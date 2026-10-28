Auction ended.

1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab (Lot 30)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/28/26
Result
1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab (Lot 30)
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (177)

Ending Wed, Oct 28 at 8:35 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1221791
Mileage indicated87,400 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine1.6L Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorMouse Gray & Pearl White
Interior colorBeige

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Addenda and errata

  • Please note additional photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab Walk Around
Play
1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

* * *

This 1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab stands out as one of the most versatile and sought-after variants of the beloved Type 2 lineup. Featuring a two-row crew cab paired with a rear cargo bed, the split front bench and rear bench seating could accommodate up to six occupants, purpose-built for tradespeople and businesses needing both passenger capacity and hauling ability.

Power comes from Volkswagen's dependable air-cooled flat-four engine, mounted at the rear for excellent traction when the bed is loaded. The unitized body-and-chassis construction contributes to a surprisingly rigid and durable platform for a commercial vehicle of its era. Its flat-front "barn door" styling maximizes interior space while keeping the overall footprint compact and maneuverable in tight work environments.

This 1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab entered Dr. Hens’ collection in 2011. Unlike factory 1964 Double Cabs, which had a full-width split front bench and a solid bulkhead behind the cab, this truck has been converted to a walk-through layout with individual front seats and a center aisle, using factory VW parts from the split-screen bus and camper line. The lower rear seat cushion folds up for access to the spare tire and tools. Other upgrades include a 12V electrical system (originally 6V) and an original EMPI roof rack with desirable cast uprights.

The Transporter has been upgraded with an air-cooled 1.6L flat-four engine.

Karl made frequent local use of the truck, relying on it for parts-store runs and the transport of tires, engines, and other components. Approximately 500 local miles were added during his ownership.

This 1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

  • Double-cab configuration with rear cargo bed

  • Finished in Mouse Gray and Pearl White two-tone

  • 1.6L air-cooled flat-four engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Original EMPI roof rack with cast uprights

Factory Equipment

  • Unitized body-and-chassis construction

  • Rear-engine layout for load traction

Modifications

  • 1.6L engine

  • Individual front seats and “walk through” modifications

Servicing & Documentation

  • Some service receipts

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

  • Some wear on vinyl upholstery and interior surfaces

Included Items

  • Some service receipts

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Additional documents

Receipts: 1964 Volkswagen Transporter

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1964 Volkswagen Transporter Double Cab (Lot 30) · No reserve

Sold to
BB_sqhbno
BB_sqhbno
$45,743
Seller
Ramsey-Potts
Ramsey-Potts
EndedOct 28, 2026 at 8:35 PM UTC
Bids75
Views26,777

