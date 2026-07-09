Auction ended.

28-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 327/350 4-Speed

Sold for on 07/09/26
Result
28-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 327/350 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:04 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194676S124888
Mileage indicated26,750 Miles TMU
LocationBailey, Colorado
EngineL79 327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorNassau Blue Metallic
Interior colorBright Blue

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Video gallery

1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 4-Speed Walkaround
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1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 4-Speed Headlight Operation
Play
1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 - Cold Start
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1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 4-Speed Cold Start Part 2
Play
1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 4-Speed Idling
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1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 - Driving
All videos (7)

Description

The second-generation Corvette truly delivered on the sports car's promise, with hearty V8 power, sleek styling, and impressive handling. The penultimate version of the second-generation Corvette C2 arrived for 1966 with minor tweaks over its predecessor, including a new grille insert and ribbed rocker panel moldings.

This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was built in June of 1966, making it among the final cars built for the model year at the automaker's St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant. The car said to have been delivered to Raines Chevrolet of Sunnyvale, California, and it has been with the seller in Colorado since 1998.

This Sting Ray was overhauled in 2011, at which time it was refinished in Nassau Blue over Bright Blue leather. It's powered by a numbers-matching L79 327 cubic-inch V8 bearing the "HT" suffix code applied to engines with a 350-hp rating bound for manual transmission cars. This Corvette's four-speed manual transmission delivers power rearward via a limited-slip differential. The car is equipped with power-assisted steering and brakes.

According to the seller, this C2 saw limited use following the 2011 refurbishment. The fuel tank was flushed, the carburetor was rebuilt, and the battery replaced in preparation for the sale.

This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with an owner's manual, a reproduction window sticker, and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Refurbishment completed in 2011

  • Powered by a numbers-matching L79 327ci V8

  • 4‑speed manual transmission, limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Nassau Blue over Bright Blue leather with a white soft top

  • Reproduction window sticker included

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (194676S124888) decodes as:

    • 1 – Division: Chevrolet

    • 94 – Series: Corvette

    • 67 – Body style: Convertible

    • 6 – Model year: 1966

    • S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri

    • 124888 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • STYLE 66 467 – 1966 Corvette convertible

    • BODY S7971 – St. Louis body production sequence

    • TRIM 415BK – Bright Blue leather interior

    • PAINT 976AA – Nassau Blue exterior finish

    • J23 – Body build date: June 23, 1966

  • The engine stamp (F0615HT) decodes as:

    • F – Assembly plant: Flint, Michigan

    • 0615 – Assembly date: June 15

    • HT – Suffix code: L79 327ci/350hp engine with 4-speed manual transmission

  • Chassis & Drivetrain:

    • L79 327ci V8 “Turbo‑Fire” engine

      • Suffix code HT

      • Engine stamping 6124888 corresponds with the car's VIN

    • Four‑speed manual transmission

    • Positraction rear axle

    • Power-assisted steering and brakes

  • Exterior/Interior:

    • White convertible soft top

    • Wheel covers

    • AM/FM radio

    • Tinted glass

Modifications

  • Electronic ignition

  • Hardened valve seats for modern gasoline

Servicing

The seller reports the following:

  • Carburetor rebuilt

  • Fuel tank flushed

  • Battery replaced

  • The car was overhauled in 2011

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with limited use since overhaul

  • Older tires

Ownership History

The seller has had the car since 1998. A cosmetic refurbishment undertaken by the seller was completed in 2011. The seller notes that the car has had limited use since 2011.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Reproduction window sticker

  • “1966 STINGRAY” license plate frames

  • NCRS Top Flight–certified (see gallery for March 2002 scorecard)

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

28-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 327/350 4-Speed

Sold to
DM_68icf7
DM_68icf7
$75,970
Seller
StingrayCPA
StingrayCPA
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:04 PM UTC
Bids20
Views22,894

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