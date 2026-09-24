347-Powered Factory Five Cobra Roadster Mk III 5-Speed

No reserve
$31,000
347-Powered Factory Five Cobra Roadster Mk III 5-Speed
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Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINMA31975
Mileage indicated23,400 Miles TMU
LocationSussex, Wisconsin
EngineSupercharged 347ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorOrange
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

Factory Five Cobra Mk III - Startup and Walkaround
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Factory Five Cobra Mk III - Drive
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Factory Five Cobra Mk III - Drive (2)
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Factory Five Cobra Mk III - Drive (3)
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Factory Five Cobra Mk III reimagines the 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 as a build-it-yourself kit with a stiffer tubular steel chassis, independent suspension, and modern handling. Builders fit small- or big-block V8s, often 400-600+ horsepower at roughly 2,300 pounds—supercar-rivaling power-to-weight. Its roomier cockpit suits weekend drives, track days, or street builds, while precise steering and strong aftermarket support make it one of the most respected Cobra recreations available.

This Roadster Mk III was formerly owned by Factory Five Racing’s Director of Operations and was displayed twice at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, reflecting an exceptional level of craftsmanship and attention to detail, including the orange paint and black leather interior. Power comes from a late-1980s Ford Mustang GT 5.0L V8 built to 347ci stroker crate engine specifications and enhanced with a Paxton supercharger featuring a 9-pound boost pulley.

The combination produced a dyno-tested 499 horsepower when new prior to the installation of a Holley EFI system for improved performance and drivability. Additional features include a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission, independent front and rear suspension with coil-over shocks, four-wheel disc brakes, GT40 rims, and numerous other mechanical and electrical enhancements.

This Factory Five Cobra Roadster Mk III is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Wisconsin title describing it as a 1965 Cobra Replica.

Highlights

  • Displayed twice at SEMA in Las Vegas

  • Previously owned by Factory Five Racing’s Director of Operations

  • Mustang GT 5.0L V8 built to 347ci stroker crate motor specifications

  • Paxton supercharger equipped with a 9-pound boost pulley

  • Tremec 5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Tubular steel space-frame chassis

  • Lightweight composite body construction

  • Exhilarating power-to-weight ratio

  • Independent front and rear suspension

  • Four-wheel disc braking system

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

Servicing & Documentation

  • Suspension work and numerous enhancements, including a replacement wiring harness, brakes, and tires, have been completed during its ownership (see attached documents)

Known Imperfections

  • Stone chips in the paint

Ownership History

Formerly owned by Factory Five Racing’s Director of Operations. The current owner has had the car since 2014.

Included Items

  • Custom car cover

Additional Information

This Factory Five has a Massachusetts Vehicle Identification Number sticker, which corresponds with the Wisconsin title. The title calls the car a 1965 Cobra and notes that it is a "Replica."

Additional documents

Receipts and Dyno Sheet: Factory Five Cobra Roadster Mk III

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

347-Powered Factory Five Cobra Roadster Mk III 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
CarlsCars
CarlsCars
$31,000
Seller
Midwest-SellItNowStore
Midwest-SellItNowStore
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids9
Views4,740

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CarlsCars
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