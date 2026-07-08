Auction ended.

1964 Chevrolet Impala SS

Sold for on 07/08/26
Result
1964 Chevrolet Impala SS
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (83)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN41447C103296
Mileage indicated79,000 Miles TMU
LocationTravelers Rest, South Carolina
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed

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Description

From its 1958 debut as a Bel Air to later success as its own model, Chevrolet’s Impala was a crowd favorite — especially in Super Sport trim. The 1964 model was the final third-generation Impala, and the last to use the X-frame architecture. That frame featured a 119" wheelbase and was the foundation for 210 inches of Chevrolet design magic. That long body featured strong character lines, a full-width sculptured grille, distinctive front and rear deck windsplits, and an upside-down U-shaped aluminum trim strip above the circular taillights.

The performance-oriented Super Sports were differentiated by body trim accents, special wheel covers, and SS badges. They were available with seven engine options — from a 230ci six to the fire-breathing 409ci V8 — and utilized a standard 3-speed manual, with an optional 4-speed manual or 2-speed Powerglide. Inside the cabin, bucket seats with extra-thick foam cushioning, a bright-trimmed center console, and SS badging boasted to its occupants that this was one special car.

This example is one of a reported 185,325 Impala Super Sports built in 1964. It’s finished in Ember Red over red upholstery, equipped with a modified 327ci V8 backed by a 4-speed manual transmission, and has been modified with 15" wheels, aftermarket gauges, and a modern stock-location head unit.

This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS is now offered with removed fender skirts and hubcaps and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights 

  • 1964 Impala SS with limited modifications 

  • Finished in (922) Ember Red with (879) Red upholstery

  • 15" wire-spoke wheels

  • HA-code 327ci Chevrolet V8 a later Chevy

  • 4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (41447C103296) decodes as: 

    • 4 – 1964 

    • 1447 – Impala SS 2-door coupe  

    • C – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant 

    • 103296 – Sequential production number 

  • The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:

    • 09C – Third week of September production date

    • Style: 64-1447 – 1964 Impala SS 2-door coupe

    • Plant: BA – Doraville, Georgia, final assembly plant

    • Body: 149 – Fisher body production sequence number

    • Trim: 879 – Red bucket seat upholstery

    • Paint: 922 – Ember Red

  • Uplevel Impala SS exterior and interior trim

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Sport instrument cluster with full-sweep gauges and column-mounted tachometer

  • X-frame chassis

  • Coil spring suspension

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • 119" wheelbase and 210" body

Modifications 

  • 15" wire-spoke wheels 

  • Under-dash aftermarket gauges

  • Aftermarket stock-location head unit 

  • Chrome Edelbrock air cleaner and finned valve covers

  • Edelbrock 600-cfm 4-barrel carburetor with electric choke

  • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

  • Mallory electronic ignition system

  • Sanderson headers and dual exhaust system

Servicing

The seller reports that the tires and exhaust system components have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS are presented in the gallery

  • Front bumper dented in left corner

  • Front right seat has tear

    • The seller states this imperfection is only visible when the seat back is folded forward

Ownership History

From the seller: "Southern car, originally sold at Cross Chevy in Huntersville, North Carolina. Bought it in 2004 and I'm the 3rd owner. Always been garaged."

Included Items

  • Original hubcaps

  • Fender skirts

Additional Information

The clean South Carolina title lists that the odometer has exceed mechanical limits.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1964 Chevrolet Impala SS

Sold to
BigE23
BigE23
$32,100
Seller
Boggie55
Boggie55
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
Bids30
Views10,162

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