Auction ended.

454-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Sport Coupe

Bid to $26,500 on 06/10/26
Result
454-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Sport Coupe
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Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN136176A133634
Mileage indicated48,100 Miles TMU
LocationGrass Lake, Michigan
Engine454ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Driving POV
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1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Undercarriage Part 1
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1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Undercarriage Part 3
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Description

Introduced for the 1964 model year, Chevrolet’s Chevelle quickly became one of the most versatile platforms of the muscle‑car era, offering everything from economical transportation to high‑performance V8 power. By ‘66, its clean Coke‑bottle styling and robust chassis made it an ideal candidate for both factory performance models and later high‑horsepower revisionist theories.

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Coupe has been modified with a 454ci V8 paired with a three‑speed Turbo Hydra‑Matic 400 (TH400) automatic transmission. In 2009, the car reportedly underwent a bare‑metal respray in Cardinal Red over a reupholstered black vinyl interior with color-matched carpeting and headlining. Notable modifications include a four‑wheel Wilwood disc brake conversion, custom exhaust system, and an electronic ignition system.

Additional features include classic 15-inch chrome Cragar S/S wheels, a Hurst‑style shifter, aftermarket auxiliary gauges, SS‑style trim and badging, and a glovebox-mounted Kenwood CD changer controller.

This 454-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 454ci V8 paired with a 3‑speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in Cardinal Red over retrimmed black vinyl interior

  • Documented bare‑metal repaint completed in 2009

  • Four‑wheel Wilwood power‑assisted disc brakes

  • 15" chrome Cragar S/S wheels

  • Chassis number (136176A133634) decodes as:

    • 1 – Division: Chevrolet

    • 36 – Series: Malibu, V8

    • 17 – Body style: 2‑door Sport Coupe

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • A – Assembly plant: Atlanta, Georgia

    • 133634 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 454ci V8 engine swap

  • Turbo Hydra‑Matic 400 automatic transmission

  • Polished Bowtie Power valve covers

  • Polished air cleaner housing

  • Weiand intake manifold

  • Mallory electronic ignition components

  • Custom exhaust system

  • Four‑wheel power Wilwood disc brake conversion

  • Glovebox‑mounted Kenwood CD auto changer controller

  • Autogage auxiliary gauges

  • Ididit steering column

  • Hurst‑style shifter

  • 15" chrome Cragar S/S wheels

  • SS badging, trim, and vented hood

  • Staggered Hankook Kinergy ST H735 tires:

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Electronic ignition system installed September 2024

  • Hankook tires installed August 2024

  • Bare‑metal repaint and interior retrim reportedly carried out in 2009

  • Brake and exhaust work

Known Imperfections

  • Rear backup lights not wired up

  • Paint bubble at lower front edge of driver’s door

  • Transmission‑to‑shifter wiring not connected

Ownership History

From the seller: “The car underwent a full repaint in 2009, documented with photos showing the entire process. The original engine was replaced with a 454 V8, and the interior was fully redone in black vinyl. Recent updates include new tires in 2024 and a new electronic ignition system.”

Included Items

  • Spare tire

  • Toolbox

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

454-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Sport Coupe

Last bid
NEB
NEB
$26,500
Seller
Slane
Slane
EndedJun 10, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids28
Views17,412
Bids
NEB's avatar
NEB
Jun 10 at 6:04 PM
$26,500bid placed 
BartyJoeAZ's avatar
BartyJoeAZ
Jun 10 at 4:57 PM
$26,000bid placed 
NEB's avatar
NEB
Jun 10 at 4:55 PM
$25,500bid placed 
BartyJoeAZ's avatar
BartyJoeAZ
Jun 10 at 4:53 PM
$25,000bid placed 
NEB's avatar
NEB
Jun 10 at 4:31 PM
$24,500bid placed 

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