1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
Ford’s introduction of the Mustang in April 1964 instantly reshaped the American automotive landscape, creating the “pony car” segment and capturing a generation of enthusiasts. By ‘65, the Mustang’s first full model year, buyers could tailor cars with a wide range of factory options—from V8 power to convertible open‑air motoring—cementing its reputation as a stylish and attainable performance car.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is finished in Silver Blue with a black canvas soft top over a black vinyl interior. Power comes from a 289ci V8 paired with a Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, and the car is equipped with power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes. The seller reports the engine has been fitted with hardened valve seats and a replacement head gasket, while the shocks and starter are also said to have been replaced.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is offered with various manuals, spare tire, car cover, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 289ci V8 engine with 2‑barrel carburetor
Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Silver Blue and black vinyl interior
Convertible top in very good condition
Power-assisted front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (5R08C143790) decodes as:
5 – 1965 model year
R – San Jose, California, assembly plant
08 – Convertible body style
C – 289ci V8 engine with 2‑barrel carburetor
143790 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
Body: 76A – Convertible, standard interior
Color: 5 – Twilight Turquoise
Trim: D6 – White w/Black trim
DSO: 72 – Los Angeles district sales office
Axle: Standard ratio rear axle
Trans: C4 automatic transmission
Front independent suspension with coil springs and rear leaf springs
12‑volt electrical system
Convertible soft top
AM radio
Modifications
Power front disc brake conversion
Rally-style wheels
Rocker panel trim
Hardened valve seats installed
Replacement dashboard knobs, levers, and glove box cover
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and included service records, the following service work has been completed:
Interior control components replaced
Installation of hardened valve seats
Cylinder head gasket replacement
Shocks replaced
Starter replaced
Known Imperfections
Cold starts in temperatures below approximately 35°F require extended cranking
Minor paint touch-ups present, though not noticeable from a short distance
Gear shift indicator light not connected
Exhaust system may require a new muffler
Ownership History
This Mustang is offered with a clean Washington State title.
Included Items
Convertible top repair manual
Electrical assembly manual
Shop manual
Car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.