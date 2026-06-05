Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

As the “Big Healey” continued to evolve, the 1965 MKII BJ7 offered a 2+2 configuration and came equipped with front disc brakes, a significant improvement over earlier generations. With many updates introduced for the MKII variant in 1961, just over 5,000 examples were produced before between 1961-1964 before the MKIII BJ8 hit the showroom floor later that year.

Acquired by the seller in 1975, this ‘64 BJ7 was refinished in Healey Blue circa 2013. Additional refurbishment work included replacement of the blue fabric top, carpet, and leather interior, and this example sits on 60-spoke wire wheels.

The 2.9L inline-six was reportedly overhauled in 2008 and features dual SU carburetors sending power to the rear wheels through a 4-speed manual transmission with overdrive. Upgrades are said to include electronic ignition and a spin-off oil filter conversion, and a Moss Motors alternator kit is included with the sale.

This 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 is now offered with a matching spare wheel, a tonneau cover and convertible top boot, British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Over 50 years with the seller

Refinished in Healey Blue

Blue leather upholstery

2+2 seating

Cosmetic refresh in 2013

Engine overhauled in 2008

Factory Equipment

2.9L inline-six engine

Dual SU carburetors

4-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Front disc brakes, rear drums

15” wire wheels

Smiths instrumentation

Roll-up windows

Heater

Modifications

Electronic ignition

Spin-off oil filter

60-spoke wire wheels

LED taillights

Servicing

Underbody photos can be viewed in the photo gallery

The following servicing is said to have been completed:

2013: Cosmetic refurbishment Refinished in Healey Blue Interior reupholstered Convertible top replaced Replacement 60-spoke wheels installed

2008: Engine overhauled

Known Imperfections

Vredestein tires installed in 2013

Ownership History

This 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 was reportedly purchased by the seller in 1975 from the original owner.

Included Items

British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate

Tonneau cover a convertible top boot

Matching spare wheel and tools

Moss Motors alternator kit

Additional Information

The vehicle’s clean Pennsylvania title lists “Antique Vehicle” under the Title Brands section.