Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Ford called it, “America’s most distinguished motorcar.” The 1965 Lincoln Continental stands as an enduring symbol of American luxury, blending restrained elegance with confident engineering. Designed during an era when excess often defined automotive styling, the Continental distinguished itself with clean, slab-sided lines, a long hood, and its signature rear-hinged “suicide” doors in both 4-door sedan and unique 4-door convertible models. This bold yet refined design made a powerful statement, especially as it carried dignitaries and presidents.

Inside, the Continental offered a quiet sanctuary of comfort. Supple leather seating, real wood accents, and meticulous craftsmanship created an atmosphere of understated sophistication. Power features—windows, seats, locks, and more—represented cutting-edge convenience.

Under the hood, the 430ci V8 engine delivered smooth, commanding power when new, emphasizing comfort over aggression. The ride was serene, gliding over roads with remarkable composure. As the 1965 Lincoln brochure asserted, “This is the classic four-door sedan: luxury without excess, quality without pretension.”

The edict was typified by this Continental 4-door sedan, finished in Madison Grey with contrasting Red leather seating with cushion-type upper seat bolsters, both matching the factory data plate.

This 1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Finished in Madison Grey (E) with a Red Leather (85) interior

Powerful 430ci V8 with single 4bbl carburetor

C6 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Six-way power seats

Front power disc brakes

Power steering

Power windows and locks

Automatic parking brake release

Remote control outside mirror

Map light

The data plate decodes as : Body: 53A – Four-door sedan Color: E – Madison Grey Trim: 85 – Red Leather Date: 05E – Built on May 5, 1965 DSO: 17 – Washington state Axle: 1 – 2.89:1 rear axle ratio Trans: 4 – C6 automatic transmission

The chassis number (5Y82N436268) decodes as : 5 – 1965 model year Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant 82 – Four-door sedan N – 430ci V8 436268 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Modern wire wheels

Wide whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan are presented in the gallery

Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

This 1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.

Additional Information

The consigning dealer states, “The 430ci engine fires right up and runs smooth. You'll find a small blemish or two, but overall, this ’65 is a cool cruiser.”