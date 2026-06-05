51-Years-Owned 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ7 MKII
Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
As the “Big Healey” continued to evolve, the 1965 MKII BJ7 offered a 2+2 configuration and came equipped with front disc brakes, a significant improvement over earlier generations. With many updates introduced for the MKII variant in 1961, just over 5,000 examples were produced before between 1961-1964 before the MKIII BJ8 hit the showroom floor later that year.
Acquired by the seller in 1975, this ‘64 BJ7 was refinished in Healey Blue circa 2013. Additional refurbishment work included replacement of the blue fabric top, carpet, and leather interior, and this example sits on 60-spoke wire wheels.
The 2.9L inline-six was reportedly overhauled in 2008 and features dual SU carburetors sending power to the rear wheels through a 4-speed manual transmission with overdrive. Upgrades are said to include electronic ignition and a spin-off oil filter conversion, and a Moss Motors alternator kit is included with the sale.
This 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 is now offered with a matching spare wheel, a tonneau cover and convertible top boot, British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Over 50 years with the seller
Refinished in Healey Blue
Blue leather upholstery
2+2 seating
Cosmetic refresh in 2013
Engine overhauled in 2008
Factory Equipment
2.9L inline-six engine
Dual SU carburetors
4-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Front disc brakes, rear drums
15” wire wheels
Smiths instrumentation
Roll-up windows
Heater
Modifications
Electronic ignition
Spin-off oil filter
60-spoke wire wheels
LED taillights
Servicing
Underbody photos can be viewed in the photo gallery
The following servicing is said to have been completed:
2013: Cosmetic refurbishment
Refinished in Healey Blue
Interior reupholstered
Convertible top replaced
Replacement 60-spoke wheels installed
2008: Engine overhauled
Known Imperfections
Vredestein tires installed in 2013
Ownership History
This 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 was reportedly purchased by the seller in 1975 from the original owner.
Included Items
British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate
Tonneau cover a convertible top boot
Matching spare wheel and tools
Moss Motors alternator kit
Additional Information
The vehicle’s clean Pennsylvania title lists “Antique Vehicle” under the Title Brands section.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.