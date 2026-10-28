Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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This 1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab stands out as one of the most versatile and sought-after variants of the beloved Type 2 lineup. Featuring a two-row crew cab paired with a rear cargo bed, the split front bench and rear bench seating could accommodate up to six occupants, purpose-built for tradespeople and businesses needing both passenger capacity and hauling ability.

Power comes from Volkswagen's dependable air-cooled flat-four engine, mounted at the rear for excellent traction when the bed is loaded. The unitized body-and-chassis construction contributes to a surprisingly rigid and durable platform for a commercial vehicle of its era. Its flat-front "barn door" styling maximizes interior space while keeping the overall footprint compact and maneuverable in tight work environments.

This 1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab entered Dr. Hens’ collection in 2011. Unlike factory 1964 Double Cabs, which had a full-width split front bench and a solid bulkhead behind the cab, this truck has been converted to a walk-through layout with individual front seats and a center aisle, using factory VW parts from the split-screen bus and camper line. The lower rear seat cushion folds up for access to the spare tire and tools. Other upgrades include a 12V electrical system (originally 6V) and an original EMPI roof rack with desirable cast uprights.

The Transporter has been upgraded with an air-cooled 1.6L flat-four engine.

Karl made frequent local use of the truck, relying on it for parts-store runs and the transport of tires, engines, and other components. Approximately 500 local miles were added during his ownership.

This 1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Double-cab configuration with rear cargo bed

Finished in Mouse Gray and Pearl White two-tone

1.6L air-cooled flat-four engine

4-speed manual transmission

Original EMPI roof rack with cast uprights

Factory Equipment

Unitized body-and-chassis construction

Rear-engine layout for load traction

Modifications

1.6L engine

Individual front seats and “walk through” modifications

Servicing & Documentation

Some service receipts

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Some wear on vinyl upholstery and interior surfaces

Included Items

Some service receipts

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.