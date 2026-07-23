1963 Volvo P1800
Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The Volvo P1800 emerged as one of the most stylish and attainable grand touring cars of the 1960s, blending Italian-influenced design with Volvo’s reputation for durability into a well-rounded package. Offering European GT looks, everyday usability, and long-distance comfort at a competitive price point, the P1800 appealed to buyers seeking a stylish but not boring, reliable car.
This 1963 Volvo P1800 was built by Jensen Motors in West Bromwich, England, before manufacturing transitioned to Volvo's Gothenburg, Sweden facility later in 1963. Finished in red over red vinyl upholstery, the car is powered by a 1.8-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission.
According to the seller, the car underwent recommissioning work in 2016 and again in 2021. Work reportedly included refreshing the fuel, brake, cooling, and electrical systems. The seller states that the cabin has been retrimmed with correct-specification materials that were sourced directly from Sweden.
This 1963 Volvo P1800 is now offered in Texas with factory literature, shop manuals, spare parts, a spare tire, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 1.8L inline-four engine
4-speed manual transmission
Finished in red over red upholstery
Factory literature, shop manuals, and spare parts included
Factory Equipment
1.8L inline-four engine
4-speed manual transmission
Independent front suspension
Solid rear axle suspension
Front disc & rear drum brakes
Dual SU carburetors
Bucket seats
Modifications
Quieter muffler fitted
Vehicle wired for installation of a stereo system
Aftermarket wheels
Servicing & Documentation
The seller has reported the following service work:
Fuel tank replaced
Fuel-level sending unit replaced
SU carburetors rebuilt
Fuel pump replaced
Fuel lines renewed
Front brake rotors replaced
Front brake calipers serviced
Front brake pads replaced
Brake hoses replaced
Rear drum brakes refreshed
Master cylinder serviced or replaced
Engine gaskets replaced as needed
Water pump replaced
Radiator serviced
Ignition tune-up performed
Axle seals replaced
Clutch hydraulic system serviced
Driveshaft bushings replaced
Differential pinion seal replaced
Electrical system rewired as needed
Replacement battery installed
Gauges refurbished
Exhaust system updated with a quieter muffler
Known Imperfections
Engine timing reported to be out of adjustment and in need of tuning
Oil seepage present
Valve clearances suspected to be set loose
Tachometer lens is cracked
Tachometer needle flutters at idle until underway
Windshield wipers inoperable
Clock inoperable
Ownership History
From the seller: “The car benefits from significant mechanical recommissioning performed in 2016 and 2021, with documented work addressing the fuel, brake, cooling, electrical, and drivetrain systems.
The interior was comprehensively restored using correct-specification materials sourced directly from Sweden. Seats were reupholstered with new padding, while the door panels, carpets, and headliner were replaced to factory-style standards. The result is a striking red interior presentation that retains an authentic period character.
The car remains an exceptional driver and always attracts attention wherever it goes. It recently completed a drive from Gresham to Seattle following the mechanical updates and continues to showcase the timeless design and presence that have made the Volvo P1800 such a respected classic.”
Included Items
Spare transmission and various spare parts
Manufacturer's literature
Shop manuals
Spare tire
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.