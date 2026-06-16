46-Years-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289
Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Description
The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.
This 1965 Mustang convertible was acquired by the seller as a project in June 1980, and it subsequently underwent recommissioning for the road. Work reportedly included a rebuild of the engine and transmission, reupholstering the interior, installing aftermarket audio equipment, converting the front brakes to disc, replacing the front struts and rear quarter panels, and repainting the body.
In the mid 1990s, rust repairs were performed along with replacement of the floors and doors before the car was refinished in Rangoon Red and fitted with a black grained vinyl convertible top with a glass rear window.
This ‘65 Mustang drop-top is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Carbureted 289ci V8 engine
C4 automatic transmission
Repainted Rangoon Red
Black grained vinyl soft top with glass rear window
14” Rocket Racing wheels
Front disc brakes
Monte Carlo bar
Factory Equipment
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 76A — Convertible with standard interior
Color: R — Ivy Green paint
Trim: D6 — White with black trim
Date: 14J — September 14th build date
DSO: 23 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, District Sales Office
Axle: 6 — 2.80:1 standard differential
Transmission: 6 — C4 automatic transmission
The chassis number (5F08C285484) decodes as:
5 — 1965 model year
F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
08 — Mustang, two-door convertible
C — 289ci 2V V8
285484 — Sequential production number
Modifications
Monte Carlo bar
14” Rocket Racing wheels
Front disc brakes
Replacement soft top with glass rear window
Center stack with aftermarket audio equipment
Decals applied to the rear bumper
Open-element air cleaner with chrome housing
Servicing & Documentation
Restoration work was performed in the 1980s and 1990s
Known Imperfections
Cracked steering wheel
Loose door panel upholstery
Worn seat upholstery with tears and split seams
Worn carpeting
Stereo disconnected
Paint chip on the left rear corner
The passenger door must be lifted to shut
The rear convertible top window leaks
Power top works intermittently
Cracked fuel cap emblem
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in June 1980.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.