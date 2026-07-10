Description

The Mercedes-Benz 230SL, introduced in 1963, marked the beginning of the W113 “Pagoda” series. Known for its clean Paul Bracq design and robust German engineering, the 230SL remains a desirable entry point into classic Mercedes-Benz ownership.

This 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL is finished in red over a black interior with a matching black soft top and is equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission. The seller reports purchasing the car in Germany in 1982, and the car retains a metric speedometer and odometer.

This example is said to have received a replacement engine under prior ownership, while the car underwent refurbishment work in the 1990s, including new seat covers, a replacement soft top, rubber moldings, and door panels.

This long-term owned 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL is now offered with a removable hardtop and storage stand, service manuals, multiple keys, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term ownership since 1982

Replacement engine installed under prior ownership

Cosmetic refurbishment in the early 1990s

Red exterior with black upholstery and soft top

Removable hardtop and storage stand included

Factory Equipment

2.3-liter inline-six engine

Bosch mechanical fuel injection

4-speed manual transmission

Independent front suspension

Power-assisted front disc brakes, rear drums

14” steel wheels with painted covers

Pagoda-style removable hardtop

Folding soft top

Heater/defrost

Metric instrumentation

Modifications

Replacement engine installed in 1977 (see gallery)

Aftermarket cassette radio

Later-model shift knob

Servicing & Documentation

Reported cosmetic overhaul completed in the 1990s

Interior and soft top updated at that time

Known Imperfections

Minor cosmetic wear consistent with age and long-term use

Hardtop headliner requires reattachment

Fog light wiring requires attention

Ownership History

The seller reports purchasing the vehicle in Germany in 1982.

Included Items