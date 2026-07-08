Description

From its 1958 debut as a Bel Air to later success as its own model, Chevrolet’s Impala was a crowd favorite — especially in Super Sport trim. The 1964 model was the final third-generation Impala, and the last to use the X-frame architecture. That frame featured a 119" wheelbase and was the foundation for 210 inches of Chevrolet design magic. That long body featured strong character lines, a full-width sculptured grille, distinctive front and rear deck windsplits, and an upside-down U-shaped aluminum trim strip above the circular taillights.

The performance-oriented Super Sports were differentiated by body trim accents, special wheel covers, and SS badges. They were available with seven engine options — from a 230ci six to the fire-breathing 409ci V8 — and utilized a standard 3-speed manual, with an optional 4-speed manual or 2-speed Powerglide. Inside the cabin, bucket seats with extra-thick foam cushioning, a bright-trimmed center console, and SS badging boasted to its occupants that this was one special car.

This example is one of a reported 185,325 Impala Super Sports built in 1964. It’s finished in Ember Red over red upholstery, equipped with a modified 327ci V8 backed by a 4-speed manual transmission, and has been modified with 15" wheels, aftermarket gauges, and a modern stock-location head unit.

This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS is now offered with removed fender skirts and hubcaps and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1964 Impala SS with limited modifications

Finished in (922) Ember Red with (879) Red upholstery

15" wire-spoke wheels

HA-code 327ci Chevrolet V8 a later Chevy

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (41447C103296) decodes as: 4 – 1964 1447 – Impala SS 2-door coupe C – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant 103296 – Sequential production number

The Body by Fisher tag decodes as: 09C – Third week of September production date Style: 64-1447 – 1964 Impala SS 2-door coupe Plant: BA – Doraville, Georgia, final assembly plant Body: 149 – Fisher body production sequence number Trim: 879 – Red bucket seat upholstery Paint: 922 – Ember Red

Uplevel Impala SS exterior and interior trim

Bucket seats with center console

Sport instrument cluster with full-sweep gauges and column-mounted tachometer

X-frame chassis

Coil spring suspension

Four-wheel drum brakes

119" wheelbase and 210" body

Modifications

15" wire-spoke wheels

Under-dash aftermarket gauges

Aftermarket stock-location head unit

Chrome Edelbrock air cleaner and finned valve covers

Edelbrock 600-cfm 4-barrel carburetor with electric choke

Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

Mallory electronic ignition system

Sanderson headers and dual exhaust system

Servicing

The seller reports that the tires and exhaust system components have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS are presented in the gallery

Front bumper dented in left corner

Front right seat has tear The seller states this imperfection is only visible when the seat back is folded forward



Ownership History

From the seller: "Southern car, originally sold at Cross Chevy in Huntersville, North Carolina. Bought it in 2004 and I'm the 3rd owner. Always been garaged."

Included Items

Original hubcaps

Fender skirts

Additional Information

The clean South Carolina title lists that the odometer has exceed mechanical limits.