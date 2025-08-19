Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Chevy II, introduced by Chevrolet in 1962 to compete with Ford’s Falcon, marked a shift toward compact, lightweight cars. It was designed on a new X-frame chassis, and utilized unibody construction and a bolt-on front subframe.

By 1965, seven Chevy II models were available in 100 Series, Nova, and Nova Super Sport trim levels, with the entry-level 100 Series offered in two-door sedan, four-door sedan, and four- or six-passenger wagon models. Though the 100 Series was the budget choice, it was handsomely styled and generously equipped: it wore a new grille and bumpers, the comfortable interior offered pattern fabrics and matching vinyl in three colors, and engine choices ranged from a 90-hp six cylinder all the way to a 300-horse 327ci V8.

The Chevy II’s solid construction and handsome styling made it popular among budget-conscious buyers and hot rodders alike, with many enthusiasts dropping in powerful V8s into these lightweight machines for neck-snapping performance.

This example started life as a six-cylinder Chevy II, before being refinished in dark blue paint and reportedly modified with a 327ci V8 backed by a Muncie four-speed manual transmission. 15" Weld wheels and front disc brakes make it agile, and the black interior wears aftermarket gauges and a Hurst shifter for that cool period look.

This 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

Refreshed 1965 Chevy II with small-block V8 power

Refinished in dark blue with black upholstery

15" Weld chrome wheels

SK Speed 327ci Chevrolet V8

4-speed Muncie manual transmission with Hurst shifter

Front disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder

Factory Equipment

“Post” 2-Door Sedan body style

Coil spring front, leaf-spring rear suspension

110" wheelbase and 183" body

Modifications

Refinished in dark blue

"327" and "Nova" badges

Chrome air cleaner and finned valve covers

Aluminum intake manifold

Dual exhaust system

Aluminum radiator with chrome fan shroud

Reupholstered bucket seats and back seat

Under dash-mounted aftermarket gauges

Aftermarket rubber floor mats

Finished trunk

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Chevy II are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Chevy II is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.