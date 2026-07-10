Description

Introduced for the 1966 model year, the Chevrolet Caprice represented the brand’s move further into the full-size luxury segment, offering more refined styling, upgraded trim, and additional comfort features over the Impala. With its crisp body lines, elegant appointments, and strong performance options, the Caprice Coupe delivered a compelling blend of performance and sophistication during the height of the American full-size era.

Reportedly acquired from the original owner in 1968, this 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe has remained with its second owner for nearly six decades. It is powered by a 327ci V8 equipped with a four-barrel carburetor and paired with a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission.

Finished in Aztec Bronze with a black vinyl top over a black vinyl interior with wood veneer accents, the car is said to retain its matching-numbers engine, transmission, and rear end. Notable features include power steering, a dual-reservoir master cylinder, and 14-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.

This 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe 327 is now offered with a set of factory steel wheels complete with hubcaps and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Nearly 60 years under current ownership

Powered by a 327ci V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Finished in Aztec Bronze with black vinyl top

Black vinyl upholstery with wood trim accents

Power steering and recently dual brake master cylinder conversion

14" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels equipped with BFGoodrich tires

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (166476Y223954) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet division 66 – Caprice V8 series 47 – 2-door Sport Coupe 6 – 1966 model year Y – Willow Run, Michigan, assembly plant 223954 – Sequential production number

327ci V8 engine

2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Black vinyl upholstery with wood veneer accents

Black vinyl roof covering

Manual drum brakes

Modifications

Frantz oil filter system (currently disconnected and using factory-style filter)

Indoor/outdoor carpeting installed in trunk

Hooker headers and aftermarket exhaust

14” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Dual-reservoir master cylinder

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

General mechanical upkeep under long-term ownership

Replacement of trunk flooring material

Dual master cylinder conversion

Recent tune-up

Body refinished approximately 30 years ago

Known Imperfections

Older repaint shows evidence of paint lift and touch-up

Corrosion visible on undercarriage components and trunk floor

Cosmetic imperfections in brightwork consistent with age

A-arm rubber bushings require replacement

Clock, radio, and fuel gauge inoperable

Ownership History

The seller, who has owned this Caprice for approximately 58 years, reportedly purchased this Caprice from its original owner in 1968.

Included Items