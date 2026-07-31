Auction ended.

327-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed

Sold after for on 07/31/26
Result
327-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN117376N127150
Mileage indicated2,350 Miles TMU
LocationClarkston, Michigan
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorRed/Beige

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Video gallery

1966 Chevy Nova SS-Driving
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1966 Chevy Nova SS-Engine bay
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1966 Chevy Nova SS-Engine Startup
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1966 Chevy Nova SS-Interior
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1966 Chevy Nova SS-Interior 2
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1966 Chevy Nova SS-Walkaround
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Description

Introduced for 1966, the Chevy II Nova SS combined Chevrolet’s compact dimensions with increasingly serious performance potential. Lightweight, simple, and highly adaptable, the second-generation Nova has become one of the hobby’s most respected foundations for custom street builds, equally at home as a restored factory example or a thoughtfully upgraded cruiser.

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe was assembled at Chevrolet's Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant. Refinished in white over a custom two-tone red and beige interior, the car is powered by a 327ci V8 paired with a Muncie four-sped manual transmission with a hydraulically assisted clutch.

Performance upgrades include a Holley Performance Demon four-barrel carburetor, polished aluminum intake manifold, GM "double-hump" cylinder heads, headers, a billet air cleaner assembly, polished billet valve covers, and a Griffin aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan.

Beyond the drivetrain, the Nova features a shaved and detailed engine compartment, a relocated trunk-mounted battery, traction bars, custom dual exhaust, Vintage Air climate control, AutoMeter retro-style instrumentation, a Billet Specialties steering wheel, a Sony CD head unit, and 15-inch American Racing wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle redline tires. Chassis upgrades include a Heidts Super Ride independent front suspension with stainless tubular control arms, Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering, and front disc brakes paired with rear drums.

This modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 327ci V8 paired with a Muncie 4-speed manual transmission

  • Holley Performance Demon four-barrel carburetor

  • Aluminum radiator with electric fan

  • Custom dual exhaust system

  • Refinished in white over a custom two-tone red and beige interior

  • Vintage Air climate control system and custom interior appointments

  • 15” American Racing wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle redline tires

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis code (117376N127150) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • 17 – Chevy II Nova SS, six-cylinder series

    • 37 – 2-door Sport Coupe body style

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 127150 – Sequential production number

Modifications

Laminated pages with build details provided by the seller can be found under "Additional documents" below.

  • Engine/Drivetrain/Suspension:

    • 327ci V8

    • Holley Performance Demon four-barrel carburetor

    • GM "double-hump" cylinder heads

    • Muncie 4-speed manual transmission

    • Polished valve covers

    • Aluminum radiator with electric fan

    • Shaved and detailed engine compartment

    • Custom dual exhaust system

    • Battery relocated to trunk

    • Heidts Super Ride independent front suspension

      • Stainless tubular control arms

    • Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering

    • Front disc/rear drum brakes

    • Traction bars

  • Exterior:

    • Repainted white

    • 15-inch American Racing wheels

    • Goodyear Eagle redline tires

  • Interior:

    • Custom two-tone red and beige trim extending throughout interior

    • Center console

    • Vintage Air air conditioning system

    • AutoMeter retro gauges

    • Billet steering wheel

    • Cue ball-style shift knob

    • Sony CD head unit

Servicing

From the seller: "I do not have extensive history on the vehicle, as I purchased it largely as it sits today. During my ownership, I replaced the battery in 2026 and believe the wiring harness was replaced in 2024. I was also told the car originally came from Georgia, although I do not have documentation to verify that information."

Known Imperfections

  • Driver-side window crank handle needs to be secured

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

Ownership History

This SS is now offered with a clean Michigan title.

From the seller, “I love the car, but it is time for me to separate myself from it as I get older. There are only a few very minor items that are of no concern.”

Included Items

  • Laminated info sheets

Additional documents

Build Details: 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

327-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed

Sold after for
$42,000
Seller
IraBeltz_urbs
IraBeltz_urbs
EndedJul 31, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids30
Views18,354

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