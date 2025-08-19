1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Hardtop 289
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:45 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The 1965 Mercury Comet was a compact car produced by Mercury, a division of Ford Motor Company, positioned between the Ford Falcon and the more upscale Mercury models. Introduced in 1960, the Comet gained a fresh redesign for 1965, featuring a longer wheelbase, cleaner styling, and improved comfort. It was available in several body styles, including sedans, hardtops, convertibles, and station wagons. A notable trim level was the Caliente, which offered upgraded interior materials, additional polished trim, and a sportier appearance, often paired with higher-performance engines.
This 1965 Comet Caliente was acquired by the seller in February 2016 and subsequently received a multi-year overhaul including paint, body, and mechanical refurbishment. The hardtop body is refinished in metallic red and features stacked headlights and polished trim. Power is provided by a rebuilt 289ci V8 and sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.
The body rides on aftermarket suspension components, complemented by four-wheel disc brakes and power-assisted steering. Inside, the cabin has been retrimmed in black vinyl and accented by woodgrain trim. Modifications include power-adjustable lumbar support for the front seats, an air-conditioning system, and an aftermarket sound system with Bluetooth connectivity.
This ‘65 Mercury Comet Caliente is offered with a car cover, refurbishment documents, manuals, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Multi-year refurbishment with photos and receipts
Carbureted 289ci V8
Three-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in metallic red
Black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
The VIN (5J23C507649) decodes as:
5 – 1965 model year
J – Los Angeles, California, assembly plant
23 – Mercury Comet Caliente two-door hardtop
C – 289ci V8 w/four-barrel carburetor
507649 – Consecutive unit number
Modifications
Exterior
Refinished bumpers
Replaced mirrors and badging
17” American Racing Magnum 500-style alloy wheels
Matching trunk-mounted spare
Interior
Front bucket seats with power-adjustable lumbar support
Air-conditioning system
Dynamat sound deadening
Modified push-button radio with Bluetooth connectivity
Aftermarket sound system
Replaced carpet and trim
Ammeter converted to voltmeter
Fabricated rearview mirror
Refinished instrumentation bezel
Engine
Finned air cleaner cover
Holley carburetor
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold and cylinder heads
Finned valve covers with “289 Powered by Ford” script
Aftermarket camshaft (described as "mild" by the seller)
Champion four-row aluminum radiator with electric fan
Rebuilt C4 automatic transmission and driveshaft
Braking & Suspension
Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors
Power-assisted steering
KYB shocks
Shelby-style export brace
Aftermarket front and rear anti-sway bars
Servicing & Documentation
Refurbishment documents and a seller-provided build list can be viewed in the photo gallery.
Known Imperfections
Trunk lid and lock require adjusting
Rear window shows scratches
Pitting brightwork
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente in 2016 and commissioned an overhaul, which was reportedly completed in 2024. Scans of selected receipts as well as in-progress photos showing paint and mechanical work can be found in the photo gallery.
Included Items
Refurbishment documents
Owner and shop manuals
Spare paint and parts
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.