48-Years Family-Owned Modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS

12 days
$32,000
48-Years Family-Owned Modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS
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Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN117376W157972
Mileage indicated74,800 Miles TMU
LocationFreeport, New York
EngineSmall Block V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Representing the first year of the model’s second generation, the 1966 Chevy II Nova burnished its reputation as a practical, stylish alternative to Chevrolet’s full-size cars. Originally designed to challenge Ford’s Falcon, the Chevy II lineup included two-door, four-door, and station wagon body styles in varying trim levels.

The 1966 Nova wore more muscular styling, including a one-piece grille, different headlight bezels, and aggressive side panels. The result was a sharper, squared-off fastback look that still stayed true to its original design. And Super Sport models got a unique grille, additional brightwork, SS emblems and wheel covers, an upgraded interior, and a choice of engines from an inline six to a 350-horsepower 327.

This unique example left the factory as a true SS equipped with a six cylinder engine, making it one of only 4,675 built in 1966. It has been in the same family since 1978, and has been modified with a 350ci Chevy V8 engine, which is backed by a three-speed automatic transmission. It has been refinished in blue with a cowl-induction hood, wears black upholstery equipped with bucket seats and a center console, and rolls on 14” chrome Cragar wheels.

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS is now offered with a transferable New York registration in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in blue with black upholstery

  • 14” wheels

  • 350ci small-block Chevy V8

  • 3-speed TH-350 automatic transmission

  • Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Updated second-generation styling

  • SS trim level

  • Unibody with front subframe

  • Coil spring front, leaf spring rear suspension

  • The chassis number (117376W157972) decodes as:

    • 117 – Super Sport 6 cylinder

    • 37 – Two door sport coupe

    • 6 – 1966

    • W – Willow Run, Michigan assembly plant

    • 157972 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Cowl-induction hood

  • 14” chrome Cragar wheels

  • 350ci small-block Chevy V8

  • Aftermarket air cleaner and valve covers

  • Holley carburetor and Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

  • Headers and dual-exhaust system

  • MSD ignition system with ignition box

  • Aluminum radiator and electric fan system

  • Aftermarket air horn

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Dash-mounted tachometer and under-dash gauges

  • Alpine head unit with aftermarket speakers

Known Imperfections

  • Body and paint imperfections

  • Underbody surface rust

  • Carpet is worn

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller says, "I've owned the car for about 6 years, I inherited it from my father who owned it since approximately 1978. The car was originally a light green color, then my father painted it yellow in the early 2000s then eventually painted it blue some years later."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

48-Years Family-Owned Modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS

Current bid
BC_maple_1234
BC_maple_1234
$32,000
Seller
Ilikespeed3
Ilikespeed3
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids11
Views944

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