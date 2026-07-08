Auction ended.

1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Bid to $23,000 on 07/08/26
Result
1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (100)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN136375Z132100
Mileage indicated37,100 Miles TMU
LocationWheat Ridge, Colorado
Engine283ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu-Start Up & Engine View
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1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu-Walk Around
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1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu-Driving POV
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Description

The 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu stood out in Chevrolet’s mid-size lineup, perfectly balancing performance and sophistication. Part of the second-generation Chevelle line, the ’65 Malibu showcased a sleeker, more sculpted body with a bold front-end design, complemented by an aggressive grille and tail section. Buyers could choose from multiple body styles, including coupe, sedan, convertible, and station wagon.

The upscale Malibu offered premium touches like deluxe cloth and vinyl interiors, deep-twist carpeting, and a host of power and convenience options. Under the hood, options ranged from an efficient inline-six to powerful V8 engines. As an uplevel complement to the muscular Malibu Super Sport, the lightweight V8 Malibu earned praise for its comfort, understated elegance, and power.

This example left the factory in Turquoise with V8 power, before being refinished in Dark Forest Green with Palomino leather upholstery in 2022. It's powered by a 283ci Chevy V8 backed by a Powerglide automatic, and it has been modernized with aftermarket wheels, performance rubber, and a digital stock-location head unit.

This 1965 Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights 

  • Repainted '65 Malibu with a great stance and small-block V8 power

  • Refinished in Dark Forest Green in 2022

  • Upgraded to Palomino leather upholstery in 2022

  • 14" American Racing wheels now wearing BFGoodrich tires

  • DE-code 283ci Chevrolet V8 2-barrel factory rated when new at 195hp

  • 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Horizontal quad headlights

  • Uplevel brightwork and moldings with Malibu emblems

  • Bench seat

  • Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

  • Deep twist carpeting

  • Color-keyed steering wheel

  • A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil springs

  • 4-wheel drum brakes

  • 115" wheelbase and 196" body

  • The chassis number (136375Z132100) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 36 – Malibu 8 cylinder

    • 37 – Two-door sport coupe

    • 5 – Model year 1965

    • Z – Fremont, California, final assembly plant

    • 132100 – Plant serial number starting with 100001

  • The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:

    • 3B – Second week of March production date

    • Style: 65-13637 – 1965 Malibu Sport Coupe

    • Plant: BF – Fremont, California, final assembly plant

    • Body: 4557 – Fisher body production sequence number

    • Trim: 750 A – Medium Turquoise upholstery and Aqua interior trim

    • Paint: KK K – Artesian Turquoise

    • Accessories: A49 – Front seat belt with retractor

    • 45514 – Fremont, California, manifest number

Modifications

  • Repainted Dark Forest Green

  • Painted American Racing wheels with BFGoodrich tires

  • Reupholstered with Palomino leather

  • RetroSound head unit and Rockford Fosgate speakers

Servicing

  • Replaced engine timing chain with gear drive timing set

  • Remanufactured 2-barrel carburetor

  • Replaced power steering pump

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery

  • Paint chips on body

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car was originally purchased in California by the original owner, and remained in California until 2022 when it was passed on to his son. It was in the same family for 47 years. All original car with a gear drive added to the engine."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Last bid
Mafear
Mafear
$23,000
Seller
NorbertMedina_z6u6
NorbertMedina_z6u6
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
Bids37
Views11,311

Comments & bids

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Mafear's avatar
Mafear
Jul 8 at 6:24 PM
$23,000bid placed 
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aG_zxayvi
Jul 8 at 6:22 PM
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Mafear
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aG_zxayvi
Jul 8 at 6:18 PM
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aG_zxayvi
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Jul 8 at 6:17 PM
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Jul 8 at 6:16 PM
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SK_tnvrej
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SK_tnvrej
Jul 8 at 6:15 PM
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Nano’s76
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SK_tnvrej
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aG_zxayvi
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RonDE
Jul 8 at 6:13 PM
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MichaelNichol_wu2v
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MichaelNichol_wu2v
Jul 4 at 12:17 PM
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Nano’s76
Jul 4 at 11:14 AM
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KY_4bvaq5
Jun 30 at 5:41 PM
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Wallyc1935
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Jun 25 at 4:25 PM
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