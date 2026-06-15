Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned, 289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible

Sold for on 06/15/26
Result
One-Family-Owned, 289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible
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Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5R08T163667
Mileage indicated86,800 Miles TMU
LocationPortola Valley, California
Engine289ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Rev
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289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Front Turn Signal Operation Part 1
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289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Front Turn Signal Operation Part 2
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289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Rear Turn Signal Operation Part 1
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289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Rear Turn Signal Operation Part 2
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289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Freeway Entrance
All videos (8)

Description

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford initially projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year. Dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.

This ‘65 Mustang was first owned by the seller’s father, a Pam Am pilot who traded in his 1949 Chevrolet for the newly released Mustang in late 1964. The car would remain in use until around 2005, when it was placed on planned non-operation. The seller tells us, “My brother and I would start it every once in a while and occasionally sneak it out onto the neighborhood stretch of road, but stayed under the 35-mph speed limit. The tires became brown and cracked, and eventually, the car would no longer start as mice had moved in.”

In 2014, the car was pulled out of the garage and given a resto-mod treatment with a 289ci V8 in place of the stock six-cylinder, plus a Borg-Warner T10 four-speed manual transmission, power steering, front disc brakes, a five-lug conversion, and 15” U.S. Mag wheels. The car was also treated to a rebuilt rear axle and driveshaft, suspension and cooling system overhauls, and a reupholstered interior. In 2024, the dashboard pad, bezel, lenses, and defroster hoses were replaced, and in early 2025, the car received bodywork and a repaint in Chrysler Gold Metallic (K16), per the seller, who states that its factory Prairie Bronze shade was unavailable.

This 1965 Ford Mustang convertible is looking for its next pilot and is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Bought new by the seller's father

  • Restoration documents

  • Owner's manual

  • Replacement 289ci V8 with Edelbrock carburetor

  • Borg-Warner T10 four-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter

  • Repainted Chrysler Gold Metallic (K16) over black vinyl

  • Power steering

  • Front disc brakes with Wilwood master cylinder

  • 15” U.S. Mags wheels

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 76A — Convertible with standard interior

    • Color: P — Prairie Bronze paint

    • Trim: 26 — Black vinyl upholstery

    • Date: 12M — December 1964 build date

    • DSO: 72 — San Jose, California, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 3 — 3.20:1 standard differential

    • Transmission: 1 — Three-speed manual transmission

  • The chassis number (5R08T163667) decodes as:

    • 5 — 1965 model year

    • R — San Jose, California, assembly plant

    • 08 — Mustang, two-door convertible

    • T — 200ci inline-six

    • 163667 — Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Replacement 289ci V8 with Edelbrock carburetor

  • Borg-Warner T10 four-speed manual transmission

  • Hurst shifter

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Wilwood 7/8” brake master cylinder

  • Summit Racing brake proportioning valve

  • Front disc brakes

  • 1968-style spindles

  • Five-lug conversion

  • 15” U.S. Mags wheels

  • 100-amp alternator

  • Power steering

  • Stewart-Warner auxiliary gauges

Servicing & Documentation

  • From the seller: “Recently painted in original color after a complete teardown to bare metal. The car has been driven about 4500 miles since mechanical restoration and upgrades in 2014; a 289ci V8 replaced the inline 6 and an Edelbrock 4-barrel carb was installed along with a 100 amp alternator, flywheel and ring gear, motor mounts, V8 aluminum radiator, valve covers, ignition coil, distributor cap and rotor, spark plug wires, water pump, belts, heater hoses, radiator hoses, precision fuel pump, starter. A new exhaust system, Rebuilt T-10 four speed manual transmission, 10 inch Ford performance clutch, Borgeson clutch equalizer bar, rebuilt 8-inch axle and driveshaft, 5 stud hubs, U.S. Mags 15 x 7, Hancock 225/45/15 tires were also installed in addition to a Wilwood 7/8” brake master cylinder, 1968 style disc brake spindles, rear drum brakes, Summit proportioning valve, power steering conversion, steering linkage, coil springs, coil spring insulators, export brace, front sway bar, rear leaf springs, KYB shocks, lower a-arms, Moog upper ball joints, auxiliary gauges, and gas tank. Interior redone with carpet, seat covers, and black dash pad.”

  • From the seller: In 2014, the Mustang underwent the initial restoration to make it a muscle car driver. The bodywork and Earl Schieb paint job were pretty rough. In 2020, my brother took it to his house in Truckee and managed to put a few more dents in it! The driver's seat back broke, and he installed some crazy seats that I removed when I got it back to my house in 2023. During 2024, I made some repairs to my brother's work: a new dash pad, defroster hoses, dash bezel, and lenses. Then, in early 2025, The Body Shop by Campos did all the beautiful bodywork and paint. They took everything off that Mustang, repaired a few rust spots, took it down to bare metal, and put it back together. To match the original color (not Earl S), they matched the windscreen post that, since 1964, had been covered by the chrome. Turns out you can't buy that paint, but the paint shop found a very good match using K16 1984 Chrysler paint. This way, if someone puts another dent or scratch in it, the paint is available. I even bought a touch-up pen from Touch Up Direct.”

  • From the seller: “It came from the factory in Fremont, CA, and came with a Ford Falcon service manual. Ford had not printed a Mustang cover for the manual.... I have a few receipts from early work my dad did on the car. He replaced clutches and transmissions (3-speed manual: first gear was pretty tall). First Transmission replacement was $114.24 ($25 in labor). The Earl Scheib paint job in 1994 was $281.... I spent $21,450. About $50,000 into this project.

Known Imperfections 

  • Paint imperfection on the leading edge of the hood

  • Windshield wipers inoperative

Ownership History

The car was purchased new by the seller’s father and initially acquired by the seller in 2014, and again in 2025, after approximately five years with their brother.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Restoration documentation

  • Jack and lug wrench

Additional Information

A seller-provided story about the car's history along with restoration documents, is viewable in the photo gallery

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned, 289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible

Sold to
Jimmo
Jimmo
$38,829
Seller
Jhh1965
Jhh1965
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Bids52
Views24,627
Bids
Jimmo's avatar
Jimmo
Jun 15 at 6:10 PM
$36,289bid placed 
Harlowe's avatar
Harlowe
Jun 15 at 6:10 PM
$35,250bid placed 
Jimmo's avatar
Jimmo
Jun 15 at 6:08 PM
$35,000bid placed 
Rockin49's avatar
Rockin49
Jun 15 at 6:08 PM
$33,649bid placed 
Harlowe's avatar
Harlowe
Jun 15 at 6:08 PM
$33,250bid placed 

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