Auction ended.

400-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 Sport Coupe

Sold after for on 07/06/26
Result
400-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (60)

Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN138176F131083
Mileage indicated10,800 Miles
LocationNorwalk, Ohio
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBurgundy
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

400-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 Sport Coupe Start Up
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Description

General Motors' Chevrolet division dove into the muscle car era with a Super Sport version of its mid-size Chevelle in the mid-1960s. By 1966, the Chevelle SS was a proper contender, with unique badging and design cues, plus access to the automaker's potent V8 lineup.

This '66 Chevelle SS is a Sport Coupe, which features the long-hood, low-roof design that has become emblematic of GM's muscular efforts. The car was refinished in burgundy paint in 2002, and is fitted with color-matched steel Rallye wheels wearing chrome trim rings and center caps. Inside, the black vinyl cabin features bucket front seats separated by a center console.

The car has been modified with a 400ci V8 fitted with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection, installed under previous ownership and delivering power to the rear wheels through a replacement four-speed manual gearbox controlled via a Hurst shifter with a cue ball-style gear knob. The car features a dual exhaust system, aftermarket headers, power-assisted brakes, and chrome valve covers. Additional equipment includes aftermarket instrumentation and an aftermarket audio head unit.

This modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe is now offered with an Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Burgundy paint over black vinyl

  • Replacement 400ci V8

  • Holley Sniper fuel injection

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Hurst shifter

Equipment

  • 400ci V8 engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Bucket front seats

  • Center console

  • 15" Rallye wheels with chrome trim and hubcaps

  • The chassis number (138176F131083) decodes as:

    • 1 — Chevrolet

    • 38 — SS, 396ci V8

    • 17 — Two-door sport coupe

    • 6 — 1966 model year

    • F — Flint, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 131083 — serialized production number

  • The cowl tag decodes as:

    • 04D — Built the 4th week of April, 1966

    • Trim: 731-B — Bright Blue vinyl

    • Paint: F-F — Marina Blue paint

    • 2LGR: Group 2 options

      • L — 4-speed manual transmission

      • G — Center console

      • R — Rear speaker

Modifications

  • Holley Sniper electronic fuel-injection

  • Edelbrock Performer intake manifold

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Aftermarket air cleaner assembly

  • Hurst shifter

  • Stainless steel dual exhaust components

  • Cassette head unit

  • Body and interior colors have been changed

  • Wheels have been painted to match the body

  • Custom airbrushing on rear fascia

Servicing

  • Seller-provided notes can be viewed under "Additional Documents"

  • The following is said to have been completed during the seller's ownership:

    • Wiring and electrical components updated

    • Transmission replaced

    • Fuel tank replaced

    • Electronic fuel-injection system installed

    • Dual exhaust system installed

Known Imperfections

  • Older (2002) repaint, with imperfections shown in the gallery

  • Some fading visible on carpeting

Ownership History

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 Sport Coupe was acquired through an Illinois classic car consignment dealer in March 2021.

Additional documents

Seller-Provided Build Information

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

400-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 Sport Coupe

Sold after for
$44,100
Seller
GenoBMG16
GenoBMG16
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids50
Views19,041

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