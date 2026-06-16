Auction ended.

Ex-Doug Mirabelli 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/300 4-Speed

Sold for on 06/16/26
Result
Ex-Doug Mirabelli 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/300 4-Speed
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Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:02 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194676S123881
Mileage indicated23,050 Miles TMU
LocationBethel, Ohio
Engine327ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

Ex-Doug Mirabelli 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Cold Start
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Ex-Doug Mirabelli 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Start Up
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Ex-Doug Mirabelli 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Walk Around
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Ex-Doug Mirabelli 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Drive
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Description

Featuring a number of styling enhancements, the 1966 Chevrolet Corvette retained the groundbreaking C2 generation's modern looks and comfortable interior, along with V8 power. Coupe production nearly doubled the number of convertibles that were built.

This ’66 Convertible was originally delivered to Seymour Chevrolet of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was later owned by Boston Red Sox catcher Doug Mirabelli. It left the factory finished in Tuxedo Black (900) and is powered by a numbers-matching 327ci V8 rated at 300 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. It features power steering, side-exit exhaust, black upholstery, and a wood-rim steering wheel.

Today, the car sits on reproduction knock-off wheels, which is directly linked to Mirabelli. After purchasing the car to celebrate his team’s 2004 World Series Championship, Mirabelli told Hagerty Marketplace that he was leaving Fenway Park following a victory over the Yankees in 2005 when one of the original knockoffs came loose and the driver’s side rear wheel fell off. (It’s a story that Mirabelli jokes, “has been told by a lot of people over the years.”) After being towed, he had the wheels replaced with lug-tightened versions, and he says he “foolishly” didn’t hang on to the originals. After Mirabelli sold the car, a subsequent owner installed aftermarket knockoffs to return the Corvette to its traditional look.

The car also has an aftermarket radio installed in the glovebox, and its color-matching hardtop broadens the car’s appeal when the weather changes. Since acquiring the sports car in 2017, the current owner has had the carburetor rebuilt, adjusted the brake and clutch pedals, serviced the brakes, and replaced the tires.

This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with recent service records, documents confirming Mirabelli’s ownership, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Hagerty Media Story The Wheel Story of a World Series Champ’s 1966 Corvette

Highlights

  • Refurbished under prior ownership

  • Previously owned by Boston Red Sox catcher Doug Mirabelli

  • Black interior upholstery

  • Numbers-matching 327ci/300hp "HE” engine (block stamping photo visible in the gallery)

  • 4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Power steering

  • Manual disc brakes

  • Side exhaust

  • Convertible soft top

  • Paint-matched hard top

  • Wood rim steering wheel

  • Heater

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Date: K02 – Built in July 1966

    • Style: 66 437 – 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

    • Trim: STD – Standard Black vinyl

    • Body: A-7566 – A.O. Smith-built sequential body number

    • Paint: 900 – Tuxedo Black

  • The chassis number (194676S123881) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 9 – Corvette

    • 4 – V8 engine (All)

    • 67 – Convertible

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 123881 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Reproduction knock-off wheels

  • Aftermarket AM/FM/CD radio mounted in the glove box

  • Battery disconnect

  • Electric fuel pump

Servicing & Documentation

  • The following service was completed under current ownership (see included documents for details):

  • Installed Diamond Black gold line tires

  • Serviced the brake and clutch pedal assemblies

  • Front brakes serviced

  • Carburetor overhauled

  • Oil and filter change

  • Horn repaired

  • Rear shocks replaced

  • Alignment and camber adjustment

Known Imperfections

  • Various cosmetic imperfections as shown in the photo gallery

  • The seller states that “there is a small oil leak at the rear main seal”

  • Factory radio inoperative

Ownership History

From the seller, “This 1966 Corvette was sold by Corvette Mike in Carver, Massachusetts, to Doug Mirabelli, catcher for the Boston Red Sox, the day after they won the World Series in 2004. The car was built on June 10, 1966 at A.O. Smith and shipped to Seymour Chevrolet in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I bought the car from Carlisle Classics in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 2017 after it had been sitting as a static display in an automobile dealership for 10 years.”

Included Items

  • Hardtop and stand

  • NCRS shipping data report

  • Previous ownership documentation

  • Show placard

  • Car cover

Additional Information

This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Additional documents

Mirabelli ownership title

Invoices and Documents

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Ex-Doug Mirabelli 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/300 4-Speed

Sold to
Wtgonz
Wtgonz
$80,250
Seller
Woody427
Woody427
EndedJun 16, 2026 at 6:02 PM UTC
Bids26
Views27,839
Bids
Wtgonz's avatar
Wtgonz
Jun 16 at 6:00 PM
$75,000bid placed 
Mike2024's avatar
Mike2024
Jun 16 at 5:59 PM
$74,500bid placed 
Wtgonz's avatar
Wtgonz
Jun 16 at 5:58 PM
$74,000bid placed 
Mike2024's avatar
Mike2024
Jun 16 at 5:58 PM
$73,500bid placed 
Wtgonz's avatar
Wtgonz
Jun 16 at 5:57 PM
$73,000bid placed 

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