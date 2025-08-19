1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Hardtop 289

7 days
$18,000
1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Hardtop 289
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Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5J23C507649
Mileage indicated32,500 Miles TMU
LocationGold Canyon, Arizona
Engine289ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack
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Video gallery

1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Ride Along
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1965 Mercury Comet Caliente
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Description

The 1965 Mercury Comet was a compact car produced by Mercury, a division of Ford Motor Company, positioned between the Ford Falcon and the more upscale Mercury models. Introduced in 1960, the Comet gained a fresh redesign for 1965, featuring a longer wheelbase, cleaner styling, and improved comfort. It was available in several body styles, including sedans, hardtops, convertibles, and station wagons. A notable trim level was the Caliente, which offered upgraded interior materials, additional polished trim, and a sportier appearance, often paired with higher-performance engines.

This 1965 Comet Caliente was acquired by the seller in February 2016 and subsequently received a multi-year overhaul including paint, body, and mechanical refurbishment. The hardtop body is refinished in metallic red and features stacked headlights and polished trim. Power is provided by a rebuilt 289ci V8 and sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.

The body rides on aftermarket suspension components, complemented by four-wheel disc brakes and power-assisted steering. Inside, the cabin has been retrimmed in black vinyl and accented by woodgrain trim. Modifications include power-adjustable lumbar support for the front seats, an air-conditioning system, and an aftermarket sound system with Bluetooth connectivity.

This ‘65 Mercury Comet Caliente is offered with a car cover, refurbishment documents, manuals, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Multi-year refurbishment with photos and receipts

  • Carbureted 289ci V8

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in metallic red

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • The VIN (5J23C507649) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • J – Los Angeles, California, assembly plant

    • 23 – Mercury Comet Caliente two-door hardtop

    • C – 289ci V8 w/four-barrel carburetor

    • 507649 – Consecutive unit number

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Refinished bumpers

    • Replaced mirrors and badging

    • 17” American Racing Magnum 500-style alloy wheels

      • Matching trunk-mounted spare

  • Interior

    • Front bucket seats with power-adjustable lumbar support

    • Air-conditioning system

    • Dynamat sound deadening

    • Modified push-button radio with Bluetooth connectivity

    • Aftermarket sound system

    • Replaced carpet and trim

    • Ammeter converted to voltmeter

    • Fabricated rearview mirror

    • Refinished instrumentation bezel

  • Engine

    • Finned air cleaner cover

    • Holley carburetor

    • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold and cylinder heads

    • Finned valve covers with “289 Powered by Ford” script

    • Aftermarket camshaft (described as "mild" by the seller)

    • Champion four-row aluminum radiator with electric fan

    • Rebuilt C4 automatic transmission and driveshaft

  • Braking & Suspension

    • Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors

    • Power-assisted steering

    • KYB shocks

    • Shelby-style export brace

    • Aftermarket front and rear anti-sway bars

Servicing & Documentation

Refurbishment documents and a seller-provided build list can be viewed in the photo gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • Trunk lid and lock require adjusting

  • Rear window shows scratches

  • Pitting brightwork

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente in 2016 and commissioned an overhaul, which was reportedly completed in 2024. Scans of selected receipts as well as in-progress photos showing paint and mechanical work can be found in the photo gallery.

Included Items

  • Refurbishment documents

  • Owner and shop manuals

  • Spare paint and parts

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Hardtop 289

Current bid
Mafear
Mafear
$18,000
Seller
AZGC1
AZGC1
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids18
Views6,301
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Mafear's avatar
Mafear
Jun 23 at 11:41 AM
$18,000bid placed 
Sue1965's avatar
Sue1965
Jun 23 at 1:50 AM
$11,000bid placed 
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KV_P22RQF
Jun 22 at 11:25 PM
$9,000bid placed 
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JS_6czi5t
Jun 22 at 1:30 AM
$8,500bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Jun 20 at 1:05 PM
$8,250bid placed 

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