1965 Ford Mustang Convertible A-Code 289
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.
This '65 Stang drop top has been refinished in Ragoon Red over red Pony upholstery, and its A-Code 289ci V8 has been fitted with an Edelbrock intake manifold and a four-barrel Summit Racing carburetor. Additional details include a MagnaFlow stainless steel dual exhaust system, front disc brakes, a dual circuit master cylinder, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a hidden Sony cassette stereo, and sequential LED taillights.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, repair manuals, and a bonded Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
A-Code 289ci V8
C4 automatic transmission
Ragoon Red over red Pony interior
MagnaFlow stainless steel dual exhaust
Edelbrock intake manifold
Summit Racing four-barrel carburetor
Front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (5F08A710591) decodes as:
5 — 1965 model year
F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
08 — Mustang, two-door convertible
A — 289ci four-barrel V8 engine, 225 horsepower
710591 — Sequential production number
Modifications
Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel
Hidden Sony cassette stereo
MagnaFlow stainless steel dual exhaust
Front disc brakes
Dual circuit master cylinder
Edelbrock intake manifold
Summit Racing four-barrel carburetor
Sequential LED taillights
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, the following services have been performed:
October 2021
Front brakes converted to disc
Dual circuit master cylinder installed
Summit Racing carbureted and Edelbrock intake installed
December 2021
Ignition switch and voltage regulator replaced
January 2022
MagnaFlow exhaust and sequential LED taillights installed
July 2022
14” wood-rimmed steering wheel installed
August 2023
Hankook Kinergy ST tires installed
Known Imperfections
Plastic rear window sun damaged and unzipped
Paint chips
Paint runs at leading edge of hood
Fuel gauge inoperative
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in April 2026.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Repair manuals
Removed warranty plate
Additional Information
The current Texas title carries a “Bonded Title” remark.
From the seller: “This '65 Convertible has an A-Code 289, 225hp V-8, with a full Magnaflow Stainless Steel Dual Exhaust from the headers back for a rich, throaty growl. While it makes its presence known on the highway and tunnels, it's also very mellow through the Texas Hill Country. This is a weekend driver that does not get driven in the rain or at night. The car gets tons of respect and looks at car shows, often receiving invites to attend other shows.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.