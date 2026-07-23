Auction ended.

1963 Volvo P1800

Bid to $7,500 on 07/23/26
Result
1963 Volvo P1800
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All photos (113)

Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINV632538
Mileage indicated89,050 Miles TMU
LocationLubbock, Texas
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed

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Video gallery

1963 Volvo P1800 - Driving
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Description

The Volvo P1800 emerged as one of the most stylish and attainable grand touring cars of the 1960s, blending Italian-influenced design with Volvo’s reputation for durability into a well-rounded package. Offering European GT looks, everyday usability, and long-distance comfort at a competitive price point, the P1800 appealed to buyers seeking a stylish but not boring, reliable car.

This 1963 Volvo P1800 was built by Jensen Motors in West Bromwich, England, before manufacturing transitioned to Volvo's Gothenburg, Sweden facility later in 1963. Finished in red over red vinyl upholstery, the car is powered by a 1.8-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

According to the seller, the car underwent recommissioning work in 2016 and again in 2021. Work reportedly included refreshing the fuel, brake, cooling, and electrical systems. The seller states that the cabin has been retrimmed with correct-specification materials that were sourced directly from Sweden.

This 1963 Volvo P1800 is now offered in Texas with factory literature, shop manuals, spare parts, a spare tire, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 1.8L inline-four engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in red over red upholstery

  • Factory literature, shop manuals, and spare parts included

Factory Equipment

  • 1.8L inline-four engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Independent front suspension

  • Solid rear axle suspension

  • Front disc & rear drum brakes

  • Dual SU carburetors

  • Bucket seats

Modifications

  • Quieter muffler fitted

  • Vehicle wired for installation of a stereo system

  • Aftermarket wheels

Servicing & Documentation

The seller has reported the following service work:

  • Fuel tank replaced

  • Fuel-level sending unit replaced

  • SU carburetors rebuilt

  • Fuel pump replaced

  • Fuel lines renewed

  • Front brake rotors replaced

  • Front brake calipers serviced

  • Front brake pads replaced

  • Brake hoses replaced

  • Rear drum brakes refreshed

  • Master cylinder serviced or replaced

  • Engine gaskets replaced as needed

  • Water pump replaced

  • Radiator serviced

  • Ignition tune-up performed

  • Axle seals replaced

  • Clutch hydraulic system serviced

  • Driveshaft bushings replaced

  • Differential pinion seal replaced

  • Electrical system rewired as needed

  • Replacement battery installed

  • Gauges refurbished

  • Exhaust system updated with a quieter muffler

Known Imperfections

  • Engine timing reported to be out of adjustment and in need of tuning

  • Oil seepage present

  • Valve clearances suspected to be set loose

  • Tachometer lens is cracked

  • Tachometer needle flutters at idle until underway

  • Windshield wipers inoperable

  • Clock inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller: “The car benefits from significant mechanical recommissioning performed in 2016 and 2021, with documented work addressing the fuel, brake, cooling, electrical, and drivetrain systems.

The interior was comprehensively restored using correct-specification materials sourced directly from Sweden. Seats were reupholstered with new padding, while the door panels, carpets, and headliner were replaced to factory-style standards. The result is a striking red interior presentation that retains an authentic period character.

The car remains an exceptional driver and always attracts attention wherever it goes. It recently completed a drive from Gresham to Seattle following the mechanical updates and continues to showcase the timeless design and presence that have made the Volvo P1800 such a respected classic.”

Included Items

  • Spare transmission and various spare parts

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Shop manuals

  • Spare tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Volvo P1800

Last bid
JamesRuzkowski_90ie
JamesRuzkowski_90ie
$7,500
Seller
VDMScuba
VDMScuba
EndedJul 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids14
Views8,686

Comments & bids

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JamesRuzkowski_90ie's avatar
JamesRuzkowski_90ie
Jul 23 at 6:12 PM
$7,500bid placed 
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GPM71a
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L.James_d225
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37Pontiac
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Cradock1964
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JamesRuzkowski_90ie
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