Auction ended.

44-Years-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289 4-Speed

Sold for on 07/06/26
Result
44-Years-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5F08C387461
Mileage indicated1,600 Miles TMU
LocationSterling Heights, Michigan
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorTropical Turquoise
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

44-Years-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289 Start Up
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44-Years-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289 Drive By
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Description

Introduced for 1965, the Mustang GT Equipment Group gave genuine performance credentials to Ford's pony car phenomenon — adding a 225-horsepower bump to the 289ci V8, front disc brakes, fog lamps, dual exhaust outlets through the rear valance, and GT badging that set it apart from the base Mustang on looks and capability alike.

Built at the Dearborn plant and delivered to Pompano Beach, Florida, this Mustang reportedly received its GT Equipment Group features through the delivering dealer through the "Make your Mustang into a GT" program. During the seller's 44-year ownership, the car appeared in the Michigan Lottery's "Pennies from Heaven" TV commercial in the early 1990s, underwent a two-year refurbishment completed in 1991, and shows approximately 1,600 miles of use since.

Finished in Tropical Turquoise over a black vinyl interior with a power-operated white convertible top, this Mustang is powered by a 289ci V8 driving the rear wheels through a 4-speed manual transmission. Stainless steel brake and fuel lines have been installed, and the car rides on 14-inch styled steel wheels wearing redline tires in front of front disc/rear drum brakes.

This Mustang droptop has been fitted with a Ford under-dash air-conditioning unit, a center console, and an AM/FM radio, as well as GT Equipment Group features such as additional gauges and grille-mounted fog lights.

This 1965 Ford Mustang convertible is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Convertible body style

  • 44 years under current ownership

  • Two-year refurbishment completed in 1991

  • Finished in Tropical Turquoise over black upholstery

  • GT Equipment Group features; reportedly dealer-installed

  • Featured in early '90s Michigan Lottery "Pennies from Heaven" TV commercial

  • Showing approximately 1,600 miles since refurbishment

Equipment

  • Carbureted 289ci V8 engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Front disc brakes, rear drums

  • Dual exhaust outlets through rear valance

  • Fog lamps

  • Styled steel wheels with redline tires

  • Woodgrain-trimmed center console

  • Column-mounted gauges

  • Air conditioning system

  • AM/FM radio

  • The door trim tag decodes as:

    • 76A - Convertible with Standard interior

    • O - Tropical Turquoise paint

    • 26 - Black vinyl upholstery and trim

    • 04A - January 4, 1965 production

    • 24 - Jacksonville, Florida, DSO

    • A - 3.00:1 differential

    • 5 - 4-speed manual transmission

Modifications

  • Kelsey Hayes disc brakes

  • Stainless steel fuel and brake lines

  • Stainless steel exhaust system

  • Tinted fog lights

  • Chrome valve covers and air cleaner housing

Servicing & Documentation

Photos taken during refurbishment, current underbody, and images of the vehicle being used for an early '90s Michigan Lottery "Pennies from Heaven" TV commercial can be viewed in the gallery.

From the seller, “This car underwent a two-year ground up restoration in 1991. Every single part, nut, and bolt was restored, from inside the engine and transmission, to the rare AM/FM radio using all original/NOS Ford parts during the restoration. It is as perfect as can be down to date coded tinted glass. The car has won numerous awards at shows. It has had only 1,543 miles since restoration and less than a couple of hundred in the last 10 years.”

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with limited use since restoration

  • Condition of paint and interior shown up close in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang was acquired by the seller in the early ‘80s and stated to have been upgraded with GT Equipment Group accessories by the original selling dealer. A two-year refurbishment was completed in 1991.

Additional Information

A reproduction trim tag has been affixed to the driver's door.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

44-Years-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289 4-Speed

Sold to
T6racer
T6racer
$67,945
Seller
Classic-Tunes
Classic-Tunes
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids62
Views23,061

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