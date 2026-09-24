Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Factory Five Cobra Mk III reimagines the 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 as a build-it-yourself kit with a stiffer tubular steel chassis, independent suspension, and modern handling. Builders fit small- or big-block V8s, often 400-600+ horsepower at roughly 2,300 pounds—supercar-rivaling power-to-weight. Its roomier cockpit suits weekend drives, track days, or street builds, while precise steering and strong aftermarket support make it one of the most respected Cobra recreations available.

This Roadster Mk III was formerly owned by Factory Five Racing’s Director of Operations and was displayed twice at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, reflecting an exceptional level of craftsmanship and attention to detail, including the orange paint and black leather interior. Power comes from a late-1980s Ford Mustang GT 5.0L V8 built to 347ci stroker crate engine specifications and enhanced with a Paxton supercharger featuring a 9-pound boost pulley.

The combination produced a dyno-tested 499 horsepower when new prior to the installation of a Holley EFI system for improved performance and drivability. Additional features include a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission, independent front and rear suspension with coil-over shocks, four-wheel disc brakes, GT40 rims , and numerous other mechanical and electrical enhancements.

This Factory Five Cobra Roadster Mk III is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Wisconsin title describing it as a 1965 Cobra Replica.

Highlights

Displayed twice at SEMA in Las Vegas

Previously owned by Factory Five Racing’s Director of Operations

Mustang GT 5.0L V8 built to 347ci stroker crate motor specifications

Paxton supercharger equipped with a 9-pound boost pulley

Tremec 5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Tubular steel space-frame chassis

Lightweight composite body construction

Exhilarating power-to-weight ratio

Independent front and rear suspension

Four-wheel disc braking system

Rack-and-pinion steering

Servicing & Documentation

Suspension work and numerous enhancements, including a replacement wiring harness, brakes, and tires, have been completed during its ownership (see attached documents)

Known Imperfections

Stone chips in the paint

Ownership History

Formerly owned by Factory Five Racing’s Director of Operations. The current owner has had the car since 2014.

Included Items

Custom car cover

Additional Information

This Factory Five has a Massachusetts Vehicle Identification Number sticker, which corresponds with the Wisconsin title. The title calls the car a 1965 Cobra and notes that it is a "Replica."