Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe

Sold after for on 06/17/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe
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Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN45737B123411
Mileage indicated54,300 Miles TMU
LocationForked River, New Jersey
Engine230ci Inline-Six
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Super Sport Walk Around
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1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Super Sport Cold Start
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1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Super Sport Ride Along
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Description

Introduced for the 1964 model year, Chevrolet’s Chevelle marked the brand’s entry into the midsize segment, offering a well-balanced combination of performance, practicality, and style. The Malibu Super Sport (SS) trim represented the sportiest offering at launch, adding upgraded interior appointments and distinctive trim that helped lay the groundwork for the Chevelle’s later muscle car legacy.

This one-family-owned 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe was sold new on December 18, 1963, by Moore Chevrolet Company of Elizabeth, New Jersey, as documented by its original invoice. Finished in Desert Beige over black vinyl, this example was ordered with a 155-horsepower 230 cubic-inch inline-six engine paired with a Power Glide automatic transmission, and optioned with power steering, power brakes, and the Comfort & Convenience Group.

According to the seller, the car has remained within their family since new, having been purchased by the seller’s great grandmother. The car benefits from select updates including replacement interior carpeting, engine bay cosmetic refinishing, and the addition of a discreet Bluetooth-enabled audio setup.

This single-family-owned Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe is now offered with its original invoice, factory literature, spare parts, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Single-family-owned example since new

  • Original sales invoice dated December 18, 1963

  • Powered by a 230ci inline-six engine (155 HP)

  • 2-speed Power Glide automatic transmission

  • Factory Desert Beige color

  • Odometer reads 54,300 miles (TMU)

  • Chassis number (45737B123411) decodes as:

    • 4 – Model year: 1964

    • 57 – Series: Malibu

    • 37 – Body style: 2-door Sport Coupe

    • B – Assembly plant: Baltimore, Maryland

    • 123411 – Sequential production number

Factory Equipment

  • 230ci inline-six engine

  • 2-speed Power Glide automatic transmission

  • Malibu SS trim and badging

  • Two-door Sport Coupe body

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

  • Comfort & Convenience Group

  • Directional signals

  • Heater and defroster

  • Oil filter

  • Finished in Desert Beige

  • Black vinyl interior

Modifications

  • Glovebox-mounted speaker with Bluetooth functionality paired to a retro radio

  • Engine bay cosmetically refinished

  • Replacement interior carpeting

Servicing & Documentation

No formal servicing records are provided; however, the seller reports the vehicle has been consistently maintained during long-term family ownership. The original sales invoice is included with the sale and can be viewed under Additional Documents.

Known Imperfections

  • Some paint imperfections present on the exterior consistent with age

  • Stitch repair needed on the front passenger seat

Ownership History

According to the seller and supporting original invoice, this Chevelle was purchased new by the seller’s great grandmother on December 18, 1963, from Moore Chevrolet Company in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The car has reportedly remained within the same family since new. It is now offered with a clean New Jersey title.

Included Items

  • Original sales invoice

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Various spare parts

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Sales Invoice: 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe

Sold after for
$22,470
Seller
CH_vypruf
CH_vypruf
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids16
Views13,174
Bids
Cars63's avatar
Cars63
Jun 17 at 6:23 PM
$17,000bid placed 
Copierman's avatar
Copierman
Jun 17 at 6:21 PM
$15,751bid placed 
Cars63's avatar
Cars63
Jun 17 at 6:04 PM
$15,500bid placed 
WMJ5714's avatar
WMJ5714
Jun 17 at 5:13 PM
$15,250bid placed 
Ceaser21's avatar
Ceaser21
Jun 17 at 1:32 PM
$15,000bid placed 

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