Auction ended.

440-Powered 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury 2-Door Hardtop

Sold after for on 07/07/26
Result
440-Powered 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury 2-Door Hardtop
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (162)

Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3441109742
Mileage indicated1,950 Miles TMU
LocationTrescott Township, Maine
Engine440ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

440-Powered 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury 2-Door Hardtop - Interior
Play
440-Powered 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury 2-Door Hardtop - Cold Start
Play
440-Powered 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury 2-Door Hardtop - Idle
Play
440-Powered 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury 2-Door Hardtop - Drive 1
Play
440-Powered 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury 2-Door Hardtop - Drive-by
Play
440-Powered 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury 2-Door Hardtop - Ride Along
Play

Description

The 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury was a full-size performance-oriented trim of Plymouth’s redesigned B-body lineup. Featuring sleek, squared styling with a long, low profile, it reflected Chrysler’s shift toward more modern aesthetics. The Sport Fury came standard with a 318 cubic-inch V8, while higher-performance options included the 361, 383, and 426 Max Wedge engines, appealing to muscle car enthusiasts. Available as a hardtop coupe or convertible, several distinctive exterior details included chrome accents, bold grille design, and unique badging that set it apart.

This 1964 Sport Fury was refurbished under previous ownership and has been modified with a 440ci V8. The engine is fitted with Max Wedge-style components, which include dual Carter four-barrel carburetors, and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

The two-door hardtop body is refinished in red, accented by bright body-side and rocker panel moldings, and adorned with a “426” hood ornament and Sport Fury badging. Black 15” steel wheels wear Plymouth-stamped hubcaps and are mounted over drum brakes at each corner.

Inside, red vinyl upholstery with white inserts extends from the seating surfaces to the door panels. A center console features padded armrests and houses a gear selector and analog clock, while additional features include a push-button AM radio, a column-mounted tachometer, and power-operated windows.

This 440-Powered Plymouth Sport Fury is now offered with a copy of the factory record card, manufacturer’s literature, and a clean Maine title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 440ci V8 with dual Carter AFB 3705SA four-barrel carburetors

  • 727 three-speed transmission

  • Sure-Grip limited-slip differential with 3.91 gearing

  • Refinished in red

  • Red vinyl upholstery with white inserts

Factory Equipment

  • Quad headlights

  • Polished bumpers

  • Bright body-side and rocker moldings

  • Sport Fury badging

  • Drum brakes

  • Front bucket seats

  • Power-operated windows

  • Center console with armrests

  • Push-button AM radio

  • The chassis number (3441109742) decodes as:

    • 3 – Plymouth V8

    • 4 – Sport Fury

    • 4 – 1964 model year

    • 1 – Lynch Road, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 09742 – Sequential build number

Modifications

  • 440ci V8

  • Black 15” steel wheels with Plymouth-stamped hubcaps

  • Transmission cooler

  • Electric fuel pump

  • Dual exhaust system with cutouts

  • Column-mounted tachometer

  • Oil pressure gauge mounted under the dashboard

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports that service since 2019 has included replacing the fuel tank and various braking components.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chip on the left rocker panel and touchups near the right taillight

  • Upholstery shows wear and tear in the driver’s seat

  • Dashboard cap is cracked

  • Right-rear power window is inoperative

  • Clock is inaccurate

Ownership History

This 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury was refurbished under previous ownership and acquired by the seller in December 2019.

Included Items

  • Copy of factory record card

  • Manufacturer’s literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

440-Powered 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury 2-Door Hardtop

Sold after for
$34,240
Seller
1964Maxwedge
1964Maxwedge
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
Bids40
Views12,119

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 7 at 6:17 PM
$28,500bid placed 
Duenorth40's avatar
Duenorth40
Jul 7 at 6:16 PM
$28,250bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 7 at 6:14 PM
$28,000bid placed 
mpwally's avatar
mpwally
Jul 7 at 6:12 PM
$27,500bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 7 at 6:11 PM
$27,000bid placed 
mpwally's avatar
mpwally
Jul 7 at 6:09 PM
$26,500bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 7 at 6:08 PM
$26,000bid placed 
mpwally's avatar
mpwally
Jul 7 at 6:06 PM
$25,500bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 7 at 5:54 PM
$25,000bid placed 
thomaspauwels_hlcz's avatar
thomaspauwels_hlcz
Jul 7 at 5:06 PM
$24,000bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 7 at 2:16 PM
$23,500bid placed 
Steve_Hatfield's avatar
Steve_Hatfield
Jul 7 at 1:15 PM
$22,750bid placed 
KennethCantrell_1ycy's avatar
KennethCantrell_1ycy
Jul 7 at 11:56 AM
$22,500bid placed 
Steve_Hatfield's avatar
Steve_Hatfield
Jul 7 at 10:29 AM
$22,250bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 7 at 1:57 AM
$22,000bid placed 
Steve_Hatfield's avatar
Steve_Hatfield
Jul 7 at 1:18 AM
$21,000bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 7 at 1:14 AM
$20,500bid placed 
Steve_Hatfield's avatar
Steve_Hatfield
Jul 5 at 10:15 PM
$20,000bid placed 
Donniec63's avatar
Donniec63
Jul 5 at 10:04 PM
$17,000bid placed 
Steve_Hatfield's avatar
Steve_Hatfield
Jul 5 at 5:48 PM
$16,250bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 5 at 4:01 PM
$16,000bid placed 
Steve_Hatfield's avatar
Steve_Hatfield
Jul 5 at 12:19 PM
$15,500bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 4 at 7:42 PM
$15,250bid placed 
Steve_Hatfield's avatar
Steve_Hatfield
Jul 4 at 7:23 PM
$15,000bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 4 at 3:17 PM
$13,250bid placed 
DavidDufresne_sb3e's avatar
DavidDufresne_sb3e
Jul 4 at 12:48 PM
$13,000bid placed 
walterhenry's avatar
walterhenry
Jul 2 at 5:43 PM
$12,750bid placed 
DavidDufresne_sb3e's avatar
DavidDufresne_sb3e
Jun 29 at 9:18 PM
$12,500bid placed 
Lee_Saunders' avatar
Lee_Saunders
Jun 26 at 8:26 PM
$12,000bid placed 
DavidDufresne_sb3e's avatar
DavidDufresne_sb3e
Jun 26 at 4:14 PM
$11,000bid placed 
1971RR's avatar
1971RR
Jun 26 at 1:39 AM
$10,500bid placed 
KennethCantrell_1ycy's avatar
KennethCantrell_1ycy
Jun 26 at 1:30 AM
$9,000bid placed 
1971RR's avatar
1971RR
Jun 26 at 12:50 AM
$8,500bid placed 
Lee_Saunders' avatar
Lee_Saunders
Jun 25 at 6:12 PM
$7,500bid placed 
DodgeDave's avatar
DodgeDave
Jun 25 at 6:03 PM
$5,300bid placed 
Lee_Saunders' avatar
Lee_Saunders
Jun 25 at 1:51 PM
$5,000bid placed 
KennethCantrell_1ycy's avatar
KennethCantrell_1ycy
Jun 25 at 12:55 AM
$2,000bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jun 23 at 10:54 PM
$1,600bid placed 
Jschu_20's avatar
Jschu_20
Jun 23 at 5:44 PM
$1,500bid placed 
Jschu_20's avatar
Jschu_20
Jun 23 at 5:43 PM
$1,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026