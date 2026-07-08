Description

The 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu stood out in Chevrolet’s mid-size lineup, perfectly balancing performance and sophistication. Part of the second-generation Chevelle line, the ’65 Malibu showcased a sleeker, more sculpted body with a bold front-end design, complemented by an aggressive grille and tail section. Buyers could choose from multiple body styles, including coupe, sedan, convertible, and station wagon.

The upscale Malibu offered premium touches like deluxe cloth and vinyl interiors, deep-twist carpeting, and a host of power and convenience options. Under the hood, options ranged from an efficient inline-six to powerful V8 engines. As an uplevel complement to the muscular Malibu Super Sport, the lightweight V8 Malibu earned praise for its comfort, understated elegance, and power.

This example left the factory in Turquoise with V8 power, before being refinished in Dark Forest Green with Palomino leather upholstery in 2022. It's powered by a 283ci Chevy V8 backed by a Powerglide automatic, and it has been modernized with aftermarket wheels, performance rubber, and a digital stock-location head unit.

This 1965 Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Repainted '65 Malibu with a great stance and small-block V8 power

Refinished in Dark Forest Green in 2022

Upgraded to Palomino leather upholstery in 2022

14" American Racing wheels now wearing BFGoodrich tires

DE-code 283ci Chevrolet V8 2-barrel factory rated when new at 195hp

2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Horizontal quad headlights

Uplevel brightwork and moldings with Malibu emblems

Bench seat

Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

Deep twist carpeting

Color-keyed steering wheel

A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil springs

4-wheel drum brakes

115" wheelbase and 196" body

The chassis number (136375Z132100) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 36 – Malibu 8 cylinder 37 – Two-door sport coupe 5 – Model year 1965 Z – Fremont, California, final assembly plant 132100 – Plant serial number starting with 100001

The Body by Fisher tag decodes as: 3B – Second week of March production date Style: 65-13637 – 1965 Malibu Sport Coupe Plant: BF – Fremont, California, final assembly plant Body: 4557 – Fisher body production sequence number Trim: 750 A – Medium Turquoise upholstery and Aqua interior trim Paint: KK K – Artesian Turquoise Accessories: A49 – Front seat belt with retractor 45514 – Fremont, California, manifest number



Modifications

Repainted Dark Forest Green

Painted American Racing wheels with BFGoodrich tires

Reupholstered with Palomino leather

RetroSound head unit and Rockford Fosgate speakers

Servicing

Replaced engine timing chain with gear drive timing set

Remanufactured 2-barrel carburetor

Replaced power steering pump

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery

Paint chips on body

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car was originally purchased in California by the original owner, and remained in California until 2022 when it was passed on to his son. It was in the same family for 47 years. All original car with a gear drive added to the engine."