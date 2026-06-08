Auction ended.

29-Years-Owned 350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet El Camino 4-Speed

Sold after for on 06/08/26
Result
29-Years-Owned 350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet El Camino 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (79)

Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN133806Z145246
Mileage indicated7,900 Miles TMU
LocationYorba Linda, California
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck, Coupe
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

Introduced for the 1964 model year, the second-generation Chevrolet El Camino was redesigned on the Chevelle platform, offering a longer wheelbase, improved ride quality, and a broader range of powertrain options than before. By ‘66, the El Camino wore a clean, squared-off design with subtle refinements, while maintaining its unique blend of passenger-car comfort and pickup utility. Today, these Chevelle-based examples are popular foundations for tasteful performance builds that combine classic styling with modern drivability.

This 1966 Chevrolet El Camino was reportedly purchased by the seller from its original owner in 1997 and has since been upgraded with a range of modifications aimed to increase performance and driveability. Refinished in Nassau Blue, this El Camino features a steel cowl hood and a black Line-X bed liner. The interior has been reworked with a Glide Engineering seat upholstered by Fast Ed’s of Gardena, California, along with AutoMeter auxiliary gauges and a column-mounted tachometer.

Power comes from a small-block 350 cubic-inch V8 reportedly fitted with AFR cylinder heads, an Edelbrock intake and carburetor, and Hooker long-tube headers. The engine is paired with a Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission with a Hurst shifter and a Lakewood scattershield bellhousing. Additional modification include Global West suspension components, QA1 coilovers, a CPP four-wheel disc brake conversion, and a set of classic 15-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

This 350-powered 1966 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 29-years-owned (since 1997)

  • Powered by a 350ci small-block V8

  • Muncie M20 4-speed manual transmission

  • Modified suspension and four-wheel disc brakes

  • Refinished in Nassau Blue over a custom gray vinyl and cloth interior

  • 15" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Modifications

  • Powertrain:

    • 350ci small-block V8

    • AFR cylinder heads

    • Edelbrock carburetor and intake manifold

    • Hooker long-tube headers

    • Polished valve covers

    • Polished air cleaner

    • Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission

    • Lakewood scattershield bellhousing

    • Hurst shifter

  • Chassis & Brakes:

    • CPP four-wheel disc brake conversion with power assist

    • Global West front control arms and sway bar

    • Hotchkis rear trailing arms

    • QA1 coilover suspension

  • Body & Exterior:

    • 15" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

    • BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

    • Repainted in Nassau Blue

    • Steel cowl hood

    • Spray-in bed liner

  • Interior & Instrumentation:

    • Custom gray vinyl and cloth upholstery by Fast Ed’s (Gardena, CA)

    • AutoMeter Sport-Comp auxiliary gauges

    • Glide Engineering seat

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Ownership History

The seller reports purchasing the vehicle from its original owner in 1997.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

29-Years-Owned 350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet El Camino 4-Speed

Sold after for
$21,400
Seller
JD_10y7z5
JD_10y7z5
EndedJun 08, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Bids30
Views14,841
Bids
OZJCB's avatar
OZJCB
Jun 8 at 6:10 PM
$16,000bid placed 
JS_8xb3u4's avatar
JS_8xb3u4
Jun 8 at 6:10 PM
$15,250bid placed 
OZJCB's avatar
OZJCB
Jun 8 at 6:09 PM
$15,000bid placed 
TooMuchTin's avatar
TooMuchTin
Jun 8 at 6:07 PM
$14,000bid placed 
OZJCB's avatar
OZJCB
Jun 8 at 6:07 PM
$13,750bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026