1965 Ford Mustang Convertible

No reserve
2 days
$16,500
1965 Ford Mustang Convertible
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Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5F08T721550
Mileage indicated14,100 Miles TMU
LocationTarpon Springs, Florida
Engine200ci Inline-Six
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.

This '65 Stang drop top was acquired approximately 17 years ago by the seller, who notes the oil was changed, and the tires, battery, manifold, alternator, and starter solenoid were replaced in preparation for the sale.

The car left the factory finished in Vintage Burgundy over black vinyl upholstery, and power comes from a 200ci inline-six linked with a three-speed automatic transmission and a 2.83:1 rear gear. Air conditioning was optioned by the original owner, and the seller notes the system is operational following replacement of the compressor a few years ago.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, spare parts, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 200ci inline-six

  • C4 three-speed automatic transmission

  • Ford air conditioner

  • Vintage Burgundy repaint

  • Soft top convertible

  • Black upholstery

  • 14” steel wheels with faux knock-off covers

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 76A — Convertible with standard interior

    • Color: X — Vintage Burgundy paint

    • Trim: 26 — Black vinyl with black trim

    • Date: 08S — May 8th build date

    • DSO: 62 — Houston, Texas, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 2 — 2.83:1 standard differential

    • Transmission: 6 — C4 automatic transmission

  • The chassis number (5F08T721550) decodes as:

    • 5 — 1965 model year

    • F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 08 — Mustang, two-door convertible

    • T — 200ci inline-six

    • 721550 — Sequential production number

Servicing & Documentation

  • From the seller: “I recently had a lot of work done to it since it had been sitting for a couple of years. New battery, new raised white letter tires, oil, filter, manifold replacement, new alternator, and solenoid.”

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior scratches

  • Discolored carpeting

  • Worn upholstery

Ownership History

The car was sold new in Texas and was relocated to Florida prior to the seller’s 2009 acquisition.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Two grilles

  • One front bumper

  • Four hubcaps

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “This Mustang has spent its entire life in two states: Texas and Florida. It is unique in that it's a straight-six convertible that has original Ford air conditioning, which for that year would have been an expensive upgrade. I'm told a teacher in Houston was the original buyer, and because of the heat there in the summer, wanted air. I've had it since 2009 and have a list of all the previous owners."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Ford Mustang Convertible · No reserve

Current bid
JH_8ut658
JH_8ut658
$16,500
Seller
DavidRoot_rcbe
DavidRoot_rcbe
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids11
Views6,747
How it works
Bids
JH_8ut658's avatar
JH_8ut658
Jun 23 at 9:25 PM
$16,500bid placed 
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JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jun 19 at 12:23 PM
$16,250bid placed 
richardnilsson_7mnd's avatar
richardnilsson_7mnd
Jun 18 at 3:25 PM
$16,000bid placed 
metro5664's avatar
metro5664
Jun 17 at 6:38 AM
$15,000bid placed 
GlenG42's avatar
GlenG42
Jun 16 at 8:02 PM
$12,000bid placed 

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