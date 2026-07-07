440-Powered 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury 2-Door Hardtop
Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
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Description
The 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury was a full-size performance-oriented trim of Plymouth’s redesigned B-body lineup. Featuring sleek, squared styling with a long, low profile, it reflected Chrysler’s shift toward more modern aesthetics. The Sport Fury came standard with a 318 cubic-inch V8, while higher-performance options included the 361, 383, and 426 Max Wedge engines, appealing to muscle car enthusiasts. Available as a hardtop coupe or convertible, several distinctive exterior details included chrome accents, bold grille design, and unique badging that set it apart.
This 1964 Sport Fury was refurbished under previous ownership and has been modified with a 440ci V8. The engine is fitted with Max Wedge-style components, which include dual Carter four-barrel carburetors, and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.
The two-door hardtop body is refinished in red, accented by bright body-side and rocker panel moldings, and adorned with a “426” hood ornament and Sport Fury badging. Black 15” steel wheels wear Plymouth-stamped hubcaps and are mounted over drum brakes at each corner.
Inside, red vinyl upholstery with white inserts extends from the seating surfaces to the door panels. A center console features padded armrests and houses a gear selector and analog clock, while additional features include a push-button AM radio, a column-mounted tachometer, and power-operated windows.
This 440-Powered Plymouth Sport Fury is now offered with a copy of the factory record card, manufacturer’s literature, and a clean Maine title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
440ci V8 with dual Carter AFB 3705SA four-barrel carburetors
727 three-speed transmission
Sure-Grip limited-slip differential with 3.91 gearing
Refinished in red
Red vinyl upholstery with white inserts
Factory Equipment
Quad headlights
Polished bumpers
Bright body-side and rocker moldings
Sport Fury badging
Drum brakes
Front bucket seats
Power-operated windows
Center console with armrests
Push-button AM radio
The chassis number (3441109742) decodes as:
3 – Plymouth V8
4 – Sport Fury
4 – 1964 model year
1 – Lynch Road, Michigan, assembly plant
09742 – Sequential build number
Modifications
440ci V8
Black 15” steel wheels with Plymouth-stamped hubcaps
Transmission cooler
Electric fuel pump
Dual exhaust system with cutouts
Column-mounted tachometer
Oil pressure gauge mounted under the dashboard
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that service since 2019 has included replacing the fuel tank and various braking components.
Known Imperfections
Paint chip on the left rocker panel and touchups near the right taillight
Upholstery shows wear and tear in the driver’s seat
Dashboard cap is cracked
Right-rear power window is inoperative
Clock is inaccurate
Ownership History
This 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury was refurbished under previous ownership and acquired by the seller in December 2019.
Included Items
Copy of factory record card
Manufacturer’s literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.