Description

Revamped for 1966, the Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe Wagon offered the practicality of a family hauler combined with the handsome proportions that made the Chevelle one of Chevrolet's most successful platforms. Today, classic Chevelle wagons have become increasingly desirable among enthusiasts, particularly when enhanced with modern performance upgrades and tasteful custom touches that enhance their usability.

This example is now powered by a 383ci V8 paired with a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission following a reported "body-off" refurbishment that included refinishing the body in Root Beer Brown Metallic with black SS-style stripes. Inside, a center console has been installed along with Strato-style bucket seats, which are trimmed in black vinyl with orange houndstooth-pattern inserts.

Additional details include power steering, power front disc brakes, a Dakota Digital instrument cluster, a retro-style radio, a cowl-induction hood, and Rally-style wheels mounted with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.

This modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe Wagon is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

383ci V8 with polished Holley carburetor

Holley Hi-Tek air cleaner

Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Root Beer Brown Metallic with black SS-style stripes

Strato-style front bucket seats

Dakota Digital instrumentation

Retro-style radio

Power steering and power front disc brakes

Rally-style wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (133356Z128318) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet division 33 – Chevelle 300 Deluxe series 35 – 4-door wagon 6 – 1966 model year Z – Fremont, California assembly plant 128318 – Sequential production number



Modifications

383ci V8 engine

Edelbrock intake manifold

Polished Holley carburetor

Holley Hi-Tek air cleaner

HEI-style ignition

Summit Racing billet accessory bracket

Turbo 350 automatic transmission

Power front disc brakes

Cowl-induction hood

Shaved wheel arch and skirt trim

Aftermarket side view mirrors

Rally-style wheels

BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Strato-style bucket seats

Center console

Dakota Digital gauge cluster

Retro-style radio

Smoothed firewall

Windshield wiper delete

Servicing

Seller-reported refurbishment work includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Complete body-off refurbishment

Exterior refinished in Root Beer Brown Metallic

Cowl-induction hood installed

Rally-style wheels mounted with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Front bucket seat SS-style interior fitted

Center console installed

Dakota Digital instrumentation fitted

383ci stroker V8 installed

Turbo 350 automatic transmission installed

Power front disc brakes fitted

Power steering system fitted

Known Imperfections

Scratches noted in tailgate glass

Seat belts removed

Ownership History

According to the seller, the wagon has been treated to a "body-off" refurbishment and modification process, and it has been driven fewer than 500 miles since completion.