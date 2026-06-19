1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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Ford called it, “America’s most distinguished motorcar.” The 1965 Lincoln Continental stands as an enduring symbol of American luxury, blending restrained elegance with confident engineering. Designed during an era when excess often defined automotive styling, the Continental distinguished itself with clean, slab-sided lines, a long hood, and its signature rear-hinged “suicide” doors in both 4-door sedan and unique 4-door convertible models. This bold yet refined design made a powerful statement, especially as it carried dignitaries and presidents.
Inside, the Continental offered a quiet sanctuary of comfort. Supple leather seating, real wood accents, and meticulous craftsmanship created an atmosphere of understated sophistication. Power features—windows, seats, locks, and more—represented cutting-edge convenience.
Under the hood, the 430ci V8 engine delivered smooth, commanding power when new, emphasizing comfort over aggression. The ride was serene, gliding over roads with remarkable composure. As the 1965 Lincoln brochure asserted, “This is the classic four-door sedan: luxury without excess, quality without pretension.”
The edict was typified by this Continental 4-door sedan, finished in Madison Grey with contrasting Red leather seating with cushion-type upper seat bolsters, both matching the factory data plate.
This 1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
Finished in Madison Grey (E) with a Red Leather (85) interior
Powerful 430ci V8 with single 4bbl carburetor
C6 3-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Six-way power seats
Front power disc brakes
Power steering
Power windows and locks
Automatic parking brake release
Remote control outside mirror
Map light
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 53A – Four-door sedan
Color: E – Madison Grey
Trim: 85 – Red Leather
Date: 05E – Built on May 5, 1965
DSO: 17 – Washington state
Axle: 1 – 2.89:1 rear axle ratio
Trans: 4 – C6 automatic transmission
The chassis number (5Y82N436268) decodes as:
5 – 1965 model year
Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant
82 – Four-door sedan
N – 430ci V8
436268 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Modern wire wheels
Wide whitewall tires
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan are presented in the gallery
Wear on leather upholstery
Ownership History
This 1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.
Additional Information
The consigning dealer states, “The 430ci engine fires right up and runs smooth. You'll find a small blemish or two, but overall, this ’65 is a cool cruiser.”
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