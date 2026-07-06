Description

Introduced for 1965, the Mustang GT Equipment Group gave genuine performance credentials to Ford's pony car phenomenon — adding a 225-horsepower bump to the 289ci V8, front disc brakes, fog lamps, dual exhaust outlets through the rear valance, and GT badging that set it apart from the base Mustang on looks and capability alike.

Built at the Dearborn plant and delivered to Pompano Beach, Florida, this Mustang reportedly received its GT Equipment Group features through the delivering dealer through the "Make your Mustang into a GT" program. During the seller's 44-year ownership, the car appeared in the Michigan Lottery's "Pennies from Heaven" TV commercial in the early 1990s, underwent a two-year refurbishment completed in 1991, and shows approximately 1,600 miles of use since.

Finished in Tropical Turquoise over a black vinyl interior with a power-operated white convertible top, this Mustang is powered by a 289ci V8 driving the rear wheels through a 4-speed manual transmission. Stainless steel brake and fuel lines have been installed, and the car rides on 14-inch styled steel wheels wearing redline tires in front of front disc/rear drum brakes.

This Mustang droptop has been fitted with a Ford under-dash air-conditioning unit, a center console, and an AM/FM radio, as well as GT Equipment Group features such as additional gauges and grille-mounted fog lights.

This 1965 Ford Mustang convertible is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Convertible body style

44 years under current ownership

Two-year refurbishment completed in 1991

Finished in Tropical Turquoise over black upholstery

GT Equipment Group features; reportedly dealer-installed

Featured in early '90s Michigan Lottery "Pennies from Heaven" TV commercial

Showing approximately 1,600 miles since refurbishment

Equipment

Carbureted 289ci V8 engine

4-speed manual transmission

Front disc brakes, rear drums

Dual exhaust outlets through rear valance

Fog lamps

Styled steel wheels with redline tires

Woodgrain-trimmed center console

Column-mounted gauges

Air conditioning system

AM/FM radio

The door trim tag decodes as: 76A - Convertible with Standard interior O - Tropical Turquoise paint 26 - Black vinyl upholstery and trim 04A - January 4, 1965 production 24 - Jacksonville, Florida, DSO A - 3.00:1 differential 5 - 4-speed manual transmission



Modifications

Kelsey Hayes disc brakes

Stainless steel fuel and brake lines

Stainless steel exhaust system

Tinted fog lights

Chrome valve covers and air cleaner housing

Servicing & Documentation

Photos taken during refurbishment, current underbody, and images of the vehicle being used for an early '90s Michigan Lottery "Pennies from Heaven" TV commercial can be viewed in the gallery.

From the seller, “This car underwent a two-year ground up restoration in 1991. Every single part, nut, and bolt was restored, from inside the engine and transmission, to the rare AM/FM radio using all original/NOS Ford parts during the restoration. It is as perfect as can be down to date coded tinted glass. The car has won numerous awards at shows. It has had only 1,543 miles since restoration and less than a couple of hundred in the last 10 years.”

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with limited use since restoration

Condition of paint and interior shown up close in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang was acquired by the seller in the early ‘80s and stated to have been upgraded with GT Equipment Group accessories by the original selling dealer. A two-year refurbishment was completed in 1991.

Additional Information

A reproduction trim tag has been affixed to the driver's door.