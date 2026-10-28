Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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The Porsche 356C, sold between 1963 and 1965, was the ultimate evolution of the automaker’s first sports car.

Born from the original 356 in 1948, the 356C benefitted from numerous mechanical and visual refinements learned during earlier 356A and 356B variant production. The result was that the 356C achieved Porsche’s lofty goal of a lightweight, sporty machine — thanks in no small part to new, game-changing four-wheel ATE disc brakes, which proved to be both stronger and less maintenance-intensive than the prior drum brake setup. When combined with its dampened ZF steering and fully independent suspension, the 356C was simply magic.

Its Karmann bodywork had been subtly refined as well, with larger windows framing carried-over window vents, dual grille air intakes on the engine lid, and flat-faced hubcaps that both allowed for the new disc brakes and differentiated it from earlier 356Bs.

This example is finished in Signal Red with black upholstery, rides on 15” wheels wrapped in Dunlop tires, and features a rear-mounted luggage rack.

In place of its original engine, a 912-sourced, air-cooled flat-four has been fitted. Estimated to produce 100 horsepower, the engine sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transaxle.

This 1964 Porsche 356C is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name calling it a 1965 model.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Finished in Signal Red with black upholstery

Rear luggage rack

Deluxe steering wheel with horn ring

912-sourced air-cooled flat-four

4-speed manual transmission

4-wheel ATE disc brakes

Euro-market 356C heat exchangers and exhaust

Factory Equipment

Steel unibody

Rear-mounted engine with rear-wheel drive

Torsion bar independent suspension

ZF steering box

15” wheels

Redesigned windows with window vents

Flat-faced chrome hubcaps

Bucket seats

Blaupunkt AM/FM radio

Modifications

912-sourced air-cooled flat-four

Weber carburetors

Electronic tachometer

European market 356SC heat exchangers and exhaust system

European-market exterior lighting

Dual horns from a 356SC

Underside coated with protective bedliner

Servicing

Brake calipers rebuilt in preparation for the sale

Shifter bushings replaced

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Ownership History

This 1964 Porsche 356C is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Included Items

Tool kit and tool roll

Jack

Additional Information

Dr. Karl Hens states,

"Features of 1965 Porsche 356C:

Factory Deluxe Steering Wheel

Original radio

Early 912 engine – 1.6l – 90+hp with many updates like Weber carburetors – original engine had 75hp

Car is rust free with new floors, trunk etc. all rust was cut out and panels properly removed and replaced with correct parts at very high level.

Car and trunk were undercoated with “truck bedliner”

All brake calipers were disassembled and refurbished with new rubber seals

Brake system was flushed and bled

Interior was partially restored

Many rubber seals were replaced

Horns were completely refurbished

Car features all European lighting system including headlights

Electrical system was refurbished by cleaning many contacts to provide good 6V service

Electronic tachometer update in original look

Rear luggage rack with vintage suitcase and leather straps

New 6V battery

Restorations performed on the 1965 Porsche 356 included: Engine removed and top end resealed/adjusted for body repairs Ultra desirable and rare 356C Euro Heat System with heat exchangers restored with all correct valves etc. Floors were replaced and rear seat area, trunk and engine bay properly restored, bedliner coated Engine was installed with fresh hot air hoses for Euro heat exchangers Shifter and coupling bushings were renewed Horns were fully restored, so were many electrical components



"Car was reassembled with many new seals, garnish rails refurbished, heater vents and seat mounts refurbished, interior components refreshed and installed with new hardware."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.