Description

The 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe was a solid midlevel option in Chevrolet’s midsize lineup. Part of the second-generation Chevelle, the 300 Deluxe had a sleek, sculpted body with a bold front-end design, a redesigned grille, and a handsome tail section. Buyers could choose from 2- and 4-door sedan and 4-door station wagon body styles.

As a more uplevel budget model, the 300 Deluxe offered many of the comfort and styling features of the premium trim levels. Pattern cloth and vinyl seats and armrests and a padded instrument panel and power and convenience options created a comfortable interior, while full-length bright molding helped the stylish exterior stand out. Under the hood, options ranged from efficient inline-sixes to V8 engines, backed by manual or automatic transmissions. As a midlevel complement to the more pricey models, the 300 Deluxe provided classic Chevelle looks, and were the foundation of many hot-rod builds.

This example was purchased by the seller in 2020. It’s finished in red, powered by a swapped-in 396ci big-block Chevy V8 backed by a 4-speed manual, features LED headlights and aftermarket wheels, and wears aftermarket gauges and an aftermarket steering wheel.

This 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe 2-Door Sedan is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

300 Deluxe street machine with a swapped-in V8

396ci Chevrolet V8

4-speed manual transmission

Finished in red with black upholstery

Center console with integrated clock

Power steering

Factory Equipment

2-Door Sedan body style

300 Deluxe trim with exterior brightwork and moldings

Horizontal quad headlights

A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil springs

4-wheel drum brakes

115" wheelbase and 197" body

The chassis number (133116Z157247) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 33 – 300 Deluxe 6 cylinder 11 – 2-door sedan 6 – Model year 1966 Z – Fremont, California, final assembly plant 157247 – Plant serial number starting with 100001

The Body by Fisher tag decodes as: 07B – Second week of July production date Style: 66-13311 – 1966 Chevelle 300 Deluxe 2-door sedan Plant: BF – Fremont, California, final assembly plant Body: 00623 – Fisher body production sequence number Trim: 706 – Medium Fawn upholstery Paint: HH – Willow Green 089913 – Fremont, California, manifest number



Modifications

396ci V8 engine swap

Chrome valve covers and air cleaner

MSD ignition

Headers and dual exhaust system

Posi-traction differential

14” aftermarket wheels

Exterior painted red

Black vinyl interior

LED headlights

Column-mounted tachometer and under-dash aftermarket gauges

Grant steering wheel

Servicing

Replaced rear bumper

Replaced fuel pump

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1966 Chevrolet 300 Deluxe are presented in the gallery

Various chips in the paint as shown in the gallery

Center console clock and amps gauge are not wired

Speedometer inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller, "I acquired this vehicle in 2020 to have a classic vehicle to cruise with my dad in his 1967 Chevelle. Over the last two years it’s been in my garage and I haven’t enjoyed it as much as someone who loves these classic vehicles. Overall, the condition is very nice it but it does have some rock chips but overall is very nice and drives very strong."