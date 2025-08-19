1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$12,500
1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (101)

Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5F07C603040
Mileage indicated2,600 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRangoon Red
Interior colorBlack

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Conceived by young and ambitious Ford general manager Lee Iacocca and debuting on April 17, 1964 at the New York World’s Fair, the Ford Mustang sparked a revolution in American automotive culture.

Built on humble Falcon underpinnings, the Mustang paired compact dimensions with long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. Buyers had a choice of coupe, convertible, and fastback body styles, along with a range of inline-six and V8 engines, making the car endlessly customizable. The formula struck a nerve, as more than a million were sold in the first 18 months of production, and the “pony car” was born.

This red-over-black ’65 Coupe wears ’66-style mesh on its grille, RVM 7-spoke chrome wheels, and High Performance fender badges generally associated with K-code Mustangs. Power steering and brakes were also added by a previous owner. Additional features include bucket seats and chrome front and rear bumpers.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

  • Rangoon Red paint

  • Black interior with black vinyl upholstery and black carpet

  • 289ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • 18” chrome wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Front independent suspension with coil springs, solid rear axle with leaf springs Hydraulic drum brakes

  • Bucket seats

  • AM radio

  • The aftermarket data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 65A – 2-door hardtop

    • Color: J – Rangoon Red

    • Trim: 26 – Black vinyl

    • Date: 30J – 30 September 1965

    • DSO: 15 – Newark, New Jersey, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 1 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio

    • Trans: 6 – C4 automatic transmission

  • The chassis number (5F07C603040) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 07 – Hardtop coupe

    • C – 289ci V8 4bbl

    • 603040 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Power steering and brakes

  • 1966-style mesh affixed to grille

  • RVM 7-spoke chrome wheels

  • High Performance fender badges

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Ford Racing valve covers

  • Ford Racing oil cap

  • Aftermarket air cleaner assembly

Service & Documentation

The selling dealer reports that the following work has been completed:

  • January 2026:

    • Replaced fuel sending unit

    • Replaced contact plate

    • Replaced horn assembly

  • November 2025:

    • Replaced driver’s front tire

  • October 2025:

    • Rebuilt alternator

    • Replaced voltage regulator

    • Replaced spark plug wires

    • Replaced brake light switch

    • Replaced battery

    • Replaced glove box

    • Replaced cigarette lighter

    • Flushed/replaced brake fluid

    • Replaced coolant

  • 2023:

    • Installed National Touring A/S 225/40R18 tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery

  • Radio is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.

Included Items

  • Black carpeted floor mats with red trim

  • Reproduction owner’s manual

  • 2 sets of keys

Additional Information

A replacement VIN plate/trim tag has been installed on the driver's door.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

Additional documents

22820 Receipts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 · No reserve

Current bid
JamesBraukman_cn8b
JamesBraukman_cn8b
$12,500
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids21
Views6,416
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JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jun 23 at 3:00 PM
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Jun 23 at 1:56 PM
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Jun 20 at 5:27 PM
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