327-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Custom 4-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$15,000
327-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Custom 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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All photos (103)

Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN113115N140966
Mileage indicated34,000 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

Addenda and errata

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Chevy II, introduced by Chevrolet in 1962 to compete with Ford’s Falcon, marked a shift toward compact, lightweight cars. It was designed on a new X-frame chassis, and utilized unibody construction and a bolt-on front subframe.

By 1965, seven Chevy II models were available in 100 Series, Nova, and Nova Super Sport trim levels, with the entry-level 100 Series offered in two-door sedan, four-door sedan, and four- or six-passenger wagon models. Though the 100 Series was the budget choice, it was handsomely styled and generously equipped: it wore a new grille and bumpers, the comfortable interior offered pattern fabrics and matching vinyl in three colors, and engine choices ranged from a 90-hp six cylinder all the way to a 300-horse 327ci V8.

The Chevy II’s solid construction and handsome styling made it popular among budget-conscious buyers and hot rodders alike, with many enthusiasts dropping in powerful V8s into these lightweight machines for neck-snapping performance.

This example started life as a six-cylinder Chevy II, before being refinished in dark blue paint and reportedly modified with a 327ci V8 backed by a Muncie four-speed manual transmission. 15" Weld wheels and front disc brakes make it agile, and the black interior wears aftermarket gauges and a Hurst shifter for that cool period look.

This 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

  • Refreshed 1965 Chevy II with small-block V8 power

  • Refinished in dark blue with black upholstery

  • 15" Weld chrome wheels

  • SK Speed 327ci Chevrolet V8

  • 4-speed Muncie manual transmission with Hurst shifter

  • Front disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder

Factory Equipment

  • “Post” 2-Door Sedan body style

  • Coil spring front, leaf-spring rear suspension

  • 110" wheelbase and 183" body

Modifications

  • Refinished in dark blue

  • "327" and "Nova" badges

  • Chrome air cleaner and finned valve covers

  • Aluminum intake manifold

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Aluminum radiator with chrome fan shroud

  • Reupholstered bucket seats and back seat

  • Under dash-mounted aftermarket gauges

  • Aftermarket rubber floor mats

  • Finished trunk

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Chevy II are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Chevy II is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

327-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Custom 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Dennis_Plummer
Dennis_Plummer
$15,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids14
Views6,235
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Dennis_Plummer's avatar
Dennis_Plummer
Jun 21 at 1:25 AM
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tk520az
Jun 20 at 3:37 PM
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Wallyc1935
Jun 19 at 9:06 PM
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Jaw1968
Jun 17 at 12:36 AM
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