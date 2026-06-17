Auction ended.

1964 Studebaker Avanti R1 for the Studebaker National Museum

Sold for on 06/17/26
Result
1964 Studebaker Avanti R1 for the Studebaker National Museum
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (103)

Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINR4567
Mileage indicated92,400 Miles TMU
LocationSouth Bend, Indiana
Engine289ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

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Video gallery

1964 Studebaker Avanti R1 Start Up and Test Drive
Play

Description

“Introducing Studebaker’s most dynamic automobile.” The Avanti represented the company’s final bold gamble, conceived and executed in an astonishing 40 days by Raymond Loewy and his design team in 1962. This striking fiberglass-bodied coupe debuted for 1963 and was promoted as “America’s only four-passenger high-performance personal car.” The Avanti lived up to its billing as a true grand tourer, with a specially prepared, supercharged R3 V8 example achieving a remarkable two-way top speed of 170.5 mph. That run was part of an impressive series of 29 records set at the Bonneville Salt Flats, cementing the car’s high-performance legacy.

Despite its innovation and acclaim, Studebaker’s declining finances limited production to just 4,647 examples before the South Bend, Indiana, plant closed on 20 December 1963. This particular Avanti was built on June 6, 1963, and like many late-production 1963 cars, it was retailed as a 1964 model. It retains hallmark 1963 features, including the distinctive round headlight bezels, as the squared design was introduced in August that year. Gifted to the Studebaker National Museum, the Avanti will require mechanical servicing to return it to roadworthy condition.

This 1964 Studebaker Avanti R1 is now offered by Studebaker National Museum with a Production Record copy, spare parts, and a clean Indiana title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana

  • Late build 1963 Avanti, sold as a 1964 model

  • Avanti Turquoise (P‑6332) paint over Black (993) vinyl and cloth interior

  • 289ci R1 solid lifter V8 rated at 240 hp

  • Powershift three-speed automatic transmission

  • Body number RQ-3300; Engine number R3051

Factory Equipment

  • Front bucket seats

  • Pull-out vanity mirror

  • Interior access panel to luggage compartment

  • Aircraft-type overhead rocker switches to control lights and ventilator fan

  • Features of Avanti R4567 from the factory build sheet pictured in the gallery include:

    • 6-6-63 – Final assembly date June 6, 1963

    • Body color 6332 – Avanti Turquoise

    • Interior 923 – Black vinyl

    • 19 – Automatic floor shift

    • 26A – Tinted glass with sun band

    • 34 – Power steering

    • 50 – Twin Traction differential

    • 55 – White sidewall tires

    • 63 – Electric windshield wipers and washers

    • 72A – AM radio and antenna

  • The chassis number (R4567) decodes as:

    • R – Avanti

    • 4567 – Sequential production number starting at 1001

Modifications

  • Aftermarket CD player in the glove box

Known Imperfections

  • The Avanti has an older restoration

  • The steering wheel is an aftermarket unit

  • There is evidence of repair to the passenger-side front fender and nose area

  • Brakes will stop the car but feel spongy

  • The glove box key is missing

  • Instrument faces show flaws, and the courtesy light is missing

  • Paint loss is visible on the instrument panel and console in the passenger compartment

  • The exterior shows flaws in both paint and chrome

  • A bolt has been installed on the driver’s-side vent window frame, and the vent window does not open

  • The doors are misaligned

  • The rear portions of the “hog troughs” show evidence of repair

Ownership History

This 1964 Studebaker Avanti R1 was received as an estate gift by the Studebaker National Museum.

Included Items

  • Spare parts

  • Production Record copy (see photo gallery)

Additional Information

The seller states, “This 1964 Studebaker Avanti is actually a late '63 that was not sold until the '64 model year and titled as a 1964. It its equipped with an R1 engine, Powershift automatic transmission and power steering. Has highly desirable Avanti Turquoise paint with black interior. Frame and chassis are very solid. The car runs, drives, and stops. Runs rough when cold but smooths out when warmed up (see driving video). Brakes will stop car but are not 100%. Prior service history is unknown. Car is equipped with an aftermarket CD player in the glove box."

“Car can be viewed at the Studebaker Drivers Club – South Bend Chapter’s ‘Studebaker Indiana’ car show and swap meet June 5-6 at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend, Indiana. Admission fees apply. We are also happy to show the car by appointment.”

This 1964 Studebaker Avanti R1 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1964 Studebaker Avanti R1 for the Studebaker National Museum

Sold to
BosqueDave
BosqueDave
$15,190
Seller
StudebakerMuseum
StudebakerMuseum
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids25
Views9,786
Bids
BosqueDave's avatar
BosqueDave
Jun 17 at 6:44 PM
$14,196bid placed 
82SilverSpur's avatar
82SilverSpur
Jun 17 at 6:42 PM
$13,945bid placed 
BosqueDave's avatar
BosqueDave
Jun 17 at 6:39 PM
$13,694bid placed 
82SilverSpur's avatar
82SilverSpur
Jun 17 at 6:38 PM
$13,444bid placed 
BosqueDave's avatar
BosqueDave
Jun 17 at 6:37 PM
$13,000bid placed 

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