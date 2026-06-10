454-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Sport Coupe
Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1964 model year, Chevrolet’s Chevelle quickly became one of the most versatile platforms of the muscle‑car era, offering everything from economical transportation to high‑performance V8 power. By ‘66, its clean Coke‑bottle styling and robust chassis made it an ideal candidate for both factory performance models and later high‑horsepower revisionist theories.
This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Coupe has been modified with a 454ci V8 paired with a three‑speed Turbo Hydra‑Matic 400 (TH400) automatic transmission. In 2009, the car reportedly underwent a bare‑metal respray in Cardinal Red over a reupholstered black vinyl interior with color-matched carpeting and headlining. Notable modifications include a four‑wheel Wilwood disc brake conversion, custom exhaust system, and an electronic ignition system.
Additional features include classic 15-inch chrome Cragar S/S wheels, a Hurst‑style shifter, aftermarket auxiliary gauges, SS‑style trim and badging, and a glovebox-mounted Kenwood CD changer controller.
This 454-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 454ci V8 paired with a 3‑speed automatic transmission
Refinished in Cardinal Red over retrimmed black vinyl interior
Documented bare‑metal repaint completed in 2009
Four‑wheel Wilwood power‑assisted disc brakes
15" chrome Cragar S/S wheels
Chassis number (136176A133634) decodes as:
1 – Division: Chevrolet
36 – Series: Malibu, V8
17 – Body style: 2‑door Sport Coupe
6 – 1966 model year
A – Assembly plant: Atlanta, Georgia
133634 – Sequential production number
Modifications
454ci V8 engine swap
Turbo Hydra‑Matic 400 automatic transmission
Polished Bowtie Power valve covers
Polished air cleaner housing
Weiand intake manifold
Mallory electronic ignition components
Custom exhaust system
Four‑wheel power Wilwood disc brake conversion
Glovebox‑mounted Kenwood CD auto changer controller
Autogage auxiliary gauges
Ididit steering column
Hurst‑style shifter
15" chrome Cragar S/S wheels
SS badging, trim, and vented hood
Staggered Hankook Kinergy ST H735 tires:
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Electronic ignition system installed September 2024
Hankook tires installed August 2024
Bare‑metal repaint and interior retrim reportedly carried out in 2009
Brake and exhaust work
Known Imperfections
Rear backup lights not wired up
Paint bubble at lower front edge of driver’s door
Transmission‑to‑shifter wiring not connected
Ownership History
From the seller: “The car underwent a full repaint in 2009, documented with photos showing the entire process. The original engine was replaced with a 454 V8, and the interior was fully redone in black vinyl. Recent updates include new tires in 2024 and a new electronic ignition system.”
Included Items
Spare tire
Toolbox
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.