front wheel arch
Overspray on underbody components
Cracked steering wheel
Ownership History
The car has been in the seller’s family for approximately 43 years.
Additional Information
From the seller: “This car is finished in Merlot metallic paint and has the original pony interior. Less than 13% of Mustangs were sold with this option in 1966. Original soft top (motorized) and original boot. V8 289 automatic with dual exhaust. Family owned for 43 years with records.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.