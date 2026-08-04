Auction ended.

43-Years-Family-Owned, 289-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible

Sold for on 08/04/26
Result
43-Years-Family-Owned, 289-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible
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Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6TC80226993
Mileage indicated9,250 Miles TMU
LocationLiberty Township, Ohio
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMerlot Metallic
Interior colorWhite

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Video gallery

1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Cold Start
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1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Departure
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Description

Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car's formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. Three body styles were now offered — the Hardtop (coupe), Convertible, and Fastback (SportsRoof) — appealing to everyone from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts. Buyers could choose from a wide range of engines, starting with the "Sprint" 200ci inline-six.

A popular upgrade to straight-six models was the installation of a 289ci V8, like what is now under the hood of this example, which has been in the care of the same family for approximately 43 years. The body has been refinished in Merlot Metallic, and the seller notes that the car features a “pony” deluxe interior.

Additional details include a power-operated white soft top, a boot cover, four-wheel drum brakes, 15” Ridler wheels, power steering, a three-speed automatic transmission, a center console, and a JVC cassette stereo.

This 1966 Ford Mustang convertible is now offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Replacement 289ci V8

  • Holley carburetor

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Power steering

  • Merlot Metallic paint over white upholstery

  • Power-operated white convertible soft top

  • Front lap belts (tucked under seats)

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (6TC80226993) decodes as:

    • 6 — 1966 model year

    • T — Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant

    • C — 200ci inline-six

    • 80 — Mustang, two-door convertible

    • 226993 — Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Carbureted 289ci V8

  • Aftermarket grille

  • 15” Ridler wheels

  • Front lap belts (tucked under seats)

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections consistent with older refurbishment

  • Miscellaneous dents, scratches, and paint chips

  • Damaged paint on passenger front wheel arch

  • Overspray on underbody components

  • Cracked steering wheel

Ownership History

The car has been in the seller’s family for approximately 43 years.

Additional Information

From the seller: “This car is finished in Merlot metallic paint and has the original pony interior. Less than 13% of Mustangs were sold with this option in 1966. Original soft top (motorized) and original boot. V8 289 automatic with dual exhaust. Family owned for 43 years with records.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

43-Years-Family-Owned, 289-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible

Sold to
RV_rmx9zv
RV_rmx9zv
$29,105
Seller
289Power
289Power
EndedAug 04, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids23
Views16,437

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