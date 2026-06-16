Auction ended.

46-Years-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289

Bid to $18,250 on 06/16/26
Result
46-Years-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289
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Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5F08C285484
Mileage indicated76,150 Miles TMU
LocationFrisco, Texas
Engine289ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.

This 1965 Mustang convertible was acquired by the seller as a project in June 1980, and it subsequently underwent recommissioning for the road. Work reportedly included a rebuild of the engine and transmission, reupholstering the interior, installing aftermarket audio equipment, converting the front brakes to disc, replacing the front struts and rear quarter panels, and repainting the body.

In the mid 1990s, rust repairs were performed along with replacement of the floors and doors before the car was refinished in Rangoon Red and fitted with a black grained vinyl convertible top with a glass rear window.

This ‘65 Mustang drop-top is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 289ci V8 engine

  • C4 automatic transmission

  • Repainted Rangoon Red

  • Black grained vinyl soft top with glass rear window

  • 14” Rocket Racing wheels

  • Front disc brakes

  • Monte Carlo bar

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 76A — Convertible with standard interior

    • Color: R — Ivy Green paint

    • Trim: D6 — White with black trim

    • Date: 14J — September 14th build date

    • DSO: 23 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 6 — 2.80:1 standard differential

    • Transmission: 6 — C4 automatic transmission

  • The chassis number (5F08C285484) decodes as:

    • 5 — 1965 model year

    • F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 08 — Mustang, two-door convertible

    • C — 289ci 2V V8

    • 285484 — Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Monte Carlo bar

  • 14” Rocket Racing wheels

  • Front disc brakes

  • Replacement soft top with glass rear window

  • Center stack with aftermarket audio equipment

  • Decals applied to the rear bumper

  • Open-element air cleaner with chrome housing

Servicing & Documentation

  • Restoration work was performed in the 1980s and 1990s

Known Imperfections

  • Cracked steering wheel

  • Loose door panel upholstery

  • Worn seat upholstery with tears and split seams

  • Worn carpeting

  • Stereo disconnected

  • Paint chip on the left rear corner

  • The passenger door must be lifted to shut

  • The rear convertible top window leaks

  • Power top works intermittently

  • Cracked fuel cap emblem

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in June 1980.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

46-Years-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289

Last bid
MelanieDrake_3c0q
MelanieDrake_3c0q
$18,250
Seller
HappyTX-2026
HappyTX-2026
EndedJun 16, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids20
Views10,850
Bids
MelanieDrake_3c0q's avatar
MelanieDrake_3c0q
Jun 16 at 6:33 PM
$18,250bid placed 
Sherif's avatar
Sherif
Jun 16 at 6:31 PM
$18,000bid placed 
MelanieDrake_3c0q's avatar
MelanieDrake_3c0q
Jun 16 at 6:30 PM
$17,750bid placed 
Sherif's avatar
Sherif
Jun 16 at 6:28 PM
$17,500bid placed 
MelanieDrake_3c0q's avatar
MelanieDrake_3c0q
Jun 16 at 6:03 PM
$17,051bid placed 

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