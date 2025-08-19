39-Years-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback A-Code 289 3-Speed
Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.
This ‘65 A-Code Fastback has been with the seller since 1987 and is finished in Wimbledon White over blue upholstery. Power comes from a 289ci V8 paired with a three-speed manual transmission. Aftermarket air conditioning was installed approximately 10 years ago, and additional details include GT-style trim, 14” Pony-style steel wheels, blue side stripes, a Panasonic cassette stereo, drum brakes, and a dual exhaust system.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback A-Code is now offered with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
A-code 289ci V8 and four-barrel carburetor
Three-speed manual transmission
Refinished in Wimbledon White
Blue vinyl upholstery
Aftermarket air conditioning
GT-style trim
14” Pony-style steel wheels
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (5F09A336035) decodes as:
5 — 1965 model year
F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
09 — Mustang, 2+2 fastback
A — 289ci four-barrel V8 engine, 225 horsepower
336035 — Sequential production number
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 63A – Fastback with standard bucket seats
Color: Y – Silver-Blue paint
Trim: 22 – Blue vinyl
Date: 28K – October 1964, build date
DSO: 51– Denver, Colorado, District Sales Office
Axle: 1– 3.00:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential
Transmission: 1 – Three-speed manual
Modifications
Aftermarket air conditioning
Panasonic cassette stereo
Aftermarket steering wheel cover
Servicing & Documentation
The car was refurbished under prior ownership and repainted approximately 12 years ago.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery.
Ownership History
From the seller: "I purchased the car in 1987 when I lived in Wisconsin."
Additional Information
From the seller: “Here is a particularly nice example of one of the most desirable early Mustangs — a 1965 Fastback with the A-Code 289 V8. This Mustang is an exceptionally clean and attractive car that presents beautifully. The combination of Wimbledon White paint, blue interior, and fastback body style gives this car the classic appearance that made the early Mustang an American icon.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.