307-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan

No reserve
2 days
$6,000
307-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan
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Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN164696S277586
Mileage indicated46,800 Miles TMU
LocationBerlin, Maryland
Engine307ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
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1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan - Idling & Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1965 model year, Chevrolet’s fourth‑gen Impala featured sharper, full‑size styling, a wide stance, and a reputation for smooth road manners, making it one of the best‑selling American cars of the era. Available in a broad range of body styles and powertrain configurations, the Impala Sedan offered comfortable accommodations, straightforward mechanicals, and enduring visual appeal.

The seller reports this 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan was cosmetically and mechanically overhauled in 2013. Now powered by a carbureted 307ci V8 from a later General Motors model, the body was refinished in Aztec Turquoise with a contrasting white roof and much of the exterior brightwork was replaced. The interior was also refinished with replacement blue vinyl and cloth seat covers and fresh carpeting.

This 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a Maryland title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a carbureted 307ci V8 paired with a 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

  • Refinished in Aztec Turquoise with a white roof over a blue vinyl and cloth interior

  • Staggered Rally wheels complete with beauty rings and center caps

  • Custom dual exhaust system

Factory Equipment

  • Bench seating front and rear

  • Steel unibody construction

  • Column‑mounted shifter

  • Heater and defroster

Modifications

  • Carbureted 307ci V8

  • Mickey Thompson valve covers

  • Custom dual exhaust system

  • Refinished in Aztec Turquoise with a white roof

  • Staggered Rally wheels

  • Auxiliary gauges mounted on lower dashboard

  • Aftermarket dashboard-mounted clock

  • Aftermarket audio system

Servicing

The seller states that the vehicle underwent refurbishment in 2013, including the paintwork, interior, suspension, and engine compartment components. More recent upkeep includes the installation of a replacement battery.

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion present on the hood and along the bottom edges of the doors

  • Split on the driver‑side interior door panel

  • Speedometer does not read accurately

  • Driver‑side front wheel cylinder leak

  • Power steering pump leak

Ownership History

The seller reports long‑term indoor storage in a climate‑controlled environment since refurbishment completion in 2013. The vehicle is described as being used sparingly and maintained routinely since the rebuild.

Additional Information

The clean Maryland title lists the brand: "ODO - exceeds mechanical limits"

This 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

307-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan · No reserve

Current bid
Mike68Impala
Mike68Impala
$6,000
Seller
bmg91
bmg91
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids8
Views5,909
How it works
Bids
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jun 19 at 8:28 PM
$6,000bid placed 
JW_SLW's avatar
JW_SLW
Jun 19 at 6:17 PM
$5,251bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jun 16 at 8:31 AM
$5,000bid placed 
WJ_cdrtzs' avatar
WJ_cdrtzs
Jun 16 at 1:57 AM
$4,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jun 16 at 12:36 AM
$3,000bid placed 

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