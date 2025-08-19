Description

Ford’s introduction of the Mustang in April 1964 instantly reshaped the American automotive landscape, creating the “pony car” segment and capturing a generation of enthusiasts. By ‘65, the Mustang’s first full model year, buyers could tailor cars with a wide range of factory options—from V8 power to convertible open‑air motoring—cementing its reputation as a stylish and attainable performance car.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is finished in Silver Blue with a black canvas soft top over a black vinyl interior. Power comes from a 289ci V8 paired with a Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, and the car is equipped with power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes. The seller reports the engine has been fitted with hardened valve seats and a replacement head gasket, while the shocks and starter are also said to have been replaced.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is offered with various manuals, spare tire, car cover, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 289ci V8 engine with 2‑barrel carburetor

Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Silver Blue and black vinyl interior

Convertible top in very good condition

Power-assisted front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (5R08C143790) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year R – San Jose, California, assembly plant 08 – Convertible body style C – 289ci V8 engine with 2‑barrel carburetor 143790 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: Body: 76A – Convertible, standard interior Color: 5 – Twilight Turquoise Trim: D6 – White w/Black trim DSO: 72 – Los Angeles district sales office Axle: Standard ratio rear axle Trans: C4 automatic transmission

Front independent suspension with coil springs and rear leaf springs

12‑volt electrical system

Convertible soft top

AM radio

Modifications

Power front disc brake conversion

Rally-style wheels

Rocker panel trim

Hardened valve seats installed

Replacement dashboard knobs, levers, and glove box cover

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and included service records, the following service work has been completed:

Interior control components replaced

Installation of hardened valve seats

Cylinder head gasket replacement

Shocks replaced

Starter replaced

Known Imperfections

Cold starts in temperatures below approximately 35°F require extended cranking

Minor paint touch-ups present, though not noticeable from a short distance

Gear shift indicator light not connected

Exhaust system may require a new muffler

Ownership History

This Mustang is offered with a clean Washington State title.

Included Items