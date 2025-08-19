1965 Ford Mustang Convertible
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:20 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.
This '65 Stang drop top was acquired approximately 17 years ago by the seller, who notes the oil was changed, and the tires, battery, manifold, alternator, and starter solenoid were replaced in preparation for the sale.
The car left the factory finished in Vintage Burgundy over black vinyl upholstery, and power comes from a 200ci inline-six linked with a three-speed automatic transmission and a 2.83:1 rear gear. Air conditioning was optioned by the original owner, and the seller notes the system is operational following replacement of the compressor a few years ago.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, spare parts, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Carbureted 200ci inline-six
C4 three-speed automatic transmission
Ford air conditioner
Vintage Burgundy repaint
Soft top convertible
Black upholstery
14” steel wheels with faux knock-off covers
Factory Equipment
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 76A — Convertible with standard interior
Color: X — Vintage Burgundy paint
Trim: 26 — Black vinyl with black trim
Date: 08S — May 8th build date
DSO: 62 — Houston, Texas, District Sales Office
Axle: 2 — 2.83:1 standard differential
Transmission: 6 — C4 automatic transmission
The chassis number (5F08T721550) decodes as:
5 — 1965 model year
F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
08 — Mustang, two-door convertible
T — 200ci inline-six
721550 — Sequential production number
Servicing & Documentation
From the seller: “I recently had a lot of work done to it since it had been sitting for a couple of years. New battery, new raised white letter tires, oil, filter, manifold replacement, new alternator, and solenoid.”
Known Imperfections
Exterior scratches
Discolored carpeting
Worn upholstery
Ownership History
The car was sold new in Texas and was relocated to Florida prior to the seller’s 2009 acquisition.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Two grilles
One front bumper
Four hubcaps
Additional Information
From the seller: “This Mustang has spent its entire life in two states: Texas and Florida. It is unique in that it's a straight-six convertible that has original Ford air conditioning, which for that year would have been an expensive upgrade. I'm told a teacher in Houston was the original buyer, and because of the heat there in the summer, wanted air. I've had it since 2009 and have a list of all the previous owners."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.