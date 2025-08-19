48-Years Family-Owned Modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS
Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
Representing the first year of the model’s second generation, the 1966 Chevy II Nova burnished its reputation as a practical, stylish alternative to Chevrolet’s full-size cars. Originally designed to challenge Ford’s Falcon, the Chevy II lineup included two-door, four-door, and station wagon body styles in varying trim levels.
The 1966 Nova wore more muscular styling, including a one-piece grille, different headlight bezels, and aggressive side panels. The result was a sharper, squared-off fastback look that still stayed true to its original design. And Super Sport models got a unique grille, additional brightwork, SS emblems and wheel covers, an upgraded interior, and a choice of engines from an inline six to a 350-horsepower 327.
This unique example left the factory as a true SS equipped with a six cylinder engine, making it one of only 4,675 built in 1966. It has been in the same family since 1978, and has been modified with a 350ci Chevy V8 engine, which is backed by a three-speed automatic transmission. It has been refinished in blue with a cowl-induction hood, wears black upholstery equipped with bucket seats and a center console, and rolls on 14” chrome Cragar wheels.
This 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS is now offered with a transferable New York registration in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Finished in blue with black upholstery
14” wheels
350ci small-block Chevy V8
3-speed TH-350 automatic transmission
Front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
Updated second-generation styling
SS trim level
Unibody with front subframe
Coil spring front, leaf spring rear suspension
The chassis number (117376W157972) decodes as:
117 – Super Sport 6 cylinder
37 – Two door sport coupe
6 – 1966
W – Willow Run, Michigan assembly plant
157972 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Cowl-induction hood
14” chrome Cragar wheels
350ci small-block Chevy V8
Aftermarket air cleaner and valve covers
Holley carburetor and Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Headers and dual-exhaust system
MSD ignition system with ignition box
Aluminum radiator and electric fan system
Aftermarket air horn
Aftermarket steering wheel
Dash-mounted tachometer and under-dash gauges
Alpine head unit with aftermarket speakers
Known Imperfections
Body and paint imperfections
Underbody surface rust
Carpet is worn
Images detailing the condition of the 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller says, "I've owned the car for about 6 years, I inherited it from my father who owned it since approximately 1978. The car was originally a light green color, then my father painted it yellow in the early 2000s then eventually painted it blue some years later."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.