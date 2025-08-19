Description

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.

This '65 Stang drop top has been refinished in Ragoon Red over red Pony upholstery, and its A-Code 289ci V8 has been fitted with an Edelbrock intake manifold and a four-barrel Summit Racing carburetor. Additional details include a MagnaFlow stainless steel dual exhaust system, front disc brakes, a dual circuit master cylinder, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a hidden Sony cassette stereo, and sequential LED taillights.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, repair manuals, and a bonded Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

A-Code 289ci V8

C4 automatic transmission

Ragoon Red over red Pony interior

MagnaFlow stainless steel dual exhaust

Edelbrock intake manifold

Summit Racing four-barrel carburetor

Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (5F08A710591) decodes as: 5 — 1965 model year F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 08 — Mustang, two-door convertible A — 289ci four-barrel V8 engine, 225 horsepower 710591 — Sequential production number



Modifications

Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel

Hidden Sony cassette stereo

MagnaFlow stainless steel dual exhaust

Front disc brakes

Dual circuit master cylinder

Edelbrock intake manifold

Summit Racing four-barrel carburetor

Sequential LED taillights

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the following services have been performed:

October 2021 Front brakes converted to disc Dual circuit master cylinder installed Summit Racing carbureted and Edelbrock intake installed

December 2021 Ignition switch and voltage regulator replaced

January 2022 MagnaFlow exhaust and sequential LED taillights installed

July 2022 14” wood-rimmed steering wheel installed

August 2023 Hankook Kinergy ST tires installed



Known Imperfections

Plastic rear window sun damaged and unzipped

Paint chips

Paint runs at leading edge of hood

Fuel gauge inoperative

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in April 2026.

Included Items

Manufacturer's literature

Repair manuals

Removed warranty plate

Additional Information