Auction ended.

LS-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe

Withdrawn on 05/27/26
Result
LS-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (59)

Ended May 27, 2026 at 5:13 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN45837L151954
Mileage indicated850 Miles TMU
LocationClarence Center, New York
Engine5.7L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

Introduced as part of Chevrolet’s Chevelle lineup, the 1964 Malibu SS (Super Sport) combined sporty styling with enhanced performance options. It featured bucket seats, distinctive SS badging, and optional upgrades like a four-speed manual transmission and a powerful V8 engine—helping lay the groundwork for the muscle car era that would soon follow.

This '64 Malibu SS is a Sport Coupe that underwent a multi-year refurbishment beginning in 2023 and is fitted with a fuel-injected 5.7L LS V8 and a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission.

The body is refinished in metallic red and features polished trim and replacement glass, while the interior is reupholstered in black vinyl.

Silver-painted 14” Rally wheels cover disc brakes at each corner, and additional features include air conditioning, Dakota instrumentation, and a wood-rim steering wheel mounted to an aftermarket column.

This ‘64 Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe is now offered with transferable New York registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Refurbished 1964 Chevelle Malibu SS

  • Powered by a fuel-injected 5.7L LS V8

  • TH400 three-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in metallic red

  • 14” rally wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings

  • Reupholstered black vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

  • The Fisher Body tag decodes as follows:

    • Build Date: 6B – Second week of June build date

    • Style: 64-5837 – 1964 Malibu SS two-door Sport Coupe

    • Body: VN 10453 – Van Nuys, California, assembly number

    • Trim: 741 – Medium Metallic Blue vinyl, bucket seats

    • Paint: 912 – Silver Blue

    • E – Tinted glass

    • 2KM – Air conditioning, Powerglide transmission

    • 3C – Instrument panel pad

    • 5W – Custom deluxe seat belts with retractors

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Refinished in metallic red

    • Tinted replacement glass

  • Interior

    • Front bucket seats reupholstered in black vinyl

    • Wood-rim steering wheel

    • Ididit steering column

    • Dakota instrumentation

    • Air conditioning

  • Engine & Transmission

    • Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection

    • Terminator X engine management with handheld tuner

    • Tubular headers and a dual exhaust system

    • Aluminum radiator

    • Denny’s driveshaft

  • Braking & Suspension

    • Four-wheel disc brakes

    • Rear anti-sway bar

Documentation

  • 2024: Transmission and parts receipts can be viewed in the gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Retro-style radio is not operative

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1964 Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe in June 2025 following a multi-year refurbishment that began in 2023. The LS engine is said to be an LS6 sourced from a 2006 GMC.

Additional Information

  • This 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with transferable New York registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LS-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe

Withdrawn · Last bid
$6,612
Seller
AdaLil
AdaLil
EndedMay 27, 2026 at 5:13 PM UTC
Bids2
Views4,217
Bids
JDBrown1204's avatar
JDBrown1204
May 27 at 1:25 AM
$6,612bid placed 
johnhagerman_xnei's avatar
johnhagerman_xnei
May 26 at 10:24 PM
$6,250bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026