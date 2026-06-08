29-Years-Owned 350-Powered 1966 Chevrolet El Camino 4-Speed
Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Description
Introduced for the 1964 model year, the second-generation Chevrolet El Camino was redesigned on the Chevelle platform, offering a longer wheelbase, improved ride quality, and a broader range of powertrain options than before. By ‘66, the El Camino wore a clean, squared-off design with subtle refinements, while maintaining its unique blend of passenger-car comfort and pickup utility. Today, these Chevelle-based examples are popular foundations for tasteful performance builds that combine classic styling with modern drivability.
This 1966 Chevrolet El Camino was reportedly purchased by the seller from its original owner in 1997 and has since been upgraded with a range of modifications aimed to increase performance and driveability. Refinished in Nassau Blue, this El Camino features a steel cowl hood and a black Line-X bed liner. The interior has been reworked with a Glide Engineering seat upholstered by Fast Ed’s of Gardena, California, along with AutoMeter auxiliary gauges and a column-mounted tachometer.
Power comes from a small-block 350 cubic-inch V8 reportedly fitted with AFR cylinder heads, an Edelbrock intake and carburetor, and Hooker long-tube headers. The engine is paired with a Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission with a Hurst shifter and a Lakewood scattershield bellhousing. Additional modification include Global West suspension components, QA1 coilovers, a CPP four-wheel disc brake conversion, and a set of classic 15-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.
This 350-powered 1966 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
29-years-owned (since 1997)
Powered by a 350ci small-block V8
Muncie M20 4-speed manual transmission
Modified suspension and four-wheel disc brakes
Refinished in Nassau Blue over a custom gray vinyl and cloth interior
15" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Modifications
Powertrain:
350ci small-block V8
AFR cylinder heads
Edelbrock carburetor and intake manifold
Hooker long-tube headers
Polished valve covers
Polished air cleaner
Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission
Lakewood scattershield bellhousing
Hurst shifter
Chassis & Brakes:
CPP four-wheel disc brake conversion with power assist
Global West front control arms and sway bar
Hotchkis rear trailing arms
QA1 coilover suspension
Body & Exterior:
15" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Repainted in Nassau Blue
Steel cowl hood
Spray-in bed liner
Interior & Instrumentation:
Custom gray vinyl and cloth upholstery by Fast Ed’s (Gardena, CA)
AutoMeter Sport-Comp auxiliary gauges
Glide Engineering seat
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Ownership History
The seller reports purchasing the vehicle from its original owner in 1997.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.