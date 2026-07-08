32-Years-Family-Owned, 302-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 7:13 PM UTC
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Description
The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.
Approximately 121,538 Mustangs were produced before September 1964, and these early cars have long been coined "1964½" Mustangs in enthusiast circles. These early production models feature unique technical specs compared to later 1965 models. Some details include a generator charging system, a non-adjustable passenger seat, larger horns mounted on the frame near the strut rod, and fully chromed wiper arms and blades with unique pivots.
This '64.5 Mustang left the Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant finished in Rangoon Red over black vinyl upholstery and currently wears an older repaint. Acquired by the seller in 1994, the car received an 8" rear axle as well as a 302ci V8 equipped with a Holley carburetor, an Edelbrock intake manifold, and a performance camshaft in 2019.
It has also been fitted with a RetroSound radio, a dual exhaust system, 15" Torq Thrust wheels, and front disc brakes with drilled rotors. Additional modifications are listed below.
This 1964½ Ford Mustang Hardtop is now offered with handwritten service notes, the removed AM radio, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Early production model
302ci V8 with Holley carburetor
C4 automatic transmission
8" rear axle, reportedly from a 1965 Mercury Comet
Repainted Rangoon Red
15" Torq Thrust wheels
Front disc brakes with drilled rotors
RetroSound radio with knobs from the factory AM radio
Factory Equipment
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 65A — Coupe with standard interior
Color: J — Rangoon Red paint
Trim: 86 — Black vinyl
Date: 21E — May 21st, 1964, build date
DSO: 26 — Washington, DC, District Sales Office
Axle: 3 — 3.20:1 standard differential
Transmission: 6 — C4 automatic transmission
The chassis number (5F07U142843) decodes as:
5 — 1965 model year
F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
07 — Mustang, two-door hardtop
U — 170ci 1V inline-six
142843 — Sequential production number
Modifications
302ci V8 engine
Holley carburetor
Edelbrock intake manifold
Performance camshaft
Dual exhaust system with Tri-Y headers, H-pipe, and Thrush mufflers
V8-specification radiator and driveshaft
Stainless steel coolant overflow
NPD frame brackets
TCI Street Rodder torque converter
NPD external voltage regulator alternator conversion
8" rear axle, reportedly from a 1965 Mercury Comet
15" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
155/80 and 225/60 BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Front disc brakes with drilled rotors
RetroSound radio with Bluetooth functionality
Aftermarket speakers
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work was performed:
2023
Battery replaced
2019
Installed fuel manifold, relocated fuel line, replaced fuel pump, and rejetted carburetor
Replaced rear shocks
Replaced brake light switch
Replaced spark plugs and ignition wires
2017
Replaced wheels and tires
Replaced front bucket seats
Known Imperfections
Horn inoperative
Misaligned panels
Corrosion on underbody components
Scratch near the passenger headlight
Scratch on the leading edge of the hood
Radio mount area cut out
Loose door panel material
Stained/dirty carpeting
Ownership History
The car was reportedly acquired by the seller from its original owner in Virginia in May 1994. It spent approximately 20 years with the seller’s daughter and son-in-law before being reacquired by the seller in 2019.
Included Items
Handwritten service notes
Removed AM radio
Metal decorative sign
Additional Information
From the seller: "I believe this is the original unaltered odometer mileage, but I believe the odometer has rolled over one time. When I purchased the vehicle in 1994 from the original owner, she indicated to me that the odometer mileage of 66,423 was the correct mileage and that the car had not been driven much for several years."
From the seller: "I have included photos of the service notebook -- I do not have service records for the big upgrades that were made on the car. My daughter and son-in-law had the car at that time, and they didn't keep the receipts. They did log everything into the service notebook, and I have that."
From the seller: "I replaced the AM radio with a modern classic-look RetroSound radio. I got the original AM radio working several years ago, so I believe it still works. I used the original radio knobs on the RetroSound radio."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.