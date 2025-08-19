Description

The 1966 model year marked the close of Chevrolet’s first-generation “Action Line” pickup, a series that helped redefine trucks as both workhorses and everyday drivers.

Known for its clean styling and durable construction, the half-ton C10 could be had as a smooth-sided Fleetside and classic Stepside, which featured external rear fenders and a narrower cargo box for a more traditional look.

This ’66 C10 Stepside has been refurbished under current ownership and is refinished in red paint with a white top, grille, and bumpers; red-painted wheels with chrome hubcaps and rings; and a red and black interior with red and white vinyl upholstery on its bench seat. This rear-wheel-drive pickup is powered by a 283ci small-block V8 topped by a Weber carburetor and Edelbrock intake manifold, and mated to a 3-speed manual transmission with column shifter.

Additional features include a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a Summit gauge cluster, and an aftermarket stereo with classic looking head unit and rear-mounted speakers.

This 1966 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup is now offered with a Georgia registration in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Refurbished under current ownership

Refinished in red with a white top, grille, and bumpers

Red and black interior with red and white vinyl upholstery

283ci small-block V8

3-speed manual transmission with column shift

Factory Equipment

Bench seat

Sliding rear window

The chassis number (C1446A165156) decodes as: C – 2-wheel drive 14 – C10 half ton, short bed, 115” wheelbase 4 – Pickup 6 – 1966 model year A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant 165156 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Modifications under current ownership: Edelbrock intake manifold Weber carburetor Refinished in red with a white top, grille, and bumpers Red-painted wheels with chrome hubcaps and rings Reupholstered in red vinyl Wood-rimmed steering wheel Summit gauge cluster (oil pressure, voltage, water temperature) below dash Aftermarket stereo with classic looking head unit and rear-mounted speakers

Signal-Stat blinkers

Service & Documentation

Replacement alternator

Replacement air cleaner

Replacement hoses and clamps

Sailun Terramax H/T 31x10.50R15LT tires

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

Emergency brake cable is disconnected

Heater is inoperable

Scuffs and scratches on the wood in the bed

Included Items

Carpeted floor mats

Magnetic cup holders

Additional Information

This 1966 Chevrolet C10 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Georgia registration.