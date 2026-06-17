Description

“Introducing Studebaker’s most dynamic automobile.” The Avanti represented the company’s final bold gamble, conceived and executed in an astonishing 40 days by Raymond Loewy and his design team in 1962. This striking fiberglass-bodied coupe debuted for 1963 and was promoted as “America’s only four-passenger high-performance personal car.” The Avanti lived up to its billing as a true grand tourer, with a specially prepared, supercharged R3 V8 example achieving a remarkable two-way top speed of 170.5 mph. That run was part of an impressive series of 29 records set at the Bonneville Salt Flats, cementing the car’s high-performance legacy.

Despite its innovation and acclaim, Studebaker’s declining finances limited production to just 4,647 examples before the South Bend, Indiana, plant closed on 20 December 1963. This particular Avanti was built on June 6, 1963, and like many late-production 1963 cars, it was retailed as a 1964 model. It retains hallmark 1963 features, including the distinctive round headlight bezels, as the squared design was introduced in August that year. Gifted to the Studebaker National Museum, the Avanti will require mechanical servicing to return it to roadworthy condition.

This 1964 Studebaker Avanti R1 is now offered by Studebaker National Museum with a Production Record copy, spare parts, and a clean Indiana title.

Highlights

Offered from the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana

Late build 1963 Avanti, sold as a 1964 model

Avanti Turquoise (P‑6332) paint over Black (993) vinyl and cloth interior

289ci R1 solid lifter V8 rated at 240 hp

Powershift three-speed automatic transmission

Body number RQ-3300; Engine number R3051

Factory Equipment

Front bucket seats

Pull-out vanity mirror

Interior access panel to luggage compartment

Aircraft-type overhead rocker switches to control lights and ventilator fan

Features of Avanti R4567 from the factory build sheet pictured in the gallery include: 6-6-63 – Final assembly date June 6, 1963 Body color 6332 – Avanti Turquoise Interior 923 – Black vinyl 19 – Automatic floor shift 26A – Tinted glass with sun band 34 – Power steering 50 – Twin Traction differential 55 – White sidewall tires 63 – Electric windshield wipers and washers 72A – AM radio and antenna

The chassis number (R4567) decodes as: R – Avanti 4567 – Sequential production number starting at 1001



Modifications

Aftermarket CD player in the glove box

Known Imperfections

The Avanti has an older restoration

The steering wheel is an aftermarket unit

There is evidence of repair to the passenger-side front fender and nose area

Brakes will stop the car but feel spongy

The glove box key is missing

Instrument faces show flaws, and the courtesy light is missing

Paint loss is visible on the instrument panel and console in the passenger compartment

The exterior shows flaws in both paint and chrome

A bolt has been installed on the driver’s-side vent window frame, and the vent window does not open

The doors are misaligned

The rear portions of the “hog troughs” show evidence of repair

Ownership History

This 1964 Studebaker Avanti R1 was received as an estate gift by the Studebaker National Museum.

Included Items

Spare parts

Production Record copy (see photo gallery)

Additional Information

The seller states, “This 1964 Studebaker Avanti is actually a late '63 that was not sold until the '64 model year and titled as a 1964. It its equipped with an R1 engine, Powershift automatic transmission and power steering. Has highly desirable Avanti Turquoise paint with black interior. Frame and chassis are very solid. The car runs, drives, and stops. Runs rough when cold but smooths out when warmed up (see driving video). Brakes will stop car but are not 100%. Prior service history is unknown. Car is equipped with an aftermarket CD player in the glove box."

“Car can be viewed at the Studebaker Drivers Club – South Bend Chapter’s ‘Studebaker Indiana’ car show and swap meet June 5-6 at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend, Indiana. Admission fees apply. We are also happy to show the car by appointment.”

This 1964 Studebaker Avanti R1 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.