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 8:33 PM
$42,750bid placed 
02chuck's avatar
02chuck
Oct 28 at 8:31 PM
$42,500bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 8:30 PM
$42,250bid placed 
02chuck's avatar
02chuck
Oct 28 at 8:29 PM
$42,000bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 8:28 PM
$41,250bid placed 
02chuck's avatar
02chuck
Oct 28 at 8:28 PM
$41,000bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 8:27 PM
$40,250bid placed 
02chuck's avatar
02chuck
Oct 28 at 8:26 PM
$40,000bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 8:26 PM
$39,250bid placed 
02chuck's avatar
02chuck
Oct 28 at 8:25 PM
$39,000bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 8:25 PM
$38,250bid placed 
02chuck's avatar
02chuck
Oct 28 at 8:24 PM
$38,000bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 8:24 PM
$37,750bid placed 
02chuck's avatar
02chuck
Oct 28 at 8:23 PM
$37,500bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 8:18 PM
$36,750bid placed 
ScottMatson_n23v's avatar
ScottMatson_n23v
Oct 28 at 8:17 PM
$36,500bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 8:17 PM
$36,250bid placed 
Profound's avatar
Profound
Oct 28 at 8:16 PM
$35,753bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 5:58 PM
$35,500bid placed 
ScottMatson_n23v's avatar
ScottMatson_n23v
Oct 28 at 4:57 PM
$35,250bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 2:17 PM
$35,000bid placed 
ScottMatson_n23v's avatar
ScottMatson_n23v
Oct 28 at 11:01 AM
$34,750bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 1:04 AM
$34,000bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 28 at 1:03 AM
$33,750bid placed 
02chuck's avatar
02chuck
Oct 28 at 1:01 AM
$33,500bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 27 at 7:10 PM
$33,250bid placed 
jc_e96bjr's avatar
jc_e96bjr
Oct 27 at 6:40 PM
$33,000bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 27 at 3:42 PM
$32,250bid placed 
jc_e96bjr's avatar
jc_e96bjr
Oct 27 at 3:35 PM
$32,000bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 27 at 12:43 PM
$31,500bid placed 
ScottMatson_n23v's avatar
ScottMatson_n23v
Oct 27 at 9:44 AM
$31,250bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 27 at 1:42 AM
$30,505bid placed 
Profound's avatar
Profound
Oct 27 at 1:32 AM
$30,255bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 25 at 6:24 PM
$30,000bid placed 
ScottMatson_n23v's avatar
ScottMatson_n23v
Oct 25 at 5:26 PM
$29,750bid placed 
Bronx_Kid's avatar
Bronx_Kid
Oct 25 at 3:58 PM
$29,500bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 23 at 1:56 AM
$29,250bid placed 
ScottMatson_n23v's avatar
ScottMatson_n23v
Oct 22 at 10:28 PM
$29,000bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 22 at 9:37 PM
$28,750bid placed 
TR_r4gcuq's avatar
TR_r4gcuq
Oct 22 at 9:17 PM
$28,500bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 22 at 2:05 AM
$27,500bid placed 
ScottMatson_n23v's avatar
ScottMatson_n23v
Oct 22 at 12:06 AM
$27,250bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 20 at 4:08 PM
$26,250bid placed 
SF_1953la's avatar
SF_1953la
Oct 20 at 4:01 PM
$26,000bid placed 
BB_sqhbno's avatar
BB_sqhbno
Oct 20 at 1:40 AM
$25,750bid placed 
ScottMatson_n23v's avatar
ScottMatson_n23v
Oct 19 at 10:58 PM
$25,250bid placed 
SF_1953la's avatar
SF_1953la
Oct 18 at 1:50 PM
$24,750bid placed 
ScottMatson_n23v's avatar
ScottMatson_n23v
Oct 18 at 9:17 AM
$24,500bid placed 
SF_1953la's avatar
SF_1953la
Oct 17 at 10:42 PM
$23,500bid placed 
Bcm4082's avatar
Bcm4082
Oct 17 at 3:56 PM
$22,500bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Oct 17 at 1:56 AM
$21,877bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 16 at 11:11 PM
$21,600bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Oct 14 at 2:18 PM
$21,277bid placed 
ScottMatson_n23v's avatar
ScottMatson_n23v
Oct 14 at 10:03 AM
$21,000bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Oct 13 at 7:35 PM
$20,000bid placed 
StalinBedon_wsp7's avatar
StalinBedon_wsp7
Oct 11 at 8:47 PM
$19,640bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 11 at 5:08 PM
$9,500bid placed 
Hminch's avatar
Hminch
Oct 7 at 6:15 PM
$9,000bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 3 at 8:53 PM
$7,500bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Oct 3 at 6:34 PM
$7,250bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 3 at 6:30 PM
$7,000bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Oct 3 at 5:33 PM
$6,500bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Oct 3 at 4:30 PM
$6,250bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 3 at 4:07 PM
$6,000bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Oct 3 at 3:50 PM
$5,750bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 3 at 1:52 PM
$5,500bid placed 
Mathieu_Lecomte's avatar
Mathieu_Lecomte
Oct 3 at 1:22 PM
$5,000bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 3 at 1:17 PM
$4,000bid placed 
sy_g8raoq's avatar
sy_g8raoq
Oct 3 at 5:26 AM
$3,600bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 2 at 11:15 PM
$3,500bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Oct 2 at 10:24 PM
$3,100bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 2 at 10:23 PM
$3,000bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Oct 2 at 10:01 PM
$2,850bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 2 at 8:16 PM
$2,750bid placed 
RoderickLoss_nrmc's avatar
RoderickLoss_nrmc
Oct 1 at 6:11 PM
$2,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026