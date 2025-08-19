Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Conceived by young and ambitious Ford general manager Lee Iacocca and debuting on April 17, 1964 at the New York World’s Fair, the Ford Mustang sparked a revolution in American automotive culture.

Built on humble Falcon underpinnings, the Mustang paired compact dimensions with long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. Buyers had a choice of coupe, convertible, and fastback body styles, along with a range of inline-six and V8 engines, making the car endlessly customizable. The formula struck a nerve, as more than a million were sold in the first 18 months of production, and the “pony car” was born.

This red-over-black ’65 Coupe wears ’66-style mesh on its grille, RVM 7-spoke chrome wheels, and High Performance fender badges generally associated with K-code Mustangs. Power steering and brakes were also added by a previous owner. Additional features include bucket seats and chrome front and rear bumpers.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

Rangoon Red paint

Black interior with black vinyl upholstery and black carpet

289ci V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

18” chrome wheels

Factory Equipment

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Front independent suspension with coil springs, solid rear axle with leaf springs Hydraulic drum brakes

Bucket seats

AM radio

The aftermarket data plate decodes as: Body: 65A – 2-door hardtop Color: J – Rangoon Red Trim: 26 – Black vinyl Date: 30J – 30 September 1965 DSO: 15 – Newark, New Jersey, District Sales Office Axle: 1 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio Trans: 6 – C4 automatic transmission

The chassis number (5F07C603040) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 07 – Hardtop coupe C – 289ci V8 4bbl 603040 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Power steering and brakes

1966-style mesh affixed to grille

RVM 7-spoke chrome wheels

High Performance fender badges

Aluminum radiator

Ford Racing valve covers

Ford Racing oil cap

Aftermarket air cleaner assembly

Service & Documentation

The selling dealer reports that the following work has been completed:

January 2026: Replaced fuel sending unit Replaced contact plate Replaced horn assembly

November 2025: Replaced driver’s front tire

October 2025: Rebuilt alternator Replaced voltage regulator Replaced spark plug wires Replaced brake light switch Replaced battery Replaced glove box Replaced cigarette lighter Flushed/replaced brake fluid Replaced coolant

2023: Installed National Touring A/S 225/40R18 tires



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery

Radio is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.

Included Items

Black carpeted floor mats with red trim

Reproduction owner’s manual

2 sets of keys

Additional Information

A replacement VIN plate/trim tag has been installed on the driver's door.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.