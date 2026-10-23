Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, who chose the name “Mustang” because “it had the excitement of wide-open spaces,” the car instantly became an automotive icon. Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but it needed only four months to reach that number.

Iacocca’s brainchild was a brilliant combination of humble Ford Falcon underpinnings with a long-hood, short deck body style, and a recessed sporty grille. Engine choices ranged from economical inline sixes to more powerful V8s.

This Fastback, which joined the '65 lineup four months after the Hardtop and Convertible, is finished in Wimbledon White with blue LeMans racing stripes, a Shelby-style scooped hood, 15" styled wheels, and Goodyear Eagle tires.

The car features a 289ci V8 with two-barrel carburetor and a slew of modifications, including an open-element performance air cleaner, headers with a dual exhaust system, aluminum radiator, export brace, finned aluminum valve covers, performance spark plug wires, chrome oil filler cap, and deleted rear seat. The engine is mated to a three-speed automatic transmission.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection

Refinished in Wimbledon White paint with blue LeMans racing stripes

Black with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats and door trim

Shelby-style scooped hood

289ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor

C4 Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Padded instrument panel

Sport steering wheel

Courtesy lights and glovebox light

Folding rear seat for additional cargo space

Tinted rear "skylight" glass window

AM radio

The chassis number (5F09C756096) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 09 – 2-door fastback C – 289ci V8 2BBL 756096 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Open-element performance air cleaner

Headers and dual-exhaust system

Aluminum radiator

Export brace

Blue-painted finned aluminum valve covers

Performance spark plug wires

Chrome oil filler cap

Rear seat delete

Service

Goodyear Eagle tires

Known Imperfections

Paint scrapes under passenger front fender/rocker panel

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback is offered from the Burnyzz Collection.

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.