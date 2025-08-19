Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1965 model year, Chevrolet’s fourth‑gen Impala featured sharper, full‑size styling, a wide stance, and a reputation for smooth road manners, making it one of the best‑selling American cars of the era. Available in a broad range of body styles and powertrain configurations, the Impala Sedan offered comfortable accommodations, straightforward mechanicals, and enduring visual appeal.

The seller reports this 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan was cosmetically and mechanically overhauled in 2013. Now powered by a carbureted 307ci V8 from a later General Motors model, the body was refinished in Aztec Turquoise with a contrasting white roof and much of the exterior brightwork was replaced. The interior was also refinished with replacement blue vinyl and cloth seat covers and fresh carpeting.

This 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a Maryland title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a carbureted 307ci V8 paired with a 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Refinished in Aztec Turquoise with a white roof over a blue vinyl and cloth interior

Staggered Rally wheels complete with beauty rings and center caps

Custom dual exhaust system

Factory Equipment

Bench seating front and rear

Steel unibody construction

Column‑mounted shifter

Heater and defroster

Modifications

Carbureted 307ci V8

Mickey Thompson valve covers

Custom dual exhaust system

Refinished in Aztec Turquoise with a white roof

Staggered Rally wheels

Auxiliary gauges mounted on lower dashboard

Aftermarket dashboard-mounted clock

Aftermarket audio system

Servicing

The seller states that the vehicle underwent refurbishment in 2013, including the paintwork, interior, suspension, and engine compartment components. More recent upkeep includes the installation of a replacement battery.

Known Imperfections

Corrosion present on the hood and along the bottom edges of the doors

Split on the driver‑side interior door panel

Speedometer does not read accurately

Driver‑side front wheel cylinder leak

Power steering pump leak

Ownership History

The seller reports long‑term indoor storage in a climate‑controlled environment since refurbishment completion in 2013. The vehicle is described as being used sparingly and maintained routinely since the rebuild.

Additional Information

The clean Maryland title lists the brand: "ODO - exceeds mechanical limits"

This 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.