28-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 327/350 4-Speed
Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:04 PM UTC
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Description
The second-generation Corvette truly delivered on the sports car's promise, with hearty V8 power, sleek styling, and impressive handling. The penultimate version of the second-generation Corvette C2 arrived for 1966 with minor tweaks over its predecessor, including a new grille insert and ribbed rocker panel moldings.
This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was built in June of 1966, making it among the final cars built for the model year at the automaker's St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant. The car said to have been delivered to Raines Chevrolet of Sunnyvale, California, and it has been with the seller in Colorado since 1998.
This Sting Ray was overhauled in 2011, at which time it was refinished in Nassau Blue over Bright Blue leather. It's powered by a numbers-matching L79 327 cubic-inch V8 bearing the "HT" suffix code applied to engines with a 350-hp rating bound for manual transmission cars. This Corvette's four-speed manual transmission delivers power rearward via a limited-slip differential. The car is equipped with power-assisted steering and brakes.
According to the seller, this C2 saw limited use following the 2011 refurbishment. The fuel tank was flushed, the carburetor was rebuilt, and the battery replaced in preparation for the sale.
This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with an owner's manual, a reproduction window sticker, and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Refurbishment completed in 2011
Powered by a numbers-matching L79 327ci V8
4‑speed manual transmission, limited-slip differential
Finished in Nassau Blue over Bright Blue leather with a white soft top
Reproduction window sticker included
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (194676S124888) decodes as:
1 – Division: Chevrolet
94 – Series: Corvette
67 – Body style: Convertible
6 – Model year: 1966
S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri
124888 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
STYLE 66 467 – 1966 Corvette convertible
BODY S7971 – St. Louis body production sequence
TRIM 415BK – Bright Blue leather interior
PAINT 976AA – Nassau Blue exterior finish
J23 – Body build date: June 23, 1966
The engine stamp (F0615HT) decodes as:
F – Assembly plant: Flint, Michigan
0615 – Assembly date: June 15
HT – Suffix code: L79 327ci/350hp engine with 4-speed manual transmission
Chassis & Drivetrain:
L79 327ci V8 “Turbo‑Fire” engine
Suffix code HT
Engine stamping 6124888 corresponds with the car's VIN
Four‑speed manual transmission
Positraction rear axle
Power-assisted steering and brakes
Exterior/Interior:
White convertible soft top
Wheel covers
AM/FM radio
Tinted glass
Modifications
Electronic ignition
Hardened valve seats for modern gasoline
Servicing
The seller reports the following:
Carburetor rebuilt
Fuel tank flushed
Battery replaced
The car was overhauled in 2011
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with limited use since overhaul
Older tires
Ownership History
The seller has had the car since 1998. A cosmetic refurbishment undertaken by the seller was completed in 2011. The seller notes that the car has had limited use since 2011.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Reproduction window sticker
“1966 STINGRAY” license plate frames
NCRS Top Flight–certified (see gallery for March 2002 scorecard)
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.