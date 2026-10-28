Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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The 1965 Porsche 911 marked the full commercial launch of one of the most iconic sports cars ever built. Conceived by Ferdinand "Butzi" Porsche, the 911 was introduced at the 1963 Frankfurt Motor Show.

By 1965, the car was in full production, powered by an air-cooled 2.0-liter flat-six engine producing 130 horsepower. Mounted in the rear, the engine gave the 911 its distinctive handling character — thrilling but demanding of its driver. The bodywork, penned by Butzi himself, was sleek and purposeful, a clear evolution from the 356 it replaced.

Car and Driver magazine (April 1965) boldly stated (and accurately predicted), “No contest. This is the Porsche to end all Porsches—or, rather, to start a whole new generation of Porsches. Porsche's new 911 model is unquestionably the finest Porsche ever built.”

This 1965 Porsche is one of the early "0-Series" 911s — completed April 6, 1965 — in the first full-year of production, with only 3,154 examples built worldwide that year.

The car is equipped with an early and ultra rare Golde sunroof. The certificate of Authenticity notes that the car was originally finished in Ivory, and it was refinished in its current Signal Red under prior ownership. It features a black vinyl interior.

This historic 911 is currently powered by a 1970 2.2L 911T engine fitted with Weber carburetors.

Additionally, the car’s original, numbers-matching 2.0L flat-six center-lube Solex engine that has been rebuilt by Thoroughbred Motorsports with an eye for originality is included with the sale, offering its next owner the opportunity to take it back to a stock configuration or to enjoy the additional power of the later 911T-sourced engine.

The car retains its original 901/0 five speed manual transmission, which came fitted with AA, GA, O, U, and Y tall gearsets. Other early 911 features include Nadella drive shafts with double joints, four-rib front apron, non-adjustable shock towers and three-screw brass door frames with rear wedges.

This 1965 Porsche 911 is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with an uninstalled numbers-matching and rebuilt flat-six engine, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, and a clean Pennsylvania in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Very early 1965 911; car #300761

Refinished in Signal Red (6407)

Air-cooled 2.2L flat-six engine

Uninstalled, freshly rebuilt matching-numbers 2.0L flat-six included

5-speed manual transmission with tall gearsets

Golde sunroof

Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

Factory Equipment

Four-button early-911 dash

Wood dashboard fascia

VDO instrumentation

“906” aluminum-spoke, wooden-rim VDM steering wheel

Chrome plated 4.5" x 15" slotted steel wheels

4-wheel disc brake

Optional 'Webasto' Heater (00 270) (included but not installed)

Black vinyl upholstery

Early 1965 911 features including: Nadella drive shafts with double joints Four-rib front apron Non-adjustable shock towers Washer bottle mounted inside the passenger fender Three of the very early trunk luggage tidal loops are intact with the fourth one partially in place Passenger front fender is original with a four-screw grill 901 "four-button" dash Three-screw brass door frames Six-pleat seats with early-model thinner backs

Original matching number engine rebuilt by Dr. Hens with: Correct air filter housing Correct Solex carburetors Correct fuel pump Correct timing housings



Modifications

2.2L flat-six engine from a 911T

Weber carburetor setup

Perma-Tune ignition components

Signal Red paint

Black vinyl upholstery

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Partially disassembled.

Included Items

Uninstalled and recently overhauled 2.0L flat-six

Porsche Driver’s Manual

Factory brochures

Other documentation

Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

Various additional parts

Tools and a roll

Ownership History

This 1965 Porsche 911 and uninstalled 2.0L flat-six are offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

The seller states, “He acquired two early 911 engines and listed the case from one of them on eBay. Soon afterward, he received a call from a man in Ontario, California, who said, "I own the car that engine case belongs to." Karl initially offered to sell him the case, but the owner was not interested. Instead, he offered to sell the car to Karl. After four months of negotiations, a deal was finally reached and Karl purchased the car.

“Although the Certificate of Authenticity does not list a sunroof, removal of the headliner revealed what appears to be the car's original factory-installed sunroof. During the early years of 911 production, Porsche utilized the services of Golde & Co. for sunroof installations. As with the Porsche 356, the sunroof mechanism is driven by a motor mounted in the front of the car.

“During Karl's ownership, the car has been driven only sparingly. Most of that mileage came from occasional trips between his home and workshop.

“The car currently features a color change and is fitted with a 2.2-liter 911T engine. The 1970 2.2 911T engine with the serial number 6109646 modified with early Weber carburetors is the running engine currently installed in the car, while the early 1965 engine #900885 is the original, matching number engine per Kardex that has been freshly restored by Dr. Karl at Thoroughbred Motorsports LLC to a very high originality standard and that engine was just finished and comes with the car mounted on the engine stand as shown.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters II Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.