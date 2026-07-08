1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
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Description
The 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu stood out in Chevrolet’s mid-size lineup, perfectly balancing performance and sophistication. Part of the second-generation Chevelle line, the ’65 Malibu showcased a sleeker, more sculpted body with a bold front-end design, complemented by an aggressive grille and tail section. Buyers could choose from multiple body styles, including coupe, sedan, convertible, and station wagon.
The upscale Malibu offered premium touches like deluxe cloth and vinyl interiors, deep-twist carpeting, and a host of power and convenience options. Under the hood, options ranged from an efficient inline-six to powerful V8 engines. As an uplevel complement to the muscular Malibu Super Sport, the lightweight V8 Malibu earned praise for its comfort, understated elegance, and power.
This example left the factory in Turquoise with V8 power, before being refinished in Dark Forest Green with Palomino leather upholstery in 2022. It's powered by a 283ci Chevy V8 backed by a Powerglide automatic, and it has been modernized with aftermarket wheels, performance rubber, and a digital stock-location head unit.
This 1965 Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Repainted '65 Malibu with a great stance and small-block V8 power
Refinished in Dark Forest Green in 2022
Upgraded to Palomino leather upholstery in 2022
14" American Racing wheels now wearing BFGoodrich tires
DE-code 283ci Chevrolet V8 2-barrel factory rated when new at 195hp
2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Horizontal quad headlights
Uplevel brightwork and moldings with Malibu emblems
Bench seat
Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges
Deep twist carpeting
Color-keyed steering wheel
A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil springs
4-wheel drum brakes
115" wheelbase and 196" body
The chassis number (136375Z132100) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
36 – Malibu 8 cylinder
37 – Two-door sport coupe
5 – Model year 1965
Z – Fremont, California, final assembly plant
132100 – Plant serial number starting with 100001
The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:
3B – Second week of March production date
Style: 65-13637 – 1965 Malibu Sport Coupe
Plant: BF – Fremont, California, final assembly plant
Body: 4557 – Fisher body production sequence number
Trim: 750 A – Medium Turquoise upholstery and Aqua interior trim
Paint: KK K – Artesian Turquoise
Accessories: A49 – Front seat belt with retractor
45514 – Fremont, California, manifest number
Modifications
Repainted Dark Forest Green
Painted American Racing wheels with BFGoodrich tires
Reupholstered with Palomino leather
RetroSound head unit and Rockford Fosgate speakers
Servicing
Replaced engine timing chain with gear drive timing set
Remanufactured 2-barrel carburetor
Replaced power steering pump
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery
Paint chips on body
Additional Information
From the seller: "This car was originally purchased in California by the original owner, and remained in California until 2022 when it was passed on to his son. It was in the same family for 47 years. All original car with a gear drive added to the engine."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.