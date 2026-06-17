Description

Introduced for the 1964 model year, Chevrolet’s Chevelle marked the brand’s entry into the midsize segment, offering a well-balanced combination of performance, practicality, and style. The Malibu Super Sport (SS) trim represented the sportiest offering at launch, adding upgraded interior appointments and distinctive trim that helped lay the groundwork for the Chevelle’s later muscle car legacy.

This one-family-owned 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe was sold new on December 18, 1963, by Moore Chevrolet Company of Elizabeth, New Jersey, as documented by its original invoice. Finished in Desert Beige over black vinyl, this example was ordered with a 155-horsepower 230 cubic-inch inline-six engine paired with a Power Glide automatic transmission, and optioned with power steering, power brakes, and the Comfort & Convenience Group.

According to the seller, the car has remained within their family since new, having been purchased by the seller’s great grandmother. The car benefits from select updates including replacement interior carpeting, engine bay cosmetic refinishing, and the addition of a discreet Bluetooth-enabled audio setup.

This single-family-owned Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe is now offered with its original invoice, factory literature, spare parts, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Single-family-owned example since new

Original sales invoice dated December 18, 1963

Powered by a 230ci inline-six engine (155 HP)

2-speed Power Glide automatic transmission

Factory Desert Beige color

Odometer reads 54,300 miles (TMU)

Chassis number (45737B123411) decodes as: 4 – Model year: 1964 57 – Series: Malibu 37 – Body style: 2-door Sport Coupe B – Assembly plant: Baltimore, Maryland 123411 – Sequential production number



Factory Equipment

230ci inline-six engine

2-speed Power Glide automatic transmission

Malibu SS trim and badging

Two-door Sport Coupe body

Power steering

Power brakes

Comfort & Convenience Group

Directional signals

Heater and defroster

Oil filter

Finished in Desert Beige

Black vinyl interior

Modifications

Glovebox-mounted speaker with Bluetooth functionality paired to a retro radio

Engine bay cosmetically refinished

Replacement interior carpeting

Servicing & Documentation

No formal servicing records are provided; however, the seller reports the vehicle has been consistently maintained during long-term family ownership. The original sales invoice is included with the sale and can be viewed under Additional Documents.

Known Imperfections

Some paint imperfections present on the exterior consistent with age

Stitch repair needed on the front passenger seat

Ownership History

According to the seller and supporting original invoice, this Chevelle was purchased new by the seller’s great grandmother on December 18, 1963, from Moore Chevrolet Company in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The car has reportedly remained within the same family since new. It is now offered with a clean New Jersey title.

Included Items