Ex-Doug Mirabelli 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/300 4-Speed
Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:02 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Featuring a number of styling enhancements, the 1966 Chevrolet Corvette retained the groundbreaking C2 generation's modern looks and comfortable interior, along with V8 power. Coupe production nearly doubled the number of convertibles that were built.
This ’66 Convertible was originally delivered to Seymour Chevrolet of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was later owned by Boston Red Sox catcher Doug Mirabelli. It left the factory finished in Tuxedo Black (900) and is powered by a numbers-matching 327ci V8 rated at 300 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. It features power steering, side-exit exhaust, black upholstery, and a wood-rim steering wheel.
Today, the car sits on reproduction knock-off wheels, which is directly linked to Mirabelli. After purchasing the car to celebrate his team’s 2004 World Series Championship, Mirabelli told Hagerty Marketplace that he was leaving Fenway Park following a victory over the Yankees in 2005 when one of the original knockoffs came loose and the driver’s side rear wheel fell off. (It’s a story that Mirabelli jokes, “has been told by a lot of people over the years.”) After being towed, he had the wheels replaced with lug-tightened versions, and he says he “foolishly” didn’t hang on to the originals. After Mirabelli sold the car, a subsequent owner installed aftermarket knockoffs to return the Corvette to its traditional look.
The car also has an aftermarket radio installed in the glovebox, and its color-matching hardtop broadens the car’s appeal when the weather changes. Since acquiring the sports car in 2017, the current owner has had the carburetor rebuilt, adjusted the brake and clutch pedals, serviced the brakes, and replaced the tires.
This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with recent service records, documents confirming Mirabelli’s ownership, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Hagerty Media Story The Wheel Story of a World Series Champ’s 1966 Corvette
Highlights
Refurbished under prior ownership
Previously owned by Boston Red Sox catcher Doug Mirabelli
Black interior upholstery
Numbers-matching 327ci/300hp "HE” engine (block stamping photo visible in the gallery)
4-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Power steering
Manual disc brakes
Side exhaust
Convertible soft top
Paint-matched hard top
Wood rim steering wheel
Heater
The data plate decodes as:
Date: K02 – Built in July 1966
Style: 66 437 – 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Trim: STD – Standard Black vinyl
Body: A-7566 – A.O. Smith-built sequential body number
Paint: 900 – Tuxedo Black
The chassis number (194676S123881) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
9 – Corvette
4 – V8 engine (All)
67 – Convertible
6 – 1966 model year
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
123881 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Reproduction knock-off wheels
Aftermarket AM/FM/CD radio mounted in the glove box
Battery disconnect
Electric fuel pump
Servicing & Documentation
The following service was completed under current ownership (see included documents for details):
Installed Diamond Black gold line tires
Serviced the brake and clutch pedal assemblies
Front brakes serviced
Carburetor overhauled
Oil and filter change
Horn repaired
Rear shocks replaced
Alignment and camber adjustment
Known Imperfections
Various cosmetic imperfections as shown in the photo gallery
The seller states that “there is a small oil leak at the rear main seal”
Factory radio inoperative
Ownership History
From the seller, “This 1966 Corvette was sold by Corvette Mike in Carver, Massachusetts, to Doug Mirabelli, catcher for the Boston Red Sox, the day after they won the World Series in 2004. The car was built on June 10, 1966 at A.O. Smith and shipped to Seymour Chevrolet in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I bought the car from Carlisle Classics in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 2017 after it had been sitting as a static display in an automobile dealership for 10 years.”
Included Items
Hardtop and stand
NCRS shipping data report
Previous ownership documentation
Show placard
Car cover
Additional Information
This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.