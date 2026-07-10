Auction ended.

396-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed

Sold for on 07/10/26
Result
396-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (144)

Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:52 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN133116Z157247
Mileage indicated96,500 Miles TMU
LocationLynnwood, Washington
Engine396ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

396-Powered 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed Walk Around
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396-Powered 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed Start Up
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396-Powered 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed Driving
Play

Description

The 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe was a solid midlevel option in Chevrolet’s midsize lineup. Part of the second-generation Chevelle, the 300 Deluxe had a sleek, sculpted body with a bold front-end design, a redesigned grille, and a handsome tail section. Buyers could choose from 2- and 4-door sedan and 4-door station wagon body styles.

As a more uplevel budget model, the 300 Deluxe offered many of the comfort and styling features of the premium trim levels. Pattern cloth and vinyl seats and armrests and a padded instrument panel and power and convenience options created a comfortable interior, while full-length bright molding helped the stylish exterior stand out. Under the hood, options ranged from efficient inline-sixes to V8 engines, backed by manual or automatic transmissions. As a midlevel complement to the more pricey models, the 300 Deluxe provided classic Chevelle looks, and were the foundation of many hot-rod builds.

This example was purchased by the seller in 2020. It’s finished in red, powered by a swapped-in 396ci big-block Chevy V8 backed by a 4-speed manual, features LED headlights and aftermarket wheels, and wears aftermarket gauges and an aftermarket steering wheel.

This 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe 2-Door Sedan is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights 

  • 300 Deluxe street machine with a swapped-in V8

  • 396ci Chevrolet V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in red with black upholstery

  • Center console with integrated clock

  • Power steering

Factory Equipment

  • 2-Door Sedan body style

  • 300 Deluxe trim with exterior brightwork and moldings

  • Horizontal quad headlights

  • A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil springs

  • 4-wheel drum brakes

  • 115" wheelbase and 197" body

  • The chassis number (133116Z157247) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 33 – 300 Deluxe 6 cylinder

    • 11 – 2-door sedan

    • 6 – Model year 1966

    • Z – Fremont, California, final assembly plant

    • 157247 – Plant serial number starting with 100001

  • The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:

    • 07B – Second week of July production date

    • Style: 66-13311 – 1966 Chevelle 300 Deluxe 2-door sedan

    • Plant: BF – Fremont, California, final assembly plant

    • Body: 00623 – Fisher body production sequence number

    • Trim: 706 – Medium Fawn upholstery

    • Paint: HH – Willow Green

    • 089913 – Fremont, California, manifest number

Modifications

  • 396ci V8 engine swap

  • Chrome valve covers and air cleaner

  • MSD ignition 

  • Headers and dual exhaust system 

  • Posi-traction differential

  • 14” aftermarket wheels

  • Exterior painted red

  • Black vinyl interior

  • LED headlights

  • Column-mounted tachometer and under-dash aftermarket gauges

  • Grant steering wheel

Servicing

  • Replaced rear bumper

  • Replaced fuel pump

Known Imperfections 

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe are presented in the gallery

  • Various chips in the paint as shown in the gallery

  •  Center console clock and amps gauge are not wired

  • Speedometer inoperable

Ownership History 

From the seller, "I acquired this vehicle in 2020 to have a classic vehicle to cruise with my dad in his 1967 Chevelle. Over the last two years it’s been in my garage and I haven’t enjoyed it as much as someone who loves these classic vehicles. Overall, the condition is very nice it but it does have some rock chips but overall is very nice and drives very strong."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

396-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed

Sold to
RonDE
RonDE
$24,610
Seller
MS_1966
MS_1966
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:52 PM UTC
Bids24
Views10,414

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