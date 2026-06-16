Description

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.

This 1965 Mustang convertible was acquired by the seller as a project in June 1980, and it subsequently underwent recommissioning for the road. Work reportedly included a rebuild of the engine and transmission, reupholstering the interior, installing aftermarket audio equipment, converting the front brakes to disc, replacing the front struts and rear quarter panels, and repainting the body.

In the mid 1990s, rust repairs were performed along with replacement of the floors and doors before the car was refinished in Rangoon Red and fitted with a black grained vinyl convertible top with a glass rear window.

This ‘65 Mustang drop-top is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Carbureted 289ci V8 engine

C4 automatic transmission

Repainted Rangoon Red

Black grained vinyl soft top with glass rear window

14” Rocket Racing wheels

Front disc brakes

Monte Carlo bar

Factory Equipment

The data plate decodes as: Body: 76A — Convertible with standard interior Color: R — Ivy Green paint Trim: D6 — White with black trim Date: 14J — September 14th build date DSO: 23 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, District Sales Office Axle: 6 — 2.80:1 standard differential Transmission: 6 — C4 automatic transmission

The chassis number (5F08C285484) decodes as: 5 — 1965 model year F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 08 — Mustang, two-door convertible C — 289ci 2V V8 285484 — Sequential production number



Modifications

Monte Carlo bar

14” Rocket Racing wheels

Front disc brakes

Replacement soft top with glass rear window

Center stack with aftermarket audio equipment

Decals applied to the rear bumper

Open-element air cleaner with chrome housing

Servicing & Documentation

Restoration work was performed in the 1980s and 1990s

Known Imperfections

Cracked steering wheel

Loose door panel upholstery

Worn seat upholstery with tears and split seams

Worn carpeting

Stereo disconnected

Paint chip on the left rear corner

The passenger door must be lifted to shut

The rear convertible top window leaks

Power top works intermittently

Cracked fuel cap emblem

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in June 1980.