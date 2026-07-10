Auction ended.

58-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe 327

Bid to $13,000 on 07/10/26
Result
58-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe 327
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (66)

Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN166476Y223954
Mileage indicated69,150 Miles TMU
LocationDenver, Pennsylvania
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorAztec Bronze
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

Introduced for the 1966 model year, the Chevrolet Caprice represented the brand’s move further into the full-size luxury segment, offering more refined styling, upgraded trim, and additional comfort features over the Impala. With its crisp body lines, elegant appointments, and strong performance options, the Caprice Coupe delivered a compelling blend of performance and sophistication during the height of the American full-size era.

Reportedly acquired from the original owner in 1968, this 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe has remained with its second owner for nearly six decades. It is powered by a 327ci V8 equipped with a four-barrel carburetor and paired with a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission.

Finished in Aztec Bronze with a black vinyl top over a black vinyl interior with wood veneer accents, the car is said to retain its matching-numbers engine, transmission, and rear end. Notable features include power steering, a dual-reservoir master cylinder, and 14-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.

This 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe 327 is now offered with a set of factory steel wheels complete with hubcaps and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Nearly 60 years under current ownership

  • Powered by a 327ci V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

  • 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

  • Finished in Aztec Bronze with black vinyl top

  • Black vinyl upholstery with wood trim accents

  • Power steering and recently dual brake master cylinder conversion

  • 14" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels equipped with BFGoodrich tires

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (166476Y223954) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet division

    • 66 – Caprice V8 series

    • 47 – 2-door Sport Coupe

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • Y – Willow Run, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 223954 – Sequential production number

  • 327ci V8 engine

  • 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

  • Black vinyl upholstery with wood veneer accents

  • Black vinyl roof covering

  • Manual drum brakes

Modifications

  • Frantz oil filter system (currently disconnected and using factory-style filter)

  • Indoor/outdoor carpeting installed in trunk

  • Hooker headers and aftermarket exhaust

  • 14” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • Dual-reservoir master cylinder

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • General mechanical upkeep under long-term ownership

  • Replacement of trunk flooring material

  • Dual master cylinder conversion

  • Recent tune-up

  • Body refinished approximately 30 years ago

Known Imperfections

  • Older repaint shows evidence of paint lift and touch-up

  • Corrosion visible on undercarriage components and trunk floor

  • Cosmetic imperfections in brightwork consistent with age

  • A-arm rubber bushings require replacement

  • Clock, radio, and fuel gauge inoperable

Ownership History

The seller, who has owned this Caprice for approximately 58 years, reportedly purchased this Caprice from its original owner in 1968.

Included Items

  • Stock wheels with hubcaps

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1966 Chevrolet Caprice

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

58-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe 327

Last bid
ts_rb0i7i
ts_rb0i7i
$13,000
Seller
RH_ltocg3
RH_ltocg3
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids35
Views9,727

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

ts_rb0i7i's avatar
ts_rb0i7i
Jul 10 at 6:38 PM
$13,000bid placed 
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jul 10 at 6:37 PM
$12,750bid placed 
ts_rb0i7i's avatar
ts_rb0i7i
Jul 10 at 6:36 PM
$12,500bid placed 
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jul 10 at 6:36 PM
$12,250bid placed 
ts_rb0i7i's avatar
ts_rb0i7i
Jul 10 at 6:35 PM
$12,000bid placed 
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jul 10 at 6:34 PM
$11,250bid placed 
ts_rb0i7i's avatar
ts_rb0i7i
Jul 10 at 6:34 PM
$11,000bid placed 
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jul 10 at 6:34 PM
$10,750bid placed 
ts_rb0i7i's avatar
ts_rb0i7i
Jul 10 at 6:33 PM
$10,500bid placed 
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jul 10 at 6:33 PM
$10,250bid placed 
ts_rb0i7i's avatar
ts_rb0i7i
Jul 10 at 6:31 PM
$10,000bid placed 
ndawson814814's avatar
ndawson814814
Jul 10 at 6:31 PM
$9,750bid placed 
ts_rb0i7i's avatar
ts_rb0i7i
Jul 10 at 6:29 PM
$9,500bid placed 
ndawson814814's avatar
ndawson814814
Jul 10 at 6:29 PM
$9,050bid placed 
ts_rb0i7i's avatar
ts_rb0i7i
Jul 10 at 6:28 PM
$8,750bid placed 
ndawson814814's avatar
ndawson814814
Jul 10 at 6:20 PM
$8,500bid placed 
RD_lw39nf's avatar
RD_lw39nf
Jul 10 at 1:38 PM
$8,250bid placed 
Joeyz28's avatar
Joeyz28
Jul 9 at 8:44 PM
$8,000bid placed 
aG_zxayvi's avatar
aG_zxayvi
Jul 6 at 1:08 PM
$7,050bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jul 6 at 1:07 PM
$6,800bid placed 
aG_zxayvi's avatar
aG_zxayvi
Jul 6 at 12:04 AM
$6,400bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jul 5 at 4:51 PM
$6,150bid placed 
StaceyCornelious_inay's avatar
StaceyCornelious_inay
Jul 2 at 1:45 AM
$5,805bid placed 
Greg3's avatar
Greg3
Jul 1 at 8:25 PM
$5,555bid placed 
DavidTrimble_zh70's avatar
DavidTrimble_zh70
Jul 1 at 6:10 PM
$2,800bid placed 
StaceyCornelious_inay's avatar
StaceyCornelious_inay
Jun 30 at 6:46 PM
$2,700bid placed 
Hqtrod's avatar
Hqtrod
Jun 30 at 6:08 PM
$2,501bid placed 
firehawkdave's avatar
firehawkdave
Jun 30 at 4:12 PM
$2,322bid placed 
HegHog56's avatar
HegHog56
Jun 30 at 2:28 PM
$2,222bid placed 
StaceyCornelious_inay's avatar
StaceyCornelious_inay
Jun 29 at 3:18 PM
$1,000bid placed 
BM_Marko_Motors' avatar
BM_Marko_Motors
Jun 29 at 12:33 AM
$900bid placed 
DarrellHuffman_aiwe's avatar
DarrellHuffman_aiwe
Jun 29 at 12:27 AM
$800bid placed 
BM_Marko_Motors' avatar
BM_Marko_Motors
Jun 28 at 7:03 PM
$600bid placed 
JSB_82's avatar
JSB_82
Jun 28 at 3:15 PM
$500bid placed 
Classicroute66's avatar
Classicroute66
Jun 28 at 11:09 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026