Description

Introduced for 1966, the Chevy II Nova SS combined Chevrolet’s compact dimensions with increasingly serious performance potential. Lightweight, simple, and highly adaptable, the second-generation Nova has become one of the hobby’s most respected foundations for custom street builds, equally at home as a restored factory example or a thoughtfully upgraded cruiser.

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe was assembled at Chevrolet's Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant. Refinished in white over a custom two-tone red and beige interior, the car is powered by a 327ci V8 paired with a Muncie four-sped manual transmission with a hydraulically assisted clutch.

Performance upgrades include a Holley Performance Demon four-barrel carburetor, polished aluminum intake manifold, GM "double-hump" cylinder heads, headers, a billet air cleaner assembly, polished billet valve covers, and a Griffin aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan.

Beyond the drivetrain, the Nova features a shaved and detailed engine compartment, a relocated trunk-mounted battery, traction bars, custom dual exhaust, Vintage Air climate control, AutoMeter retro-style instrumentation, a Billet Specialties steering wheel, a Sony CD head unit, and 15-inch American Racing wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle redline tires. Chassis upgrades include a Heidts Super Ride independent front suspension with stainless tubular control arms, Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering, and front disc brakes paired with rear drums.

This modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Powered by a 327ci V8 paired with a Muncie 4-speed manual transmission

Holley Performance Demon four-barrel carburetor

Aluminum radiator with electric fan

Custom dual exhaust system

Refinished in white over a custom two-tone red and beige interior

Vintage Air climate control system and custom interior appointments

15” American Racing wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle redline tires

Factory Equipment

The chassis code (117376N127150) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division 17 – Chevy II Nova SS, six-cylinder series 37 – 2-door Sport Coupe body style 6 – 1966 model year N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant 127150 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Laminated pages with build details provided by the seller can be found under "Additional documents" below.

Engine/Drivetrain/Suspension: 327ci V8 Holley Performance Demon four-barrel carburetor GM "double-hump" cylinder heads Muncie 4-speed manual transmission Polished valve covers Aluminum radiator with electric fan Shaved and detailed engine compartment Custom dual exhaust system Battery relocated to trunk Heidts Super Ride independent front suspension Stainless tubular control arms Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering Front disc/rear drum brakes Traction bars

Exterior: Repainted white 15-inch American Racing wheels Goodyear Eagle redline tires

Interior: Custom two-tone red and beige trim extending throughout interior Center console Vintage Air air conditioning system AutoMeter retro gauges Billet steering wheel Cue ball-style shift knob Sony CD head unit



Servicing

From the seller: "I do not have extensive history on the vehicle, as I purchased it largely as it sits today. During my ownership, I replaced the battery in 2026 and believe the wiring harness was replaced in 2024. I was also told the car originally came from Georgia, although I do not have documentation to verify that information."

Known Imperfections

Driver-side window crank handle needs to be secured

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

Ownership History

This SS is now offered with a clean Michigan title.

From the seller, “I love the car, but it is time for me to separate myself from it as I get older. There are only a few very minor items that are of no concern.”

Included Items