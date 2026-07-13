Description

Based on the mid-size Pontiac Tempest platform, the 1964 LeMans combined practical proportions with increasingly sporty styling; “Pontiac brings out a car for the millionaire sportsman .... and you.” Buyers could choose from a range of inline-six and V8 engines, paired with coupe, hardtop, and convertible bodies, for a winning blend of affordability and performance. Production numbers surged as enthusiasts embraced its aggressive image and versatile configurations for street or strip use.

This 1964 Pontiac LeMans Sport Coupe was acquired by the seller in 2018 out of Gonzales, Texas, and subsequently refurbished to its current condition. Work included refinishing the body in black and retrimming the interior in red vinyl, and the car's Holley-carbureted 326ci V8 is paired with a two-speed automatic transmission.

The body features polished bumpers, quad headlights, and 326 emblems. Five-spoke 15” magnesium wheels are mounted over disc brakes at each corner, and aftermarket suspension components include air shocks at the rear.

Inside, front bucket seats and rear bench wear piped upholstery featuring diamond-stitched inserts. A red dashboard, door panels, and carpets complement the seating surfaces and are accented by polished trim.

This V8-powered LeMans Sport Coupe is now offered with shop manuals and transferable New York registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

326ci V8 with Holley Carburetor

Two-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in black

Red vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Quad headlights

Polished bumpers and trim

The chassis number (824M13332) decodes as follows: 8 – V8 2 – LeMans 4 – 1964 model year M – Kansas City, Kansas, assembly 13332 – production sequence number

The Fisher body tag decodes as follows: Style 64-2227 – 1964 LeMans two-door sport coupe Body KC 2874 – Kansas City, Kansas, assembly; production sequence Trim 218 – Medium Red vinyl Paint CC – Cameo Ivory ACC.: E 2KMP 3K – Tinted glass, air conditioning, automatic transmission, radio, dome reading light



Modifications

Holley dual-barrel carburetor

Electronic ignition

Dual exhaust system

Five-spoke 15” magnesium wheels

Disc brakes at each corner

Aftermarket shocks with rear air shocks

Piped upholstery with diamond-stitched centers

Servicing

The seller reports that the following service was completed under current ownership: Overhauled cylinder heads and resealed the engine Replaced timing chain, alternator, spark plugs and wires, and fuel tank Replaced inner and outer ball joints, sway bar links, tie rods, and bearings Installed sound-dampening material and new carpets



Known Imperfections

Corrosion and imperfections in the finish can be viewed in the gallery

Dent in the right fender

Hood panel is misaligned

Rust on the underbody components

Fluid leaks

Headliner, dash speaker, and climate control ducts have been removed

Blemish on the glove compartment door and non-matching right window crank

Speedometer and fuel level gauge are inoperative, and the odometer is disconnected

Lights flicker

Ownership History

The seller states that this ‘64 LeMans was sold new in Gozalez, Texas, where it remained until they acquired it as a project from the long-term second owner in 2018.

The seller states, “My effort was just to get it back on the road, and so I did some work myself and farmed some out to a couple of shops. I didn't actually get it driving and legal on the road until the summer of 2022, after I had brought it up to New York state with me. I tried to keep it as stock as possible, with a few exceptions. It is not a hot rod or a show car but a driver.

The original car was white and had some significant patina, but not in a way I cared for. My neighbor and I shot black paint on it without doing anything other than putting some rust preventative on top of some of the patina areas. The goal was not a good paint job as much as being able to show any imperfections the car might have.”

Included Items

Service binder and manual

Additional Information