1964 Chevrolet Impala SS
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
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Description
From its 1958 debut as a Bel Air to later success as its own model, Chevrolet’s Impala was a crowd favorite — especially in Super Sport trim. The 1964 model was the final third-generation Impala, and the last to use the X-frame architecture. That frame featured a 119" wheelbase and was the foundation for 210 inches of Chevrolet design magic. That long body featured strong character lines, a full-width sculptured grille, distinctive front and rear deck windsplits, and an upside-down U-shaped aluminum trim strip above the circular taillights.
The performance-oriented Super Sports were differentiated by body trim accents, special wheel covers, and SS badges. They were available with seven engine options — from a 230ci six to the fire-breathing 409ci V8 — and utilized a standard 3-speed manual, with an optional 4-speed manual or 2-speed Powerglide. Inside the cabin, bucket seats with extra-thick foam cushioning, a bright-trimmed center console, and SS badging boasted to its occupants that this was one special car.
This example is one of a reported 185,325 Impala Super Sports built in 1964. It’s finished in Ember Red over red upholstery, equipped with a modified 327ci V8 backed by a 4-speed manual transmission, and has been modified with 15" wheels, aftermarket gauges, and a modern stock-location head unit.
This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS is now offered with removed fender skirts and hubcaps and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1964 Impala SS with limited modifications
Finished in (922) Ember Red with (879) Red upholstery
15" wire-spoke wheels
HA-code 327ci Chevrolet V8 a later Chevy
4-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (41447C103296) decodes as:
4 – 1964
1447 – Impala SS 2-door coupe
C – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant
103296 – Sequential production number
The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:
09C – Third week of September production date
Style: 64-1447 – 1964 Impala SS 2-door coupe
Plant: BA – Doraville, Georgia, final assembly plant
Body: 149 – Fisher body production sequence number
Trim: 879 – Red bucket seat upholstery
Paint: 922 – Ember Red
Uplevel Impala SS exterior and interior trim
Bucket seats with center console
Sport instrument cluster with full-sweep gauges and column-mounted tachometer
X-frame chassis
Coil spring suspension
Four-wheel drum brakes
119" wheelbase and 210" body
Modifications
15" wire-spoke wheels
Under-dash aftermarket gauges
Aftermarket stock-location head unit
Chrome Edelbrock air cleaner and finned valve covers
Edelbrock 600-cfm 4-barrel carburetor with electric choke
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Mallory electronic ignition system
Sanderson headers and dual exhaust system
Servicing
The seller reports that the tires and exhaust system components have been replaced.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS are presented in the gallery
Front bumper dented in left corner
Front right seat has tear
The seller states this imperfection is only visible when the seat back is folded forward
Ownership History
From the seller: "Southern car, originally sold at Cross Chevy in Huntersville, North Carolina. Bought it in 2004 and I'm the 3rd owner. Always been garaged."
Included Items
Original hubcaps
Fender skirts
Additional Information
The clean South Carolina title lists that the odometer has exceed mechanical limits.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.