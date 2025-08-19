327-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Custom 4-Speed
Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:35 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Chevy II, introduced by Chevrolet in 1962 to compete with Ford’s Falcon, marked a shift toward compact, lightweight cars. It was designed on a new X-frame chassis, and utilized unibody construction and a bolt-on front subframe.
By 1965, seven Chevy II models were available in 100 Series, Nova, and Nova Super Sport trim levels, with the entry-level 100 Series offered in two-door sedan, four-door sedan, and four- or six-passenger wagon models. Though the 100 Series was the budget choice, it was handsomely styled and generously equipped: it wore a new grille and bumpers, the comfortable interior offered pattern fabrics and matching vinyl in three colors, and engine choices ranged from a 90-hp six cylinder all the way to a 300-horse 327ci V8.
The Chevy II’s solid construction and handsome styling made it popular among budget-conscious buyers and hot rodders alike, with many enthusiasts dropping in powerful V8s into these lightweight machines for neck-snapping performance.
This example started life as a six-cylinder Chevy II, before being refinished in dark blue paint and reportedly modified with a 327ci V8 backed by a Muncie four-speed manual transmission. 15" Weld wheels and front disc brakes make it agile, and the black interior wears aftermarket gauges and a Hurst shifter for that cool period look.
This 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles
Refreshed 1965 Chevy II with small-block V8 power
Refinished in dark blue with black upholstery
15" Weld chrome wheels
SK Speed 327ci Chevrolet V8
4-speed Muncie manual transmission with Hurst shifter
Front disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder
Factory Equipment
“Post” 2-Door Sedan body style
Coil spring front, leaf-spring rear suspension
110" wheelbase and 183" body
Modifications
Refinished in dark blue
"327" and "Nova" badges
Chrome air cleaner and finned valve covers
Aluminum intake manifold
Dual exhaust system
Aluminum radiator with chrome fan shroud
Reupholstered bucket seats and back seat
Under dash-mounted aftermarket gauges
Aftermarket rubber floor mats
Finished trunk
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Chevy II are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1965 Chevy II is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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