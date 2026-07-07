Description

The 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury was a full-size performance-oriented trim of Plymouth’s redesigned B-body lineup. Featuring sleek, squared styling with a long, low profile, it reflected Chrysler’s shift toward more modern aesthetics. The Sport Fury came standard with a 318 cubic-inch V8, while higher-performance options included the 361, 383, and 426 Max Wedge engines, appealing to muscle car enthusiasts. Available as a hardtop coupe or convertible, several distinctive exterior details included chrome accents, bold grille design, and unique badging that set it apart.

This 1964 Sport Fury was refurbished under previous ownership and has been modified with a 440ci V8. The engine is fitted with Max Wedge-style components, which include dual Carter four-barrel carburetors, and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

The two-door hardtop body is refinished in red, accented by bright body-side and rocker panel moldings, and adorned with a “426” hood ornament and Sport Fury badging. Black 15” steel wheels wear Plymouth-stamped hubcaps and are mounted over drum brakes at each corner.

Inside, red vinyl upholstery with white inserts extends from the seating surfaces to the door panels. A center console features padded armrests and houses a gear selector and analog clock, while additional features include a push-button AM radio, a column-mounted tachometer, and power-operated windows.

This 440-Powered Plymouth Sport Fury is now offered with a copy of the factory record card, manufacturer’s literature, and a clean Maine title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

440ci V8 with dual Carter AFB 3705SA four-barrel carburetors

727 three-speed transmission

Sure-Grip limited-slip differential with 3.91 gearing

Refinished in red

Red vinyl upholstery with white inserts

Factory Equipment

Quad headlights

Polished bumpers

Bright body-side and rocker moldings

Sport Fury badging

Drum brakes

Front bucket seats

Power-operated windows

Center console with armrests

Push-button AM radio

The chassis number (3441109742) decodes as: 3 – Plymouth V8 4 – Sport Fury 4 – 1964 model year 1 – Lynch Road, Michigan, assembly plant 09742 – Sequential build number



Modifications

440ci V8

Black 15” steel wheels with Plymouth-stamped hubcaps

Transmission cooler

Electric fuel pump

Dual exhaust system with cutouts

Column-mounted tachometer

Oil pressure gauge mounted under the dashboard

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that service since 2019 has included replacing the fuel tank and various braking components.

Known Imperfections

Paint chip on the left rocker panel and touchups near the right taillight

Upholstery shows wear and tear in the driver’s seat

Dashboard cap is cracked

Right-rear power window is inoperative

Clock is inaccurate

Ownership History

This 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury was refurbished under previous ownership and acquired by the seller in December 2019.

Included Items