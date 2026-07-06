Description

General Motors' Chevrolet division dove into the muscle car era with a Super Sport version of its mid-size Chevelle in the mid-1960s. By 1966, the Chevelle SS was a proper contender, with unique badging and design cues, plus access to the automaker's potent V8 lineup.

This '66 Chevelle SS is a Sport Coupe, which features the long-hood, low-roof design that has become emblematic of GM's muscular efforts. The car was refinished in burgundy paint in 2002, and is fitted with color-matched steel Rallye wheels wearing chrome trim rings and center caps. Inside, the black vinyl cabin features bucket front seats separated by a center console.

The car has been modified with a 400ci V8 fitted with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection, installed under previous ownership and delivering power to the rear wheels through a replacement four-speed manual gearbox controlled via a Hurst shifter with a cue ball-style gear knob. The car features a dual exhaust system, aftermarket headers, power-assisted brakes, and chrome valve covers. Additional equipment includes aftermarket instrumentation and an aftermarket audio head unit.

This modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe is now offered with an Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Burgundy paint over black vinyl

Replacement 400ci V8

Holley Sniper fuel injection

4-speed manual transmission

Hurst shifter

Equipment

400ci V8 engine

4-speed manual transmission

Bucket front seats

Center console

15" Rallye wheels with chrome trim and hubcaps

The chassis number (138176F131083) decodes as: 1 — Chevrolet 38 — SS, 396ci V8 17 — Two-door sport coupe 6 — 1966 model year F — Flint, Michigan, assembly plant 131083 — serialized production number

The cowl tag decodes as: 04D — Built the 4th week of April, 1966 Trim: 731-B — Bright Blue vinyl Paint: F-F — Marina Blue paint 2LGR: Group 2 options L — 4-speed manual transmission G — Center console R — Rear speaker



Modifications

Holley Sniper electronic fuel-injection

Edelbrock Performer intake manifold

Chrome valve covers

Aftermarket air cleaner assembly

Hurst shifter

Stainless steel dual exhaust components

Cassette head unit

Body and interior colors have been changed

Wheels have been painted to match the body

Custom airbrushing on rear fascia

Servicing

Seller-provided notes can be viewed under "Additional Documents"

The following is said to have been completed during the seller's ownership: Wiring and electrical components updated Transmission replaced Fuel tank replaced Electronic fuel-injection system installed Dual exhaust system installed



Known Imperfections

Older (2002) repaint, with imperfections shown in the gallery

Some fading visible on carpeting

Ownership History

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 Sport Coupe was acquired through an Illinois classic car consignment dealer in March 2021.