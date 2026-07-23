383-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe Wagon
Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
Revamped for 1966, the Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe Wagon offered the practicality of a family hauler combined with the handsome proportions that made the Chevelle one of Chevrolet's most successful platforms. Today, classic Chevelle wagons have become increasingly desirable among enthusiasts, particularly when enhanced with modern performance upgrades and tasteful custom touches that enhance their usability.
This example is now powered by a 383ci V8 paired with a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission following a reported "body-off" refurbishment that included refinishing the body in Root Beer Brown Metallic with black SS-style stripes. Inside, a center console has been installed along with Strato-style bucket seats, which are trimmed in black vinyl with orange houndstooth-pattern inserts.
Additional details include power steering, power front disc brakes, a Dakota Digital instrument cluster, a retro-style radio, a cowl-induction hood, and Rally-style wheels mounted with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.
This modified 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe Wagon is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
383ci V8 with polished Holley carburetor
Holley Hi-Tek air cleaner
Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Root Beer Brown Metallic with black SS-style stripes
Strato-style front bucket seats
Dakota Digital instrumentation
Retro-style radio
Power steering and power front disc brakes
Rally-style wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (133356Z128318) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet division
33 – Chevelle 300 Deluxe series
35 – 4-door wagon
6 – 1966 model year
Z – Fremont, California assembly plant
128318 – Sequential production number
Modifications
383ci V8 engine
Edelbrock intake manifold
Polished Holley carburetor
Holley Hi-Tek air cleaner
HEI-style ignition
Summit Racing billet accessory bracket
Turbo 350 automatic transmission
Power front disc brakes
Cowl-induction hood
Shaved wheel arch and skirt trim
Aftermarket side view mirrors
Rally-style wheels
BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Strato-style bucket seats
Center console
Dakota Digital gauge cluster
Retro-style radio
Smoothed firewall
Windshield wiper delete
Servicing
Seller-reported refurbishment work includes, but is not limited to, the following:
Complete body-off refurbishment
Exterior refinished in Root Beer Brown Metallic
Cowl-induction hood installed
Rally-style wheels mounted with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Front bucket seat SS-style interior fitted
Center console installed
Dakota Digital instrumentation fitted
383ci stroker V8 installed
Turbo 350 automatic transmission installed
Power front disc brakes fitted
Power steering system fitted
Known Imperfections
Scratches noted in tailgate glass
Seat belts removed
Ownership History
According to the seller, the wagon has been treated to a "body-off" refurbishment and modification process, and it has been driven fewer than 500 miles since completion.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.