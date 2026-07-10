396-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Deluxe 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:52 PM UTC
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Description
The 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe was a solid midlevel option in Chevrolet’s midsize lineup. Part of the second-generation Chevelle, the 300 Deluxe had a sleek, sculpted body with a bold front-end design, a redesigned grille, and a handsome tail section. Buyers could choose from 2- and 4-door sedan and 4-door station wagon body styles.
As a more uplevel budget model, the 300 Deluxe offered many of the comfort and styling features of the premium trim levels. Pattern cloth and vinyl seats and armrests and a padded instrument panel and power and convenience options created a comfortable interior, while full-length bright molding helped the stylish exterior stand out. Under the hood, options ranged from efficient inline-sixes to V8 engines, backed by manual or automatic transmissions. As a midlevel complement to the more pricey models, the 300 Deluxe provided classic Chevelle looks, and were the foundation of many hot-rod builds.
This example was purchased by the seller in 2020. It’s finished in red, powered by a swapped-in 396ci big-block Chevy V8 backed by a 4-speed manual, features LED headlights and aftermarket wheels, and wears aftermarket gauges and an aftermarket steering wheel.
This 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe 2-Door Sedan is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
300 Deluxe street machine with a swapped-in V8
396ci Chevrolet V8
4-speed manual transmission
Finished in red with black upholstery
Center console with integrated clock
Power steering
Factory Equipment
2-Door Sedan body style
300 Deluxe trim with exterior brightwork and moldings
Horizontal quad headlights
A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil springs
4-wheel drum brakes
115" wheelbase and 197" body
The chassis number (133116Z157247) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
33 – 300 Deluxe 6 cylinder
11 – 2-door sedan
6 – Model year 1966
Z – Fremont, California, final assembly plant
157247 – Plant serial number starting with 100001
The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:
07B – Second week of July production date
Style: 66-13311 – 1966 Chevelle 300 Deluxe 2-door sedan
Plant: BF – Fremont, California, final assembly plant
Body: 00623 – Fisher body production sequence number
Trim: 706 – Medium Fawn upholstery
Paint: HH – Willow Green
089913 – Fremont, California, manifest number
Modifications
396ci V8 engine swap
Chrome valve covers and air cleaner
MSD ignition
Headers and dual exhaust system
Posi-traction differential
14” aftermarket wheels
Exterior painted red
Black vinyl interior
LED headlights
Column-mounted tachometer and under-dash aftermarket gauges
Grant steering wheel
Servicing
Replaced rear bumper
Replaced fuel pump
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe are presented in the gallery
Various chips in the paint as shown in the gallery
Center console clock and amps gauge are not wired
Speedometer inoperable
Ownership History
From the seller, "I acquired this vehicle in 2020 to have a classic vehicle to cruise with my dad in his 1967 Chevelle. Over the last two years it’s been in my garage and I haven’t enjoyed it as much as someone who loves these classic vehicles. Overall, the condition is very nice it but it does have some rock chips but overall is very nice and drives very strong."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.