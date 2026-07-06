400-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 Sport Coupe
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
General Motors' Chevrolet division dove into the muscle car era with a Super Sport version of its mid-size Chevelle in the mid-1960s. By 1966, the Chevelle SS was a proper contender, with unique badging and design cues, plus access to the automaker's potent V8 lineup.
This '66 Chevelle SS is a Sport Coupe, which features the long-hood, low-roof design that has become emblematic of GM's muscular efforts. The car was refinished in burgundy paint in 2002, and is fitted with color-matched steel Rallye wheels wearing chrome trim rings and center caps. Inside, the black vinyl cabin features bucket front seats separated by a center console.
The car has been modified with a 400ci V8 fitted with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection, installed under previous ownership and delivering power to the rear wheels through a replacement four-speed manual gearbox controlled via a Hurst shifter with a cue ball-style gear knob. The car features a dual exhaust system, aftermarket headers, power-assisted brakes, and chrome valve covers. Additional equipment includes aftermarket instrumentation and an aftermarket audio head unit.
This modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe is now offered with an Ohio title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Burgundy paint over black vinyl
Replacement 400ci V8
Holley Sniper fuel injection
4-speed manual transmission
Hurst shifter
Equipment
400ci V8 engine
4-speed manual transmission
Bucket front seats
Center console
15" Rallye wheels with chrome trim and hubcaps
The chassis number (138176F131083) decodes as:
1 — Chevrolet
38 — SS, 396ci V8
17 — Two-door sport coupe
6 — 1966 model year
F — Flint, Michigan, assembly plant
131083 — serialized production number
The cowl tag decodes as:
04D — Built the 4th week of April, 1966
Trim: 731-B — Bright Blue vinyl
Paint: F-F — Marina Blue paint
2LGR: Group 2 options
L — 4-speed manual transmission
G — Center console
R — Rear speaker
Modifications
Holley Sniper electronic fuel-injection
Edelbrock Performer intake manifold
Chrome valve covers
Aftermarket air cleaner assembly
Hurst shifter
Stainless steel dual exhaust components
Cassette head unit
Body and interior colors have been changed
Wheels have been painted to match the body
Custom airbrushing on rear fascia
Servicing
Seller-provided notes can be viewed under "Additional Documents"
The following is said to have been completed during the seller's ownership:
Wiring and electrical components updated
Transmission replaced
Fuel tank replaced
Electronic fuel-injection system installed
Dual exhaust system installed
Known Imperfections
Older (2002) repaint, with imperfections shown in the gallery
Some fading visible on carpeting
Ownership History
This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 Sport Coupe was acquired through an Illinois classic car consignment dealer in March 2021.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.