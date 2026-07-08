Auction ended.

32-Years-Family-Owned, 302-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe

Sold for on 07/08/26
Result
32-Years-Family-Owned, 302-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (214)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 7:13 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5F07U142843
Mileage indicated24,950 Miles TMU
LocationColorado Springs, Colorado
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRangoon Red
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1964.5 Ford Mustang Engine Bay
Play
1964.5 Ford Mustang Cold Start
Play
1964.5 Ford Mustang Engine Running
Play
1964.5 Ford Mustang Engine Running Walk Around
Play
1964.5 Ford Mustang Walk Around
Play
1964.5 Ford Mustang Interior
All videos (8)

Description

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.

Approximately 121,538 Mustangs were produced before September 1964, and these early cars have long been coined "1964½" Mustangs in enthusiast circles. These early production models feature unique technical specs compared to later 1965 models. Some details include a generator charging system, a non-adjustable passenger seat, larger horns mounted on the frame near the strut rod, and fully chromed wiper arms and blades with unique pivots.

This '64.5 Mustang left the Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant finished in Rangoon Red over black vinyl upholstery and currently wears an older repaint. Acquired by the seller in 1994, the car received an 8" rear axle as well as a 302ci V8 equipped with a Holley carburetor, an Edelbrock intake manifold, and a performance camshaft in 2019.

It has also been fitted with a RetroSound radio, a dual exhaust system, 15" Torq Thrust wheels, and front disc brakes with drilled rotors. Additional modifications are listed below.

This 1964½ Ford Mustang Hardtop is now offered with handwritten service notes, the removed AM radio, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Early production model

  • 302ci V8 with Holley carburetor

  • C4 automatic transmission

  • 8" rear axle, reportedly from a 1965 Mercury Comet

  • Repainted Rangoon Red

  • 15" Torq Thrust wheels

  • Front disc brakes with drilled rotors

  • RetroSound radio with knobs from the factory AM radio

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 65A — Coupe with standard interior

    • Color: J — Rangoon Red paint

    • Trim: 86 — Black vinyl

    • Date: 21E — May 21st, 1964, build date

    • DSO: 26 — Washington, DC, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 3 — 3.20:1 standard differential

    • Transmission: 6 — C4 automatic transmission

  • The chassis number (5F07U142843) decodes as:

    • 5 — 1965 model year

    • F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 07 — Mustang, two-door hardtop

    • U — 170ci 1V inline-six

    • 142843 — Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 302ci V8 engine

  • Holley carburetor

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Performance camshaft

  • Dual exhaust system with Tri-Y headers, H-pipe, and Thrush mufflers

  • V8-specification radiator and driveshaft

  • Stainless steel coolant overflow

  • NPD frame brackets

  • TCI Street Rodder torque converter

  • NPD external voltage regulator alternator conversion

  • 8" rear axle, reportedly from a 1965 Mercury Comet

  • 15" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • 155/80 and 225/60 BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • Front disc brakes with drilled rotors

  • RetroSound radio with Bluetooth functionality

  • Aftermarket speakers

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work was performed:

  • 2023

    • Battery replaced

  • 2019

    • Installed fuel manifold, relocated fuel line, replaced fuel pump, and rejetted carburetor

    • Replaced rear shocks

    • Replaced brake light switch

    • Replaced spark plugs and ignition wires

  • 2017

    • Replaced wheels and tires

    • Replaced front bucket seats

Known Imperfections

  • Horn inoperative

  • Misaligned panels

  • Corrosion on underbody components

  • Scratch near the passenger headlight

  • Scratch on the leading edge of the hood

  • Radio mount area cut out

  • Loose door panel material

  • Stained/dirty carpeting

Ownership History

The car was reportedly acquired by the seller from its original owner in Virginia in May 1994. It spent approximately 20 years with the seller’s daughter and son-in-law before being reacquired by the seller in 2019.

Included Items

  • Handwritten service notes

  • Removed AM radio

  • Metal decorative sign

Additional Information

  • From the seller: "I believe this is the original unaltered odometer mileage, but I believe the odometer has rolled over one time. When I purchased the vehicle in 1994 from the original owner, she indicated to me that the odometer mileage of 66,423 was the correct mileage and that the car had not been driven much for several years."

  • From the seller: "I have included photos of the service notebook -- I do not have service records for the big upgrades that were made on the car. My daughter and son-in-law had the car at that time, and they didn't keep the receipts. They did log everything into the service notebook, and I have that."

