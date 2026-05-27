Description

Introduced as part of Chevrolet’s Chevelle lineup, the 1964 Malibu SS (Super Sport) combined sporty styling with enhanced performance options. It featured bucket seats, distinctive SS badging, and optional upgrades like a four-speed manual transmission and a powerful V8 engine—helping lay the groundwork for the muscle car era that would soon follow.

This '64 Malibu SS is a Sport Coupe that underwent a multi-year refurbishment beginning in 2023 and is fitted with a fuel-injected 5.7L LS V8 and a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission.

The body is refinished in metallic red and features polished trim and replacement glass, while the interior is reupholstered in black vinyl.

Silver-painted 14” Rally wheels cover disc brakes at each corner, and additional features include air conditioning, Dakota instrumentation, and a wood-rim steering wheel mounted to an aftermarket column.

This ‘64 Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe is now offered with transferable New York registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Refurbished 1964 Chevelle Malibu SS

Powered by a fuel-injected 5.7L LS V8

TH400 three-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in metallic red

14” rally wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings

Reupholstered black vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

The Fisher Body tag decodes as follows: Build Date: 6B – Second week of June build date Style: 64-5837 – 1964 Malibu SS two-door Sport Coupe Body: VN 10453 – Van Nuys, California, assembly number Trim: 741 – Medium Metallic Blue vinyl, bucket seats Paint: 912 – Silver Blue E – Tinted glass 2KM – Air conditioning, Powerglide transmission 3C – Instrument panel pad 5W – Custom deluxe seat belts with retractors



Modifications

Exterior Refinished in metallic red Tinted replacement glass

Interior Front bucket seats reupholstered in black vinyl Wood-rim steering wheel Ididit steering column Dakota instrumentation Air conditioning

Engine & Transmission Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection Terminator X engine management with handheld tuner Tubular headers and a dual exhaust system Aluminum radiator Denny’s driveshaft

Braking & Suspension Four-wheel disc brakes Rear anti-sway bar



Documentation

2024: Transmission and parts receipts can be viewed in the gallery

Known Imperfections

Retro-style radio is not operative

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1964 Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe in June 2025 following a multi-year refurbishment that began in 2023. The LS engine is said to be an LS6 sourced from a 2006 GMC.

Additional Information