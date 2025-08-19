Description

Representing the first year of the model’s second generation, the 1966 Chevy II Nova burnished its reputation as a practical, stylish alternative to Chevrolet’s full-size cars. Originally designed to challenge Ford’s Falcon, the Chevy II lineup included two-door, four-door, and station wagon body styles in varying trim levels.

The 1966 Nova wore more muscular styling, including a one-piece grille, different headlight bezels, and aggressive side panels. The result was a sharper, squared-off fastback look that still stayed true to its original design. And Super Sport models got a unique grille, additional brightwork, SS emblems and wheel covers, an upgraded interior, and a choice of engines from an inline six to a 350-horsepower 327.

This unique example left the factory as a true SS equipped with a six cylinder engine, making it one of only 4,675 built in 1966. It has been in the same family since 1978, and has been modified with a 350ci Chevy V8 engine, which is backed by a three-speed automatic transmission. It has been refinished in blue with a cowl-induction hood, wears black upholstery equipped with bucket seats and a center console, and rolls on 14” chrome Cragar wheels.

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS is now offered with a transferable New York registration in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Finished in blue with black upholstery

14” wheels

350ci s mall-block Chevy V8

3-speed TH-350 a utomatic transmission

Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

Updated second-generation styling

SS trim level

Unibody with front subframe

Coil spring front, leaf spring rear suspension

The chassis number (117376W157972) decodes as: 117 – Super Sport 6 cylinder 37 – Two door sport coupe 6 – 1966 W – Willow Run, Michigan assembly plant 157972 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Cowl-induction hood

14” chrome Cragar wheels

350ci s mall-block Chevy V8

Aftermarket air cleaner and valve covers

Holley carburetor and Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

Headers and dual-exhaust system

MSD ignition system with ignition box

Aluminum radiator and electric fan system

Aftermarket air horn

Aftermarket steering wheel

Dash-mounted tachometer and under-dash gauges

Alpine head unit with aftermarket speakers

Known Imperfections

Body and paint imperfections

Underbody surface rust

Carpet is worn

Images detailing the condition of the 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova SS are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller says, "I' ve owned the car for about 6 years, I inherited it from my father who owned it since approximately 1978. The car was originally a light green color, then my father painted it yellow in the early 2000s then eventually painted it blue some years later."