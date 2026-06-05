Auction ended.

51-Years-Owned 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ7 MKII

No reserve
Sold for on 06/05/26
Result
51-Years-Owned 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ7 MKII
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (156)

Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINHBJ7L21734
Mileage indicated54,700 Miles TMU
LocationNew Hope, Pennsylvania
Engine2.9L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1964 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ7 MKII Walk Around
Play
1964 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ7 MKII Engine Bay
Play
1964 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ7 MKII Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

As the “Big Healey” continued to evolve, the 1965 MKII BJ7 offered a 2+2 configuration and came equipped with front disc brakes, a significant improvement over earlier generations. With many updates introduced for the MKII variant in 1961, just over 5,000 examples were produced before between 1961-1964 before the MKIII BJ8 hit the showroom floor later that year.

Acquired by the seller in 1975, this ‘64 BJ7 was refinished in Healey Blue circa 2013. Additional refurbishment work included replacement of the blue fabric top, carpet, and leather interior, and this example sits on 60-spoke wire wheels.

The 2.9L inline-six was reportedly overhauled in 2008 and features dual SU carburetors sending power to the rear wheels through a 4-speed manual transmission with overdrive. Upgrades are said to include electronic ignition and a spin-off oil filter conversion, and a Moss Motors alternator kit is included with the sale.

This 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 is now offered with a matching spare wheel, a tonneau cover and convertible top boot, British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Over 50 years with the seller

  • Refinished in Healey Blue

  • Blue leather upholstery

  • 2+2 seating

  • Cosmetic refresh in 2013

  • Engine overhauled in 2008

Factory Equipment

  • 2.9L inline-six engine

  • Dual SU carburetors

  • 4-speed manual transmission with overdrive

  • Front disc brakes, rear drums

  • 15” wire wheels

  • Smiths instrumentation

  • Roll-up windows

  • Heater

Modifications

  • Electronic ignition

  • Spin-off oil filter

  • 60-spoke wire wheels

  • LED taillights

Servicing

  • Underbody photos can be viewed in the photo gallery

  • The following servicing is said to have been completed:

  • 2013: Cosmetic refurbishment

    • Refinished in Healey Blue

    • Interior reupholstered

    • Convertible top replaced

    • Replacement 60-spoke wheels installed

  • 2008: Engine overhauled

Known Imperfections

  • Vredestein tires installed in 2013

Ownership History

This 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 was reportedly purchased by the seller in 1975 from the original owner.

Included Items

  • British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate

  • Tonneau cover a convertible top boot

  • Matching spare wheel and tools

  • Moss Motors alternator kit

Additional Information

The vehicle’s clean Pennsylvania title lists “Antique Vehicle” under the Title Brands section.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

51-Years-Owned 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ7 MKII · No reserve

Sold to
RC_0ie5l3
RC_0ie5l3
$37,985
Seller
WMK_classics
WMK_classics
EndedJun 05, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC
Bids41
Views10,693
Bids
RC_0ie5l3's avatar
RC_0ie5l3
Jun 5 at 6:30 PM
$35,500bid placed 
oysterman's avatar
oysterman
Jun 5 at 6:30 PM
$35,250bid placed 
RC_0ie5l3's avatar
RC_0ie5l3
Jun 5 at 6:29 PM
$35,000bid placed 
EH_j5lq4c's avatar
EH_j5lq4c
Jun 5 at 6:29 PM
$34,750bid placed 
RC_0ie5l3's avatar
RC_0ie5l3
Jun 5 at 6:28 PM
$34,500bid placed 

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