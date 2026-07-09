Description

The second-generation Corvette truly delivered on the sports car's promise, with hearty V8 power, sleek styling, and impressive handling. The penultimate version of the second-generation Corvette C2 arrived for 1966 with minor tweaks over its predecessor, including a new grille insert and ribbed rocker panel moldings.

This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was built in June of 1966, making it among the final cars built for the model year at the automaker's St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant. The car said to have been delivered to Raines Chevrolet of Sunnyvale, California, and it has been with the seller in Colorado since 1998.

This Sting Ray was overhauled in 2011, at which time it was refinished in Nassau Blue over Bright Blue leather. It's powered by a numbers-matching L79 327 cubic-inch V8 bearing the "HT" suffix code applied to engines with a 350-hp rating bound for manual transmission cars. This Corvette's four-speed manual transmission delivers power rearward via a limited-slip differential. The car is equipped with power-assisted steering and brakes.

According to the seller, this C2 saw limited use following the 2011 refurbishment. The fuel tank was flushed, the carburetor was rebuilt, and the battery replaced in preparation for the sale.

This 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with an owner's manual, a reproduction window sticker, and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Refurbishment completed in 2011

Powered by a numbers-matching L79 327ci V8

4‑speed manual transmission, limited-slip differential

Finished in Nassau Blue over Bright Blue leather with a white soft top

Reproduction window sticker included

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (194676S124888) decodes as: 1 – Division: Chevrolet 94 – Series: Corvette 67 – Body style: Convertible 6 – Model year: 1966 S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri 124888 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: STYLE 66 467 – 1966 Corvette convertible BODY S7971 – St. Louis body production sequence TRIM 415BK – Bright Blue leather interior PAINT 976AA – Nassau Blue exterior finish J23 – Body build date: June 23, 1966

The engine stamp (F0615HT) decodes as: F – Assembly plant: Flint, Michigan 0615 – Assembly date: June 15 HT – Suffix code: L79 327ci/350hp engine with 4-speed manual transmission

Chassis & Drivetrain: L79 327ci V8 “Turbo‑Fire” engine Suffix code HT Engine stamping 6124888 corresponds with the car's VIN Four‑speed manual transmission Positraction rear axle Power-assisted steering and brakes

Exterior/Interior: White convertible soft top Wheel covers AM/FM radio Tinted glass



Modifications

Electronic ignition

Hardened valve seats for modern gasoline

Servicing

The seller reports the following:

Carburetor rebuilt

Fuel tank flushed

Battery replaced

The car was overhauled in 2011

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with limited use since overhaul

Older tires

Ownership History

The seller has had the car since 1998. A cosmetic refurbishment undertaken by the seller was completed in 2011. The seller notes that the car has had limited use since 2011.

Included Items