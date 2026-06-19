Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The 1965 Ford Mustang marked the first full production year of Ford’s revolutionary pony car. Introduced in April 1964 as a ’65 model, the Mustang created an entirely new market segment — affordable, sporty cars with long hoods and short decks. Built on the compact Falcon platform, the Mustang featured a wide range of options, both aesthetically and mechanically.

This ’65 Hardtop Coupe was built at Ford's Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant and is finished in red with red vinyl seats and door trim, and red carpet. It is powered by a 289ci V8 engine, which replaced the original 200ci inline-six (T), mated to its stock Ford Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission with floor shifter. Additional features include steel wheels with wheel covers, Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires, front bucket seats, a red steering wheel, and an aftermarket AM/FM/cassette head unit with speakers mounted in the rear deck panel.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Two-family ownership, 20 years with current owners, according to the selling dealer

289ci V8 engine swapped in

Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in red

Red interior with vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Chrome bumpers, front and rear

Mustang grille with running horse emblem

Single exhaust

Front independent suspension and rear solid axle with leaf springs

Drum brakes

Front bucket seats

The chassis number (5F07T294261) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 07 – 2-door hardtop T – 200ci inline-six (now has a 289 V8) 294261 – Sequential production number



Modifications

289ci V8 swapped in place of original inline-six

289 badges

AM/FM/cassette head unit

Speakers mounted in rear deck panel

Cup holders

Service & Documentation

Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the Mustang are presented in the gallery

Some rust on wheels

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang Hardtop is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.

Included Items