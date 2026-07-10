Auction ended.

44-Years-Owned Euro 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL 4-Speed

Sold for on 07/10/26
Result
44-Years-Owned Euro 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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All photos (107)

Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1130421009281
Mileage indicated88,100 Kilometers TMU
LocationMesa, Arizona
Engine2.3L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL Start Up
Play
1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL Idling
Play

Description

The Mercedes-Benz 230SL, introduced in 1963, marked the beginning of the W113 “Pagoda” series. Known for its clean Paul Bracq design and robust German engineering, the 230SL remains a desirable entry point into classic Mercedes-Benz ownership.

This 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL is finished in red over a black interior with a matching black soft top and is equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission. The seller reports purchasing the car in Germany in 1982, and the car retains a metric speedometer and odometer.

This example is said to have received a replacement engine under prior ownership, while the car underwent refurbishment work in the 1990s, including new seat covers, a replacement soft top, rubber moldings, and door panels.

This long-term owned 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL is now offered with a removable hardtop and storage stand, service manuals, multiple keys, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership since 1982

  • Replacement engine installed under prior ownership

  • Cosmetic refurbishment in the early 1990s

  • Red exterior with black upholstery and soft top

  • Removable hardtop and storage stand included

Factory Equipment

  • 2.3-liter inline-six engine

  • Bosch mechanical fuel injection

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Independent front suspension

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes, rear drums

  • 14” steel wheels with painted covers

  • Pagoda-style removable hardtop

  • Folding soft top

  • Heater/defrost

  • Metric instrumentation

Modifications

  • Replacement engine installed in 1977 (see gallery)

  • Aftermarket cassette radio

  • Later-model shift knob

Servicing & Documentation

  • Reported cosmetic overhaul completed in the 1990s

  • Interior and soft top updated at that time

Known Imperfections

  • Minor cosmetic wear consistent with age and long-term use

  • Hardtop headliner requires reattachment

  • Fog light wiring requires attention

Ownership History

The seller reports purchasing the vehicle in Germany in 1982.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop

  • Hardtop stand

  • Service manuals

  • Multiple keys

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

44-Years-Owned Euro 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL 4-Speed

Sold to
DaltonDepot
DaltonDepot
$38,253
Seller
AZGolfBoy
AZGolfBoy
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids56
Views7,903

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