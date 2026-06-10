Description

Introduced for the 1964 model year, Chevrolet’s Chevelle quickly became one of the most versatile platforms of the muscle‑car era, offering everything from economical transportation to high‑performance V8 power. By ‘66, its clean Coke‑bottle styling and robust chassis made it an ideal candidate for both factory performance models and later high‑horsepower revisionist theories.

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Coupe has been modified with a 454ci V8 paired with a three‑speed Turbo Hydra‑Matic 400 (TH400) automatic transmission. In 2009, the car reportedly underwent a bare‑metal respray in Cardinal Red over a reupholstered black vinyl interior with color-matched carpeting and headlining. Notable modifications include a four‑wheel Wilwood disc brake conversion, custom exhaust system, and an electronic ignition system.

Additional features include classic 15-inch chrome Cragar S/S wheels, a Hurst‑style shifter, aftermarket auxiliary gauges, SS‑style trim and badging, and a glovebox-mounted Kenwood CD changer controller.

This 454-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 454ci V8 paired with a 3‑speed automatic transmission

Refinished in Cardinal Red over retrimmed black vinyl interior

Documented bare‑metal repaint completed in 2009

Four‑wheel Wilwood power‑assisted disc brakes

15" chrome Cragar S/S wheels

Chassis number (136176A133634) decodes as: 1 – Division: Chevrolet 36 – Series: Malibu, V8 17 – Body style: 2‑door Sport Coupe 6 – 1966 model year A – Assembly plant: Atlanta, Georgia 133634 – Sequential production number



Modifications

454ci V8 engine swap

Turbo Hydra‑Matic 400 automatic transmission

Polished Bowtie Power valve covers

Polished air cleaner housing

Weiand intake manifold

Mallory electronic ignition components

Custom exhaust system

Four‑wheel power Wilwood disc brake conversion

Glovebox‑mounted Kenwood CD auto changer controller

Autogage auxiliary gauges

Ididit steering column

Hurst‑style shifter

15" chrome Cragar S/S wheels

SS badging, trim, and vented hood

Staggered Hankook Kinergy ST H735 tires:

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Electronic ignition system installed September 2024

Hankook tires installed August 2024

Bare‑metal repaint and interior retrim reportedly carried out in 2009

Brake and exhaust work

Known Imperfections

Rear backup lights not wired up

Paint bubble at lower front edge of driver’s door

Transmission‑to‑shifter wiring not connected

Ownership History

From the seller: “The car underwent a full repaint in 2009, documented with photos showing the entire process. The original engine was replaced with a 454 V8, and the interior was fully redone in black vinyl. Recent updates include new tires in 2024 and a new electronic ignition system.”

Included Items