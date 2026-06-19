Auction ended.

1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $18,750 on 06/19/26
Result
1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (101)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5Y82N436268
Mileage indicated79,600 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine430ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan

Video gallery

1965 Lincoln Continental Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

Ford called it, “America’s most distinguished motorcar.” The 1965 Lincoln Continental stands as an enduring symbol of American luxury, blending restrained elegance with confident engineering. Designed during an era when excess often defined automotive styling, the Continental distinguished itself with clean, slab-sided lines, a long hood, and its signature rear-hinged “suicide” doors in both 4-door sedan and unique 4-door convertible models. This bold yet refined design made a powerful statement, especially as it carried dignitaries and presidents.

Inside, the Continental offered a quiet sanctuary of comfort. Supple leather seating, real wood accents, and meticulous craftsmanship created an atmosphere of understated sophistication. Power features—windows, seats, locks, and more—represented cutting-edge convenience.

Under the hood, the 430ci V8 engine delivered smooth, commanding power when new, emphasizing comfort over aggression. The ride was serene, gliding over roads with remarkable composure. As the 1965 Lincoln brochure asserted, “This is the classic four-door sedan: luxury without excess, quality without pretension.”

The edict was typified by this Continental 4-door sedan, finished in Madison Grey with contrasting Red leather seating with cushion-type upper seat bolsters, both matching the factory data plate.

This 1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Finished in Madison Grey (E) with a Red Leather (85) interior

  • Powerful 430ci V8 with single 4bbl carburetor

  • C6 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Six-way power seats

  • Front power disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Power windows and locks

  • Automatic parking brake release

  • Remote control outside mirror

  • Map light

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 53A – Four-door sedan

    • Color: E – Madison Grey

    • Trim: 85 – Red Leather

    • Date: 05E – Built on May 5, 1965

    • DSO: 17 – Washington state

    • Axle: 1 – 2.89:1 rear axle ratio

    • Trans: 4 – C6 automatic transmission

  • The chassis number (5Y82N436268) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 82 – Four-door sedan

    • N – 430ci V8

    • 436268 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Modern wire wheels

  • Wide whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan are presented in the gallery

  • Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

This 1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.

Additional Information

The consigning dealer states, “The 430ci engine fires right up and runs smooth. You'll find a small blemish or two, but overall, this ’65 is a cool cruiser.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan

Last bid
VJ_1212
VJ_1212
$18,750
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids33
Views15,730
Bids
VJ_1212's avatar
VJ_1212
Jun 19 at 6:15 PM
$18,750bid placed 
FredGoerisch_dp4c's avatar
FredGoerisch_dp4c
Jun 19 at 5:57 PM
$18,500bid placed 
VJ_1212's avatar
VJ_1212
Jun 19 at 5:56 PM
$18,250bid placed 
FredGoerisch_dp4c's avatar
FredGoerisch_dp4c
Jun 19 at 5:39 PM
$18,000bid placed 
VJ_1212's avatar
VJ_1212
Jun 19 at 5:37 PM
$17,750bid placed 

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