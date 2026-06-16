Description

Featuring a number of styling enhancements, the 1966 Chevrolet Corvette retained the groundbreaking C2 generation's modern looks and comfortable interior, along with V8 power. Coupe production nearly doubled the number of convertibles that were built.

This ’66 Convertible was originally delivered to Seymour Chevrolet of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was later owned by Boston Red Sox catcher Doug Mirabelli. It left the factory finished in Tuxedo Black (900) and is powered by a numbers-matching 327ci V8 rated at 300 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. It features power steering, side-exit exhaust, black upholstery, and a wood-rim steering wheel.

Today, the car sits on reproduction knock-off wheels, which is directly linked to Mirabelli. After purchasing the car to celebrate his team’s 2004 World Series Championship, Mirabelli told Hagerty Marketplace that he was leaving Fenway Park following a victory over the Yankees in 2005 when one of the original knockoffs came loose and the driver’s side rear wheel fell off. (It’s a story that Mirabelli jokes, “has been told by a lot of people over the years.”) After being towed, he had the wheels replaced with lug-tightened versions, and he says he “foolishly” didn’t hang on to the originals. After Mirabelli sold the car, a subsequent owner installed aftermarket knockoffs to return the Corvette to its traditional look.

The car also has an aftermarket radio installed in the glovebox, and its color-matching hardtop broadens the car’s appeal when the weather changes. Since acquiring the sports car in 2017, the current owner has had the carburetor rebuilt, adjusted the brake and clutch pedals, serviced the brakes, and replaced the tires.

This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with recent service records, documents confirming Mirabelli’s ownership, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Hagerty Media Story The Wheel Story of a World Series Champ’s 1966 Corvette

Highlights

Refurbished under prior ownership

Previously owned by Boston Red Sox catcher Doug Mirabelli

Black interior upholstery

Numbers-matching 327ci/300hp "HE” engine (block stamping photo visible in the gallery)

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Power steering

Manual disc brakes

Side exhaust

Convertible soft top

Paint-matched hard top

Wood rim steering wheel

Heater

The data plate decodes as: Date: K02 – Built in July 1966 Style: 66 437 – 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Trim: STD – Standard Black vinyl Body: A-7566 – A.O. Smith-built sequential body number Paint: 900 – Tuxedo Black

The chassis number (194676S123881) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 9 – Corvette 4 – V8 engine (All) 67 – Convertible 6 – 1966 model year S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 123881 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Reproduction knock-off wheels

Aftermarket AM/FM/CD radio mounted in the glove box

Battery disconnect

Electric fuel pump

Servicing & Documentation

The following service was completed under current ownership (see included documents for details):

Installed Diamond Black gold line tires

Serviced the brake and clutch pedal assemblies

Front brakes serviced

Carburetor overhauled

Oil and filter change

Horn repaired

Rear shocks replaced

Alignment and camber adjustment

Known Imperfections

Various cosmetic imperfections as shown in the photo gallery

The seller states that “there is a small oil leak at the rear main seal”

Factory radio inoperative

Ownership History

From the seller, “This 1966 Corvette was sold by Corvette Mike in Carver, Massachusetts, to Doug Mirabelli, catcher for the Boston Red Sox, the day after they won the World Series in 2004. The car was built on June 10, 1966 at A.O. Smith and shipped to Seymour Chevrolet in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I bought the car from Carlisle Classics in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 2017 after it had been sitting as a static display in an automobile dealership for 10 years.”

Included Items

Hardtop and stand

NCRS shipping data report

Previous ownership documentation

Show placard

Car cover

Additional Information

This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2026. You can view the previous listing here.