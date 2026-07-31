327-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed
Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1966, the Chevy II Nova SS combined Chevrolet’s compact dimensions with increasingly serious performance potential. Lightweight, simple, and highly adaptable, the second-generation Nova has become one of the hobby’s most respected foundations for custom street builds, equally at home as a restored factory example or a thoughtfully upgraded cruiser.
This 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe was assembled at Chevrolet's Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant. Refinished in white over a custom two-tone red and beige interior, the car is powered by a 327ci V8 paired with a Muncie four-sped manual transmission with a hydraulically assisted clutch.
Performance upgrades include a Holley Performance Demon four-barrel carburetor, polished aluminum intake manifold, GM "double-hump" cylinder heads, headers, a billet air cleaner assembly, polished billet valve covers, and a Griffin aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan.
Beyond the drivetrain, the Nova features a shaved and detailed engine compartment, a relocated trunk-mounted battery, traction bars, custom dual exhaust, Vintage Air climate control, AutoMeter retro-style instrumentation, a Billet Specialties steering wheel, a Sony CD head unit, and 15-inch American Racing wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle redline tires. Chassis upgrades include a Heidts Super Ride independent front suspension with stainless tubular control arms, Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering, and front disc brakes paired with rear drums.
This modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Powered by a 327ci V8 paired with a Muncie 4-speed manual transmission
Holley Performance Demon four-barrel carburetor
Aluminum radiator with electric fan
Custom dual exhaust system
Refinished in white over a custom two-tone red and beige interior
Vintage Air climate control system and custom interior appointments
15” American Racing wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle redline tires
Factory Equipment
The chassis code (117376N127150) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
17 – Chevy II Nova SS, six-cylinder series
37 – 2-door Sport Coupe body style
6 – 1966 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
127150 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Laminated pages with build details provided by the seller can be found under "Additional documents" below.
Engine/Drivetrain/Suspension:
327ci V8
Holley Performance Demon four-barrel carburetor
GM "double-hump" cylinder heads
Muncie 4-speed manual transmission
Polished valve covers
Aluminum radiator with electric fan
Shaved and detailed engine compartment
Custom dual exhaust system
Battery relocated to trunk
Heidts Super Ride independent front suspension
Stainless tubular control arms
Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering
Front disc/rear drum brakes
Traction bars
Exterior:
Repainted white
15-inch American Racing wheels
Goodyear Eagle redline tires
Interior:
Custom two-tone red and beige trim extending throughout interior
Center console
Vintage Air air conditioning system
AutoMeter retro gauges
Billet steering wheel
Cue ball-style shift knob
Sony CD head unit
Servicing
From the seller: "I do not have extensive history on the vehicle, as I purchased it largely as it sits today. During my ownership, I replaced the battery in 2026 and believe the wiring harness was replaced in 2024. I was also told the car originally came from Georgia, although I do not have documentation to verify that information."
Known Imperfections
Driver-side window crank handle needs to be secured
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment
Ownership History
This SS is now offered with a clean Michigan title.
From the seller, “I love the car, but it is time for me to separate myself from it as I get older. There are only a few very minor items that are of no concern.”
Included Items
Laminated info sheets
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.