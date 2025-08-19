1966 Chevrolet C10 Stepside
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:30 PM UTC
Description
The 1966 model year marked the close of Chevrolet’s first-generation “Action Line” pickup, a series that helped redefine trucks as both workhorses and everyday drivers.
Known for its clean styling and durable construction, the half-ton C10 could be had as a smooth-sided Fleetside and classic Stepside, which featured external rear fenders and a narrower cargo box for a more traditional look.
This ’66 C10 Stepside has been refurbished under current ownership and is refinished in red paint with a white top, grille, and bumpers; red-painted wheels with chrome hubcaps and rings; and a red and black interior with red and white vinyl upholstery on its bench seat. This rear-wheel-drive pickup is powered by a 283ci small-block V8 topped by a Weber carburetor and Edelbrock intake manifold, and mated to a 3-speed manual transmission with column shifter.
Additional features include a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a Summit gauge cluster, and an aftermarket stereo with classic looking head unit and rear-mounted speakers.
This 1966 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup is now offered with a Georgia registration in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Refurbished under current ownership
Refinished in red with a white top, grille, and bumpers
Red and black interior with red and white vinyl upholstery
283ci small-block V8
3-speed manual transmission with column shift
Factory Equipment
Bench seat
Sliding rear window
The chassis number (C1446A165156) decodes as:
C – 2-wheel drive
14 – C10 half ton, short bed, 115” wheelbase
4 – Pickup
6 – 1966 model year
A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant
165156 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Modifications under current ownership:
Edelbrock intake manifold
Weber carburetor
Refinished in red with a white top, grille, and bumpers
Red-painted wheels with chrome hubcaps and rings
Reupholstered in red vinyl
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Summit gauge cluster (oil pressure, voltage, water temperature) below dash
Aftermarket stereo with classic looking head unit and rear-mounted speakers
Signal-Stat blinkers
Service & Documentation
Replacement alternator
Replacement air cleaner
Replacement hoses and clamps
Sailun Terramax H/T 31x10.50R15LT tires
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos
Emergency brake cable is disconnected
Heater is inoperable
Scuffs and scratches on the wood in the bed
Included Items
Carpeted floor mats
Magnetic cup holders
Additional Information
This 1966 Chevrolet C10 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Georgia registration.
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