  • From the seller: "I replaced the AM radio with a modern classic-look RetroSound radio. I got the original AM radio working several years ago, so I believe it still works. I used the original radio knobs on the RetroSound radio."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

32-Years-Family-Owned, 302-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe

Sold to
aG_zxayvi
aG_zxayvi
$19,849
Seller
DM_kh58tz
DM_kh58tz
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 7:13 PM UTC
Bids54
Views7,696

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

aG_zxayvi's avatar
aG_zxayvi
Jul 8 at 7:11 PM
$18,550bid placed 
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jul 8 at 7:11 PM
$18,300bid placed 
aG_zxayvi's avatar
aG_zxayvi
Jul 8 at 7:09 PM
$18,050bid placed 
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jul 8 at 7:09 PM
$17,800bid placed 
aG_zxayvi's avatar
aG_zxayvi
Jul 8 at 7:07 PM
$17,500bid placed 
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jul 8 at 7:07 PM
$17,250bid placed 
aG_zxayvi's avatar
aG_zxayvi
Jul 8 at 7:05 PM
$17,000bid placed 
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jul 8 at 7:05 PM
$16,700bid placed 
aG_zxayvi's avatar
aG_zxayvi
Jul 8 at 7:03 PM
$16,450bid placed 
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jul 8 at 7:02 PM
$16,200bid placed 
aG_zxayvi's avatar
aG_zxayvi
Jul 8 at 7:01 PM
$15,752bid placed 
jman3710's avatar
jman3710
Jul 8 at 7:01 PM
$15,502bid placed 
aG_zxayvi's avatar
aG_zxayvi
Jul 8 at 7:00 PM
$15,252bid placed 
Dreambuilder1964's avatar
Dreambuilder1964
Jul 8 at 7:00 PM
$15,000bid placed 
jman3710's avatar
jman3710
Jul 8 at 7:00 PM
$14,750bid placed 
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jul 8 at 7:00 PM
$14,500bid placed 
aG_zxayvi's avatar
aG_zxayvi
Jul 8 at 6:59 PM
$14,250bid placed 
Dreambuilder1964's avatar
Dreambuilder1964
Jul 8 at 6:59 PM
$14,000bid placed 
jman3710's avatar
jman3710
Jul 8 at 6:58 PM
$13,750bid placed 
Dreambuilder1964's avatar
Dreambuilder1964
Jul 8 at 6:58 PM
$13,500bid placed 
jman3710's avatar
jman3710
Jul 8 at 6:58 PM
$13,250bid placed 
Dreambuilder1964's avatar
Dreambuilder1964
Jul 8 at 6:57 PM
$13,000bid placed 
jman3710's avatar
jman3710
Jul 8 at 6:56 PM
$12,250bid placed 
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jul 8 at 6:54 PM
$12,000bid placed 
jman3710's avatar
jman3710
Jul 8 at 6:36 PM
$11,750bid placed 
SM_djmwg3's avatar
SM_djmwg3
Jul 8 at 6:31 PM
$11,500bid placed 
jman3710's avatar
jman3710
Jul 8 at 6:28 PM
$11,250bid placed 
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jul 8 at 6:25 PM
$11,000bid placed 
jman3710's avatar
jman3710
Jul 8 at 6:20 PM
$10,750bid placed 
randyMalcolm_4g5c's avatar
randyMalcolm_4g5c
Jul 8 at 6:02 PM
$10,500bid placed 
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS's avatar
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
Jul 8 at 3:57 PM
$10,000bid placed 
jman3710's avatar
jman3710
Jul 8 at 3:45 PM
$9,750bid placed 
Finagain's avatar
Finagain
Jul 8 at 3:38 PM
$9,500bid placed 
jman3710's avatar
jman3710
Jul 8 at 12:09 PM
$9,250bid placed 
ParliProRulez's avatar
ParliProRulez
Jul 8 at 2:42 AM
$9,000bid placed 
CW_40vip7's avatar
CW_40vip7
Jul 7 at 1:26 PM
$8,500bid placed 
CW_40vip7's avatar
CW_40vip7
Jul 7 at 3:01 AM
$8,250bid placed 
BrandonBretl's avatar
BrandonBretl
Jul 6 at 11:04 PM
$8,000bid placed 
CW_40vip7's avatar
CW_40vip7
Jul 6 at 7:21 PM
$7,750bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Jul 4 at 10:04 AM
$7,500bid placed 
BrandonBretl's avatar
BrandonBretl
Jul 3 at 9:19 PM
$7,250bid placed 
dad4rules' avatar
dad4rules
Jul 3 at 3:37 AM
$7,000bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jun 30 at 1:36 PM
$6,250bid placed 
ParliProRulez's avatar
ParliProRulez
Jun 28 at 8:54 PM
$6,000bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Jun 28 at 10:44 AM
$5,250bid placed 
Dreambuilder1964's avatar
Dreambuilder1964
Jun 28 at 3:28 AM
$5,000bid placed 
ParliProRulez's avatar
ParliProRulez
Jun 27 at 8:51 PM
$4,500bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Jun 27 at 1:36 PM
$1,500bid placed 
Monsta's avatar
Monsta
Jun 26 at 9:56 PM
$1,400bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 26 at 9:51 PM
$1,123bid placed 
Monsta's avatar
Monsta
Jun 26 at 9:12 PM
$990bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 26 at 9:09 PM
$876bid placed 
Monsta's avatar
Monsta
Jun 26 at 8:45 AM
$700bid placed 
CT_51xzqs' avatar
CT_51xzqs
Jun 25 at 10:30 PM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026