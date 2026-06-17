One-Family-Owned 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1964 model year, Chevrolet’s Chevelle marked the brand’s entry into the midsize segment, offering a well-balanced combination of performance, practicality, and style. The Malibu Super Sport (SS) trim represented the sportiest offering at launch, adding upgraded interior appointments and distinctive trim that helped lay the groundwork for the Chevelle’s later muscle car legacy.
This one-family-owned 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe was sold new on December 18, 1963, by Moore Chevrolet Company of Elizabeth, New Jersey, as documented by its original invoice. Finished in Desert Beige over black vinyl, this example was ordered with a 155-horsepower 230 cubic-inch inline-six engine paired with a Power Glide automatic transmission, and optioned with power steering, power brakes, and the Comfort & Convenience Group.
According to the seller, the car has remained within their family since new, having been purchased by the seller’s great grandmother. The car benefits from select updates including replacement interior carpeting, engine bay cosmetic refinishing, and the addition of a discreet Bluetooth-enabled audio setup.
This single-family-owned Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe is now offered with its original invoice, factory literature, spare parts, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Single-family-owned example since new
Original sales invoice dated December 18, 1963
Powered by a 230ci inline-six engine (155 HP)
2-speed Power Glide automatic transmission
Factory Desert Beige color
Odometer reads 54,300 miles (TMU)
Chassis number (45737B123411) decodes as:
4 – Model year: 1964
57 – Series: Malibu
37 – Body style: 2-door Sport Coupe
B – Assembly plant: Baltimore, Maryland
123411 – Sequential production number
Factory Equipment
230ci inline-six engine
2-speed Power Glide automatic transmission
Malibu SS trim and badging
Two-door Sport Coupe body
Power steering
Power brakes
Comfort & Convenience Group
Directional signals
Heater and defroster
Oil filter
Finished in Desert Beige
Black vinyl interior
Modifications
Glovebox-mounted speaker with Bluetooth functionality paired to a retro radio
Engine bay cosmetically refinished
Replacement interior carpeting
Servicing & Documentation
No formal servicing records are provided; however, the seller reports the vehicle has been consistently maintained during long-term family ownership. The original sales invoice is included with the sale and can be viewed under Additional Documents.
Known Imperfections
Some paint imperfections present on the exterior consistent with age
Stitch repair needed on the front passenger seat
Ownership History
According to the seller and supporting original invoice, this Chevelle was purchased new by the seller’s great grandmother on December 18, 1963, from Moore Chevrolet Company in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The car has reportedly remained within the same family since new. It is now offered with a clean New Jersey title.
Included Items
Original sales invoice
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Various spare parts
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.