Description

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.

Approximately 121,538 Mustangs were produced before September 1964, and these early cars have long been coined "1964½" Mustangs in enthusiast circles. These early production models feature unique technical specs compared to later 1965 models. Some details include a generator charging system, a non-adjustable passenger seat, larger horns mounted on the frame near the strut rod, and fully chromed wiper arms and blades with unique pivots.

This '64.5 Mustang left the Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant finished in Rangoon Red over black vinyl upholstery and currently wears an older repaint. Acquired by the seller in 1994, the car received an 8" rear axle as well as a 302ci V8 equipped with a Holley carburetor, an Edelbrock intake manifold, and a performance camshaft in 2019.

It has also been fitted with a RetroSound radio, a dual exhaust system, 15" Torq Thrust wheels, and front disc brakes with drilled rotors. Additional modifications are listed below.

This 1964½ Ford Mustang Hardtop is now offered with handwritten service notes, the removed AM radio, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Early production model

302ci V8 with Holley carburetor

C4 automatic transmission

8" rear axle, reportedly from a 1965 Mercury Comet

Repainted Rangoon Red

15" Torq Thrust wheels

Front disc brakes with drilled rotors

RetroSound radio with knobs from the factory AM radio

Factory Equipment

The data plate decodes as: Body: 65A — Coupe with standard interior Color: J — Rangoon Red paint Trim: 86 — Black vinyl Date: 21E — May 21st, 1964, build date DSO: 26 — Washington, DC, District Sales Office Axle: 3 — 3.20:1 standard differential Transmission: 6 — C4 automatic transmission

The chassis number (5F07U142843) decodes as: 5 — 1965 model year F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 07 — Mustang, two-door hardtop U — 170ci 1V inline-six 142843 — Sequential production number



Modifications

302ci V8 engine

Holley carburetor

Edelbrock intake manifold

Performance camshaft

Dual exhaust system with Tri-Y headers, H-pipe, and Thrush mufflers

V8-specification radiator and driveshaft

Stainless steel coolant overflow

NPD frame brackets

TCI Street Rodder torque converter

NPD external voltage regulator alternator conversion

8" rear axle, reportedly from a 1965 Mercury Comet

15" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

155/80 and 225/60 BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Front disc brakes with drilled rotors

RetroSound radio with Bluetooth functionality

Aftermarket speakers

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work was performed:

2023 Battery replaced

2019 Installed fuel manifold, relocated fuel line, replaced fuel pump, and rejetted carburetor Replaced rear shocks Replaced brake light switch Replaced spark plugs and ignition wires

2017 Replaced wheels and tires Replaced front bucket seats



Known Imperfections

Horn inoperative

Misaligned panels

Corrosion on underbody components

Scratch near the passenger headlight

Scratch on the leading edge of the hood

Radio mount area cut out

Loose door panel material

Stained/dirty carpeting

Ownership History

The car was reportedly acquired by the seller from its original owner in Virginia in May 1994. It spent approximately 20 years with the seller’s daughter and son-in-law before being reacquired by the seller in 2019.

Included Items

Handwritten service notes

Removed AM radio

Metal decorative sign

Additional Information