1966 Chevrolet C10 Stepside

7 days
$6,800
1966 Chevrolet C10 Stepside
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (108)

Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINC1446A165156
Mileage indicated81,200 Miles TMU
LocationMadison, Georgia
Engine283ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed/White
Interior colorRed
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Description

The 1966 model year marked the close of Chevrolet’s first-generation “Action Line” pickup, a series that helped redefine trucks as both workhorses and everyday drivers.

Known for its clean styling and durable construction, the half-ton C10 could be had as a smooth-sided Fleetside and classic Stepside, which featured external rear fenders and a narrower cargo box for a more traditional look.

This ’66 C10 Stepside has been refurbished under current ownership and is refinished in red paint with a white top, grille, and bumpers; red-painted wheels with chrome hubcaps and rings; and a red and black interior with red and white vinyl upholstery on its bench seat. This rear-wheel-drive pickup is powered by a 283ci small-block V8 topped by a Weber carburetor and Edelbrock intake manifold, and mated to a 3-speed manual transmission with column shifter.

Additional features include a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a Summit gauge cluster, and an aftermarket stereo with classic looking head unit and rear-mounted speakers.

This 1966 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup is now offered with a Georgia registration in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Refurbished under current ownership

  • Refinished in red with a white top, grille, and bumpers

  • Red and black interior with red and white vinyl upholstery

  • 283ci small-block V8

  • 3-speed manual transmission with column shift

Factory Equipment

  • Bench seat

  • Sliding rear window

  • The chassis number (C1446A165156) decodes as:

    • C – 2-wheel drive

    • 14 – C10 half ton, short bed, 115” wheelbase

    • 4 – Pickup

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant

    • 165156 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Modifications under current ownership:

    • Edelbrock intake manifold

    • Weber carburetor

    • Refinished in red with a white top, grille, and bumpers

    • Red-painted wheels with chrome hubcaps and rings

    • Reupholstered in red vinyl

    • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

    • Summit gauge cluster (oil pressure, voltage, water temperature) below dash

    • Aftermarket stereo with classic looking head unit and rear-mounted speakers

  • Signal-Stat blinkers

Service & Documentation

  • Replacement alternator

  • Replacement air cleaner

  • Replacement hoses and clamps

  • Sailun Terramax H/T 31x10.50R15LT tires

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

  • Emergency brake cable is disconnected

  • Heater is inoperable

  • Scuffs and scratches on the wood in the bed

Included Items

  • Carpeted floor mats

  • Magnetic cup holders

Additional Information

This 1966 Chevrolet C10 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Georgia registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1966 Chevrolet C10 Stepside

Current bid
TrooperD
TrooperD
$6,800
Seller
1966C10
1966C10
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids3
Views2,186
How it works
Bids
TrooperD's avatar
TrooperD
Jun 21 at 6:27 PM
$6,800bid placed 
DarrellHuffman_aiwe's avatar
DarrellHuffman_aiwe
Jun 19 at 11:15 PM
$4,600bid placed 
Jschu_20's avatar
Jschu_20
Jun 18 at 9:27 PM
$4,500bid placed 

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