1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289

6 days
$10,500
1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289
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Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5R08C143790
Mileage indicated13,300 Miles TMU
LocationSpokane, Washington
Engine289ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Top Down Walkaround
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1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Top Up Walkaround
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1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Cold Start
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1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Radio Operation
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1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Interior Viewing
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1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Driving POV Part 1
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Description

Ford’s introduction of the Mustang in April 1964 instantly reshaped the American automotive landscape, creating the “pony car” segment and capturing a generation of enthusiasts. By ‘65, the Mustang’s first full model year, buyers could tailor cars with a wide range of factory options—from V8 power to convertible open‑air motoring—cementing its reputation as a stylish and attainable performance car.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is finished in Silver Blue with a black canvas soft top over a black vinyl interior. Power comes from a 289ci V8 paired with a Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, and the car is equipped with power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes. The seller reports the engine has been fitted with hardened valve seats and a replacement head gasket, while the shocks and starter are also said to have been replaced.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is offered with various manuals, spare tire, car cover, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 289ci V8 engine with 2‑barrel carburetor

  • Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Silver Blue and black vinyl interior

  • Convertible top in very good condition

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (5R08C143790) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • R – San Jose, California, assembly plant

    • 08 – Convertible body style

    • C – 289ci V8 engine with 2‑barrel carburetor

    • 143790 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • Body: 76A – Convertible, standard interior

    • Color: 5 – Twilight Turquoise

    • Trim: D6 – White w/Black trim

    • DSO: 72 – Los Angeles district sales office

    • Axle: Standard ratio rear axle

    • Trans: C4 automatic transmission

  • Front independent suspension with coil springs and rear leaf springs

  • 12‑volt electrical system

  • Convertible soft top

  • AM radio

Modifications

  • Power front disc brake conversion

  • Rally-style wheels

  • Rocker panel trim

  • Hardened valve seats installed

  • Replacement dashboard knobs, levers, and glove box cover

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and included service records, the following service work has been completed:

  • Interior control components replaced

  • Installation of hardened valve seats

  • Cylinder head gasket replacement

  • Shocks replaced

  • Starter replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cold starts in temperatures below approximately 35°F require extended cranking

  • Minor paint touch-ups present, though not noticeable from a short distance

  • Gear shift indicator light not connected

  • Exhaust system may require a new muffler

Ownership History

This Mustang is offered with a clean Washington State title.

Included Items

  • Convertible top repair manual

  • Electrical assembly manual

  • Shop manual

  • Car cover

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289

Current bid
Bayman510
Bayman510
$10,500
Seller
DH_m5l1vk
DH_m5l1vk
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids16
Views5,114
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Bayman510
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