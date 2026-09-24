347-Powered Factory Five Cobra Roadster Mk III 5-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Factory Five Cobra Mk III reimagines the 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 as a build-it-yourself kit with a stiffer tubular steel chassis, independent suspension, and modern handling. Builders fit small- or big-block V8s, often 400-600+ horsepower at roughly 2,300 pounds—supercar-rivaling power-to-weight. Its roomier cockpit suits weekend drives, track days, or street builds, while precise steering and strong aftermarket support make it one of the most respected Cobra recreations available.
This Roadster Mk III was formerly owned by Factory Five Racing’s Director of Operations and was displayed twice at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, reflecting an exceptional level of craftsmanship and attention to detail, including the orange paint and black leather interior. Power comes from a late-1980s Ford Mustang GT 5.0L V8 built to 347ci stroker crate engine specifications and enhanced with a Paxton supercharger featuring a 9-pound boost pulley.
The combination produced a dyno-tested 499 horsepower when new prior to the installation of a Holley EFI system for improved performance and drivability. Additional features include a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission, independent front and rear suspension with coil-over shocks, four-wheel disc brakes, GT40 rims, and numerous other mechanical and electrical enhancements.
This Factory Five Cobra Roadster Mk III is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Wisconsin title describing it as a 1965 Cobra Replica.
Highlights
Displayed twice at SEMA in Las Vegas
Previously owned by Factory Five Racing’s Director of Operations
Mustang GT 5.0L V8 built to 347ci stroker crate motor specifications
Paxton supercharger equipped with a 9-pound boost pulley
Tremec 5-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Tubular steel space-frame chassis
Lightweight composite body construction
Exhilarating power-to-weight ratio
Independent front and rear suspension
Four-wheel disc braking system
Rack-and-pinion steering
Servicing & Documentation
Suspension work and numerous enhancements, including a replacement wiring harness, brakes, and tires, have been completed during its ownership (see attached documents)
Known Imperfections
Stone chips in the paint
Ownership History
Formerly owned by Factory Five Racing’s Director of Operations. The current owner has had the car since 2014.
Included Items
Custom car cover
Additional Information
This Factory Five has a Massachusetts Vehicle Identification Number sticker, which corresponds with the Wisconsin title. The title calls the car a 1965 Cobra and notes that it is a "Replica."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.