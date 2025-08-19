307-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1965 model year, Chevrolet’s fourth‑gen Impala featured sharper, full‑size styling, a wide stance, and a reputation for smooth road manners, making it one of the best‑selling American cars of the era. Available in a broad range of body styles and powertrain configurations, the Impala Sedan offered comfortable accommodations, straightforward mechanicals, and enduring visual appeal.
The seller reports this 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan was cosmetically and mechanically overhauled in 2013. Now powered by a carbureted 307ci V8 from a later General Motors model, the body was refinished in Aztec Turquoise with a contrasting white roof and much of the exterior brightwork was replaced. The interior was also refinished with replacement blue vinyl and cloth seat covers and fresh carpeting.
This 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a Maryland title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a carbureted 307ci V8 paired with a 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission
Refinished in Aztec Turquoise with a white roof over a blue vinyl and cloth interior
Staggered Rally wheels complete with beauty rings and center caps
Custom dual exhaust system
Factory Equipment
Bench seating front and rear
Steel unibody construction
Column‑mounted shifter
Heater and defroster
Modifications
Carbureted 307ci V8
Mickey Thompson valve covers
Custom dual exhaust system
Refinished in Aztec Turquoise with a white roof
Staggered Rally wheels
Auxiliary gauges mounted on lower dashboard
Aftermarket dashboard-mounted clock
Aftermarket audio system
Servicing
The seller states that the vehicle underwent refurbishment in 2013, including the paintwork, interior, suspension, and engine compartment components. More recent upkeep includes the installation of a replacement battery.
Known Imperfections
Corrosion present on the hood and along the bottom edges of the doors
Split on the driver‑side interior door panel
Speedometer does not read accurately
Driver‑side front wheel cylinder leak
Power steering pump leak
Ownership History
The seller reports long‑term indoor storage in a climate‑controlled environment since refurbishment completion in 2013. The vehicle is described as being used sparingly and maintained routinely since the rebuild.
Additional Information
The clean Maryland title lists the brand: "ODO - exceeds mechanical limits"
This 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.