1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:30 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Conceived by young and ambitious Ford general manager Lee Iacocca and debuting on April 17, 1964 at the New York World’s Fair, the Ford Mustang sparked a revolution in American automotive culture.
Built on humble Falcon underpinnings, the Mustang paired compact dimensions with long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. Buyers had a choice of coupe, convertible, and fastback body styles, along with a range of inline-six and V8 engines, making the car endlessly customizable. The formula struck a nerve, as more than a million were sold in the first 18 months of production, and the “pony car” was born.
This red-over-black ’65 Coupe wears ’66-style mesh on its grille, RVM 7-spoke chrome wheels, and High Performance fender badges generally associated with K-code Mustangs. Power steering and brakes were also added by a previous owner. Additional features include bucket seats and chrome front and rear bumpers.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles
Rangoon Red paint
Black interior with black vinyl upholstery and black carpet
289ci V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
18” chrome wheels
Factory Equipment
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Front independent suspension with coil springs, solid rear axle with leaf springs Hydraulic drum brakes
Bucket seats
AM radio
The aftermarket data plate decodes as:
Body: 65A – 2-door hardtop
Color: J – Rangoon Red
Trim: 26 – Black vinyl
Date: 30J – 30 September 1965
DSO: 15 – Newark, New Jersey, District Sales Office
Axle: 1 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio
Trans: 6 – C4 automatic transmission
The chassis number (5F07C603040) decodes as:
5 – 1965 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
07 – Hardtop coupe
C – 289ci V8 4bbl
603040 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Power steering and brakes
1966-style mesh affixed to grille
RVM 7-spoke chrome wheels
High Performance fender badges
Aluminum radiator
Ford Racing valve covers
Ford Racing oil cap
Aftermarket air cleaner assembly
Service & Documentation
The selling dealer reports that the following work has been completed:
January 2026:
Replaced fuel sending unit
Replaced contact plate
Replaced horn assembly
November 2025:
Replaced driver’s front tire
October 2025:
Rebuilt alternator
Replaced voltage regulator
Replaced spark plug wires
Replaced brake light switch
Replaced battery
Replaced glove box
Replaced cigarette lighter
Flushed/replaced brake fluid
Replaced coolant
2023:
Installed National Touring A/S 225/40R18 tires
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery
Radio is inoperable
Ownership History
This 1965 Ford Mustang is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.
Included Items
Black carpeted floor mats with red trim
Reproduction owner’s manual
2 sets of keys
Additional Information
A replacement VIN plate/trim tag has been installed on the driver's door.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
Additional documents
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