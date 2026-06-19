Auction ended.

289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $20,750 on 06/19/26
Result
289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (155)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:29 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5F07T294261
Mileage indicated61,500 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine289ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 1965 Ford Mustang marked the first full production year of Ford’s revolutionary pony car. Introduced in April 1964 as a ’65 model, the Mustang created an entirely new market segment — affordable, sporty cars with long hoods and short decks. Built on the compact Falcon platform, the Mustang featured a wide range of options, both aesthetically and mechanically.

This ’65 Hardtop Coupe was built at Ford's Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant and is finished in red with red vinyl seats and door trim, and red carpet. It is powered by a 289ci V8 engine, which replaced the original 200ci inline-six (T), mated to its stock Ford Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission with floor shifter. Additional features include steel wheels with wheel covers, Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires, front bucket seats, a red steering wheel, and an aftermarket AM/FM/cassette head unit with speakers mounted in the rear deck panel.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Two-family ownership, 20 years with current owners, according to the selling dealer

  • 289ci V8 engine swapped in

  • Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in red

  • Red interior with vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome bumpers, front and rear

  • Mustang grille with running horse emblem

  • Single exhaust

  • Front independent suspension and rear solid axle with leaf springs

  • Drum brakes

  • Front bucket seats

  • The chassis number (5F07T294261) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 07 – 2-door hardtop

    • T – 200ci inline-six (now has a 289 V8)

    • 294261 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 289ci V8 swapped in place of original inline-six

  • 289 badges

  • AM/FM/cassette head unit

  • Speakers mounted in rear deck panel

  • Cup holders

Service & Documentation

  • Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the Mustang are presented in the gallery

  • Some rust on wheels

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.

Included Items

  • Spare wheel

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop

Last bid
RA_pjdypj
RA_pjdypj
$20,750
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:29 PM UTC
Bids28
Views9,986
Bids
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jun 19 at 7:27 PM
$20,750bid placed 
JM_3ywrim's avatar
JM_3ywrim
Jun 19 at 7:26 PM
$20,500bid placed 
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jun 19 at 7:24 PM
$20,250bid placed 
JM_3ywrim's avatar
JM_3ywrim
Jun 19 at 7:21 PM
$20,000bid placed 
RA_pjdypj's avatar
RA_pjdypj
Jun 19 at 7:18 PM
$19,750bid placed 

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