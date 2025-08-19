1965 Ford Mustang Convertible A-Code 289

11 days
$14,000
1965 Ford Mustang Convertible A-Code 289
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (70)

Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5F08A710591
Mileage indicated20,350 Miles TMU
LocationSaint Hedwig, Texas
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRagoon Red
Interior colorRed

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1965 Ford Mustang Convertible- Walk Around
Play
1965 Ford Mustang Convertible-Cold Start
Play
1965 Ford Mustang Convertible-Top Operation
Play

Description

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.

This '65 Stang drop top has been refinished in Ragoon Red over red Pony upholstery, and its A-Code 289ci V8 has been fitted with an Edelbrock intake manifold and a four-barrel Summit Racing carburetor. Additional details include a MagnaFlow stainless steel dual exhaust system, front disc brakes, a dual circuit master cylinder, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a hidden Sony cassette stereo, and sequential LED taillights.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, repair manuals, and a bonded Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • A-Code 289ci V8

  • C4 automatic transmission

  • Ragoon Red over red Pony interior

  • MagnaFlow stainless steel dual exhaust

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Summit Racing four-barrel carburetor

  • Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (5F08A710591) decodes as:

    • 5 — 1965 model year

    • F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 08 — Mustang, two-door convertible

    • A — 289ci four-barrel V8 engine, 225 horsepower

    • 710591 — Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Hidden Sony cassette stereo

  • MagnaFlow stainless steel dual exhaust

  • Front disc brakes

  • Dual circuit master cylinder

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Summit Racing four-barrel carburetor

  • Sequential LED taillights

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the following services have been performed:

  • October 2021

    • Front brakes converted to disc

    • Dual circuit master cylinder installed

    • Summit Racing carbureted and Edelbrock intake installed

  • December 2021

    • Ignition switch and voltage regulator replaced

  • January 2022

    • MagnaFlow exhaust and sequential LED taillights installed

  • July 2022

    • 14” wood-rimmed steering wheel installed

  • August 2023

    • Hankook Kinergy ST tires installed

Known Imperfections

  • Plastic rear window sun damaged and unzipped

  • Paint chips

  • Paint runs at leading edge of hood

  • Fuel gauge inoperative

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in April 2026.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Repair manuals

  • Removed warranty plate

Additional Information

  • The current Texas title carries a “Bonded Title” remark.

  • From the seller: “This '65 Convertible has an A-Code 289, 225hp V-8, with a full Magnaflow Stainless Steel Dual Exhaust from the headers back for a rich, throaty growl. While it makes its presence known on the highway and tunnels, it's also very mellow through the Texas Hill Country. This is a weekend driver that does not get driven in the rain or at night. The car gets tons of respect and looks at car shows, often receiving invites to attend other shows.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Ford Mustang Convertible A-Code 289

Current bid
MarkBenson_yz9t
MarkBenson_yz9t
$14,000
Seller
4-Quarts
4-Quarts
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids1
Views1,275

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Sep 20 at 8:41 PM
$14,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026