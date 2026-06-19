289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:29 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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The 1965 Ford Mustang marked the first full production year of Ford’s revolutionary pony car. Introduced in April 1964 as a ’65 model, the Mustang created an entirely new market segment — affordable, sporty cars with long hoods and short decks. Built on the compact Falcon platform, the Mustang featured a wide range of options, both aesthetically and mechanically.
This ’65 Hardtop Coupe was built at Ford's Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant and is finished in red with red vinyl seats and door trim, and red carpet. It is powered by a 289ci V8 engine, which replaced the original 200ci inline-six (T), mated to its stock Ford Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission with floor shifter. Additional features include steel wheels with wheel covers, Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires, front bucket seats, a red steering wheel, and an aftermarket AM/FM/cassette head unit with speakers mounted in the rear deck panel.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
Two-family ownership, 20 years with current owners, according to the selling dealer
289ci V8 engine swapped in
Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in red
Red interior with vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Chrome bumpers, front and rear
Mustang grille with running horse emblem
Single exhaust
Front independent suspension and rear solid axle with leaf springs
Drum brakes
Front bucket seats
The chassis number (5F07T294261) decodes as:
5 – 1965 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
07 – 2-door hardtop
T – 200ci inline-six (now has a 289 V8)
294261 – Sequential production number
Modifications
289ci V8 swapped in place of original inline-six
289 badges
AM/FM/cassette head unit
Speakers mounted in rear deck panel
Cup holders
Service & Documentation
Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the Mustang are presented in the gallery
Some rust on wheels
Ownership History
This 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.
Included Items
Spare wheel
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.