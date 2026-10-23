Auction ended.

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback

No reserve
Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
1965 Ford Mustang Fastback
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (117)

Ending Fri, Oct 23 at 6:08 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN5F09C756096
Mileage indicated90,400 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWimbledon White
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Walk Around
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1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, who chose the name “Mustang” because “it had the excitement of wide-open spaces,” the car instantly became an automotive icon. Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but it needed only four months to reach that number.

Iacocca’s brainchild was a brilliant combination of humble Ford Falcon underpinnings with a long-hood, short deck body style, and a recessed sporty grille. Engine choices ranged from economical inline sixes to more powerful V8s.

This Fastback, which joined the '65 lineup four months after the Hardtop and Convertible, is finished in Wimbledon White with blue LeMans racing stripes, a Shelby-style scooped hood, 15" styled wheels, and Goodyear Eagle tires.

The car features a 289ci V8 with two-barrel carburetor and a slew of modifications, including an open-element performance air cleaner, headers with a dual exhaust system, aluminum radiator, export brace, finned aluminum valve covers, performance spark plug wires, chrome oil filler cap, and deleted rear seat. The engine is mated to a three-speed automatic transmission.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection

  • Refinished in Wimbledon White paint with blue LeMans racing stripes

  • Black with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats and door trim

  • Shelby-style scooped hood

  • 289ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor

  • C4 Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Padded instrument panel

  • Sport steering wheel

  • Courtesy lights and glovebox light

  • Folding rear seat for additional cargo space

  • Tinted rear "skylight" glass window

  • AM radio

  • The chassis number (5F09C756096) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 09 – 2-door fastback

    • C – 289ci V8 2BBL

    • 756096 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Open-element performance air cleaner

  • Headers and dual-exhaust system

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Export brace

  • Blue-painted finned aluminum valve covers

  • Performance spark plug wires

  • Chrome oil filler cap

  • Rear seat delete

Service

  • Goodyear Eagle tires

Known Imperfections

  • Paint scrapes under passenger front fender/rocker panel

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback is offered from the Burnyzz Collection.

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback · No reserve

Sold to
1917GrayRider
1917GrayRider
$48,953
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC
Bids51
Views33,367

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