Auction ended.

383-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe Wagon

Bid to $15,000 on 07/23/26
Result
383-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe Wagon
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Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN133356Z128318
Mileage indicated300 Miles TMU
LocationMohave Valley, Arizona
Engine383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleWagon
Exterior colorRoot Beer Brown Metallic
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Revamped for 1966, the Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe Wagon offered the practicality of a family hauler combined with the handsome proportions that made the Chevelle one of Chevrolet's most successful platforms. Today, classic Chevelle wagons have become increasingly desirable among enthusiasts, particularly when enhanced with modern performance upgrades and tasteful custom touches that enhance their usability.

This example is now powered by a 383ci V8 paired with a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission following a reported "body-off" refurbishment that included refinishing the body in Root Beer Brown Metallic with black SS-style stripes. Inside, a center console has been installed along with Strato-style bucket seats, which are trimmed in black vinyl with orange houndstooth-pattern inserts.

Additional details include power steering, power front disc brakes, a Dakota Digital instrument cluster, a retro-style radio, a cowl-induction hood, and Rally-style wheels mounted with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.

This modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe Wagon is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 383ci V8 with polished Holley carburetor

  • Holley Hi-Tek air cleaner

  • Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Root Beer Brown Metallic with black SS-style stripes

  • Strato-style front bucket seats

  • Dakota Digital instrumentation

  • Retro-style radio

  • Power steering and power front disc brakes

  • Rally-style wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (133356Z128318) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet division

    • 33 – Chevelle 300 Deluxe series

    • 35 – 4-door wagon

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • Z – Fremont, California assembly plant

    • 128318 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 383ci V8 engine

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Polished Holley carburetor

  • Holley Hi-Tek air cleaner

  • HEI-style ignition

  • Summit Racing billet accessory bracket

  • Turbo 350 automatic transmission

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Cowl-induction hood

  • Shaved wheel arch and skirt trim

  • Aftermarket side view mirrors

  • Rally-style wheels

  • BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • Strato-style bucket seats

  • Center console

  • Dakota Digital gauge cluster

  • Retro-style radio

  • Smoothed firewall

  • Windshield wiper delete

Servicing

Seller-reported refurbishment work includes, but is not limited to, the following:

  • Complete body-off refurbishment

  • Exterior refinished in Root Beer Brown Metallic

  • Cowl-induction hood installed

  • Rally-style wheels mounted with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • Front bucket seat SS-style interior fitted

  • Center console installed

  • Dakota Digital instrumentation fitted

  • 383ci stroker V8 installed

  • Turbo 350 automatic transmission installed

  • Power front disc brakes fitted

  • Power steering system fitted

Known Imperfections

  • Scratches noted in tailgate glass

  • Seat belts removed

Ownership History

According to the seller, the wagon has been treated to a "body-off" refurbishment and modification process, and it has been driven fewer than 500 miles since completion.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

383-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe Wagon

Last bid
bc_v1g1fl
bc_v1g1fl
$15,000
Seller
JF-AZ
JF-AZ
EndedJul 23, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids18
Views9,214

Comments & bids

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bc_v1g1fl's avatar
bc_v1g1fl
Jul 23 at 5:00 PM
$15,000bid placed 
RandyDonovan1967's avatar
RandyDonovan1967
Jul 23 at 4:33 PM
$13,250bid placed 
bc_v1g1fl's avatar
bc_v1g1fl
Jul 22 at 12:28 AM
$13,000bid placed 
RW3316's avatar
RW3316
Jul 21 at 7:39 PM
$11,800bid placed 
bc_v1g1fl's avatar
bc_v1g1fl
Jul 21 at 1:46 PM
$11,500bid placed 
RW3316's avatar
RW3316
Jul 21 at 12:15 AM
$10,750bid placed 
bc_v1g1fl's avatar
bc_v1g1fl
Jul 20 at 11:46 PM
$10,500bid placed 
RW3316's avatar
RW3316
Jul 19 at 1:28 AM
$9,500bid placed 
Scotty68's avatar
Scotty68
Jul 16 at 7:54 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Silver77's avatar
Silver77
Jul 14 at 2:10 PM
$7,500bid placed 
AB_1234's avatar
AB_1234
Jul 14 at 1:07 PM
$6,500bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jul 13 at 7:20 PM
$6,250bid placed 
JamesMcgill_zy95's avatar
JamesMcgill_zy95
Jul 13 at 4:45 PM
$6,000bid placed 
RandyDonovan1967's avatar
RandyDonovan1967
Jul 13 at 1:55 PM
$5,500bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jul 13 at 1:48 PM
$1,000bid placed 
RandyDonovan1967's avatar
RandyDonovan1967
Jul 13 at 1:31 PM
$850bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jul 13 at 1:31 PM
$750bid placed 
GB_v9jr29's avatar
GB_v9jr29
Jul 12 at 2:54 AM
$500bid placed 

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