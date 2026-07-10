44-Years-Owned Euro 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL 4-Speed
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
The Mercedes-Benz 230SL, introduced in 1963, marked the beginning of the W113 “Pagoda” series. Known for its clean Paul Bracq design and robust German engineering, the 230SL remains a desirable entry point into classic Mercedes-Benz ownership.
This 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL is finished in red over a black interior with a matching black soft top and is equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission. The seller reports purchasing the car in Germany in 1982, and the car retains a metric speedometer and odometer.
This example is said to have received a replacement engine under prior ownership, while the car underwent refurbishment work in the 1990s, including new seat covers, a replacement soft top, rubber moldings, and door panels.
This long-term owned 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL is now offered with a removable hardtop and storage stand, service manuals, multiple keys, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Long-term ownership since 1982
Replacement engine installed under prior ownership
Cosmetic refurbishment in the early 1990s
Red exterior with black upholstery and soft top
Removable hardtop and storage stand included
Factory Equipment
2.3-liter inline-six engine
Bosch mechanical fuel injection
4-speed manual transmission
Independent front suspension
Power-assisted front disc brakes, rear drums
14” steel wheels with painted covers
Pagoda-style removable hardtop
Folding soft top
Heater/defrost
Metric instrumentation
Modifications
Replacement engine installed in 1977 (see gallery)
Aftermarket cassette radio
Later-model shift knob
Servicing & Documentation
Reported cosmetic overhaul completed in the 1990s
Interior and soft top updated at that time
Known Imperfections
Minor cosmetic wear consistent with age and long-term use
Hardtop headliner requires reattachment
Fog light wiring requires attention
Ownership History
The seller reports purchasing the vehicle in Germany in 1982.
Included Items
Removable hardtop
Hardtop stand
Service manuals
Multiple keys
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.