Description

The 1965 Mercury Comet was a compact car produced by Mercury, a division of Ford Motor Company, positioned between the Ford Falcon and the more upscale Mercury models. Introduced in 1960, the Comet gained a fresh redesign for 1965, featuring a longer wheelbase, cleaner styling, and improved comfort. It was available in several body styles, including sedans, hardtops, convertibles, and station wagons. A notable trim level was the Caliente, which offered upgraded interior materials, additional polished trim, and a sportier appearance, often paired with higher-performance engines.

This 1965 Comet Caliente was acquired by the seller in February 2016 and subsequently received a multi-year overhaul including paint, body, and mechanical refurbishment. The hardtop body is refinished in metallic red and features stacked headlights and polished trim. Power is provided by a rebuilt 289ci V8 and sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.

The body rides on aftermarket suspension components, complemented by four-wheel disc brakes and power-assisted steering. Inside, the cabin has been retrimmed in black vinyl and accented by woodgrain trim. Modifications include power-adjustable lumbar support for the front seats, an air-conditioning system, and an aftermarket sound system with Bluetooth connectivity.

This ‘65 Mercury Comet Caliente is offered with a car cover, refurbishment documents, manuals, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Multi-year refurbishment with photos and receipts

Carbureted 289ci V8

Three-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in metallic red

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

The VIN (5J23C507649) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year J – Los Angeles, California, assembly plant 23 – Mercury Comet Caliente two-door hardtop C – 289ci V8 w/four-barrel carburetor 507649 – Consecutive unit number



Modifications

Exterior Refinished bumpers Replaced mirrors and badging 17” American Racing Magnum 500-style alloy wheels Matching trunk-mounted spare

Interior Front bucket seats with power-adjustable lumbar support Air-conditioning system Dynamat sound deadening Modified push-button radio with Bluetooth connectivity Aftermarket sound system Replaced carpet and trim Ammeter converted to voltmeter Fabricated rearview mirror Refinished instrumentation bezel

Engine Finned air cleaner cover Holley carburetor Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold and cylinder heads Finned valve covers with “289 Powered by Ford” script Aftermarket camshaft (described as "mild" by the seller) Champion four-row aluminum radiator with electric fan Rebuilt C4 automatic transmission and driveshaft

Braking & Suspension Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors Power-assisted steering KYB shocks Shelby-style export brace Aftermarket front and rear anti-sway bars



Servicing & Documentation

Refurbishment documents and a seller-provided build list can be viewed in the photo gallery.

Known Imperfections

Trunk lid and lock require adjusting

Rear window shows scratches

Pitting brightwork

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente in 2016 and commissioned an overhaul, which was reportedly completed in 2024. Scans of selected receipts as well as in-progress photos showing paint and mechanical work can be found in the photo gallery.

Included Items