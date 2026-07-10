58-Years-Owned 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe 327
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1966 model year, the Chevrolet Caprice represented the brand’s move further into the full-size luxury segment, offering more refined styling, upgraded trim, and additional comfort features over the Impala. With its crisp body lines, elegant appointments, and strong performance options, the Caprice Coupe delivered a compelling blend of performance and sophistication during the height of the American full-size era.
Reportedly acquired from the original owner in 1968, this 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe has remained with its second owner for nearly six decades. It is powered by a 327ci V8 equipped with a four-barrel carburetor and paired with a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission.
Finished in Aztec Bronze with a black vinyl top over a black vinyl interior with wood veneer accents, the car is said to retain its matching-numbers engine, transmission, and rear end. Notable features include power steering, a dual-reservoir master cylinder, and 14-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.
This 1966 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe 327 is now offered with a set of factory steel wheels complete with hubcaps and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Nearly 60 years under current ownership
Powered by a 327ci V8 with 4-barrel carburetor
2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission
Finished in Aztec Bronze with black vinyl top
Black vinyl upholstery with wood trim accents
Power steering and recently dual brake master cylinder conversion
14" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels equipped with BFGoodrich tires
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (166476Y223954) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet division
66 – Caprice V8 series
47 – 2-door Sport Coupe
6 – 1966 model year
Y – Willow Run, Michigan, assembly plant
223954 – Sequential production number
327ci V8 engine
2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission
Black vinyl upholstery with wood veneer accents
Black vinyl roof covering
Manual drum brakes
Modifications
Frantz oil filter system (currently disconnected and using factory-style filter)
Indoor/outdoor carpeting installed in trunk
Hooker headers and aftermarket exhaust
14” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Dual-reservoir master cylinder
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
General mechanical upkeep under long-term ownership
Replacement of trunk flooring material
Dual master cylinder conversion
Recent tune-up
Body refinished approximately 30 years ago
Known Imperfections
Older repaint shows evidence of paint lift and touch-up
Corrosion visible on undercarriage components and trunk floor
Cosmetic imperfections in brightwork consistent with age
A-arm rubber bushings require replacement
Clock, radio, and fuel gauge inoperable
Ownership History
The seller, who has owned this Caprice for approximately 58 years, reportedly purchased this Caprice from its original owner in 1968.
Included Items
Stock wheels with hubcaps
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.