LS-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe
Ended May 27, 2026 at 5:13 PM UTC
Description
Introduced as part of Chevrolet’s Chevelle lineup, the 1964 Malibu SS (Super Sport) combined sporty styling with enhanced performance options. It featured bucket seats, distinctive SS badging, and optional upgrades like a four-speed manual transmission and a powerful V8 engine—helping lay the groundwork for the muscle car era that would soon follow.
This '64 Malibu SS is a Sport Coupe that underwent a multi-year refurbishment beginning in 2023 and is fitted with a fuel-injected 5.7L LS V8 and a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission.
The body is refinished in metallic red and features polished trim and replacement glass, while the interior is reupholstered in black vinyl.
Silver-painted 14” Rally wheels cover disc brakes at each corner, and additional features include air conditioning, Dakota instrumentation, and a wood-rim steering wheel mounted to an aftermarket column.
This ‘64 Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe is now offered with transferable New York registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Refurbished 1964 Chevelle Malibu SS
Powered by a fuel-injected 5.7L LS V8
TH400 three-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in metallic red
14” rally wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings
Reupholstered black vinyl interior
Factory Equipment
The Fisher Body tag decodes as follows:
Build Date: 6B – Second week of June build date
Style: 64-5837 – 1964 Malibu SS two-door Sport Coupe
Body: VN 10453 – Van Nuys, California, assembly number
Trim: 741 – Medium Metallic Blue vinyl, bucket seats
Paint: 912 – Silver Blue
E – Tinted glass
2KM – Air conditioning, Powerglide transmission
3C – Instrument panel pad
5W – Custom deluxe seat belts with retractors
Modifications
Exterior
Refinished in metallic red
Tinted replacement glass
Interior
Front bucket seats reupholstered in black vinyl
Wood-rim steering wheel
Ididit steering column
Dakota instrumentation
Air conditioning
Engine & Transmission
Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection
Terminator X engine management with handheld tuner
Tubular headers and a dual exhaust system
Aluminum radiator
Denny’s driveshaft
Braking & Suspension
Four-wheel disc brakes
Rear anti-sway bar
Documentation
2024: Transmission and parts receipts can be viewed in the gallery
Known Imperfections
Retro-style radio is not operative
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1964 Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe in June 2025 following a multi-year refurbishment that began in 2023. The LS engine is said to be an LS6 sourced from a 2006 GMC.
Additional Information
This 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with transferable New York registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.