Description

Introduced for the 1964 model year, the second-generation Chevrolet El Camino was redesigned on the Chevelle platform, offering a longer wheelbase, improved ride quality, and a broader range of powertrain options than before. By ‘66, the El Camino wore a clean, squared-off design with subtle refinements, while maintaining its unique blend of passenger-car comfort and pickup utility. Today, these Chevelle-based examples are popular foundations for tasteful performance builds that combine classic styling with modern drivability.

This 1966 Chevrolet El Camino was reportedly purchased by the seller from its original owner in 1997 and has since been upgraded with a range of modifications aimed to increase performance and driveability. Refinished in Nassau Blue, this El Camino features a steel cowl hood and a black Line-X bed liner. The interior has been reworked with a Glide Engineering seat upholstered by Fast Ed’s of Gardena, California, along with AutoMeter auxiliary gauges and a column-mounted tachometer.

Power comes from a small-block 350 cubic-inch V8 reportedly fitted with AFR cylinder heads, an Edelbrock intake and carburetor, and Hooker long-tube headers. The engine is paired with a Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission with a Hurst shifter and a Lakewood scattershield bellhousing. Additional modification include Global West suspension components, QA1 coilovers, a CPP four-wheel disc brake conversion, and a set of classic 15-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

This 350-powered 1966 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

29-years-owned (since 1997)

Powered by a 350ci small-block V8

Muncie M20 4-speed manual transmission

Modified suspension and four-wheel disc brakes

Refinished in Nassau Blue over a custom gray vinyl and cloth interior

15" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Modifications

Powertrain: 350ci small-block V8 AFR cylinder heads Edelbrock carburetor and intake manifold Hooker long-tube headers Polished valve covers Polished air cleaner Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission Lakewood scattershield bellhousing Hurst shifter

Chassis & Brakes: CPP four-wheel disc brake conversion with power assist Global West front control arms and sway bar Hotchkis rear trailing arms QA1 coilover suspension

Body & Exterior: 15" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires Repainted in Nassau Blue Steel cowl hood Spray-in bed liner

Interior & Instrumentation: Custom gray vinyl and cloth upholstery by Fast Ed’s (Gardena, CA) AutoMeter Sport-Comp auxiliary gauges Glide Engineering seat



Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Ownership History

The seller reports purchasing the vehicle from its original owner in 1997.