Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford Mustang officially debuted at the Ford Pavilion as part of the New York World's Fair on April 17th, 1964. Championed by Lee Iacocca, the car instantly became an automotive icon known for its style, sportiness, and affordability. With a base price of approximately $2,368, Ford projected 100,000 units would sell in the first year, but dealers took over 22,000 orders on the first day alone, leading to more than 400,000 sales in the first 12 months.

This '65 Stang drop top was acquired approximately 17 years ago by the seller, who notes the oil was changed, and the tires, battery, manifold, alternator, and starter solenoid were replaced in preparation for the sale.

The car left the factory finished in Vintage Burgundy over black vinyl upholstery, and power comes from a 200ci inline-six linked with a three-speed automatic transmission and a 2.83:1 rear gear. Air conditioning was optioned by the original owner, and the seller notes the system is operational following replacement of the compressor a few years ago.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, spare parts, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Carbureted 200ci inline-six

C4 three-speed automatic transmission

Ford air conditioner

Vintage Burgundy repaint

Soft top convertible

Black upholstery

14” steel wheels with faux knock-off covers

Factory Equipment

The data plate decodes as: Body: 76A — Convertible with standard interior Color: X — Vintage Burgundy paint Trim: 26 — Black vinyl with black trim Date: 08S — May 8th build date DSO: 62 — Houston, Texas, District Sales Office Axle: 2 — 2.83:1 standard differential Transmission: 6 — C4 automatic transmission

The chassis number (5F08T721550) decodes as: 5 — 1965 model year F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 08 — Mustang, two-door convertible T — 200ci inline-six 721550 — Sequential production number



Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: “I recently had a lot of work done to it since it had been sitting for a couple of years. New battery, new raised white letter tires, oil, filter, manifold replacement, new alternator, and solenoid.”

Known Imperfections

Exterior scratches

Discolored carpeting

Worn upholstery

Ownership History

The car was sold new in Texas and was relocated to Florida prior to the seller’s 2009 acquisition.

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Two grilles

One front bumper

Four hubcaps

Additional Information