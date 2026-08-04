Description

Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car's formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. Three body styles were now offered — the Hardtop (coupe), Convertible, and Fastback (SportsRoof) — appealing to everyone from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts. Buyers could choose from a wide range of engines, starting with the "Sprint" 200ci inline-six.

A popular upgrade to straight-six models was the installation of a 289ci V8, like what is now under the hood of this example, which has been in the care of the same family for approximately 43 years. The body has been refinished in Merlot Metallic, and the seller notes that the car features a “pony” deluxe interior.

Additional details include a power-operated white soft top, a boot cover, four-wheel drum brakes, 15” Ridler wheels, power steering, a three-speed automatic transmission, a center console, and a JVC cassette stereo.

This 1966 Ford Mustang convertible is now offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Replacement 289ci V8

Holley carburetor

Chrome valve covers

Three-speed automatic transmission

Power steering

Merlot Metallic paint over white upholstery

Power-operated white convertible soft top

Front lap belts (tucked under seats)

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (6TC80226993) decodes as: 6 — 1966 model year T — Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant C — 200ci inline-six 80 — Mustang, two-door convertible 226993 — Sequential production number



Modifications

Carbureted 289ci V8

Aftermarket grille

15” Ridler wheels

Front lap belts (tucked under seats)

Known Imperfections

Imperfections consistent with older refurbishment

Miscellaneous dents, scratches, and paint chips

Damaged paint on passenger front wheel arch

Overspray on underbody components

Cracked steering wheel

Ownership History

The car has been in the seller’s family for approximately 43 years.

Additional Information

From the seller: “This car is finished in Merlot metallic paint and has the original pony interior. Less than 13% of Mustangs were sold with this option in 1966. Original soft top (motorized) and original boot. V8 289 automatic with dual exhaust. Family owned for 43 years with records.”