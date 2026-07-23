Description

The Volvo P1800 emerged as one of the most stylish and attainable grand touring cars of the 1960s, blending Italian-influenced design with Volvo’s reputation for durability into a well-rounded package. Offering European GT looks, everyday usability, and long-distance comfort at a competitive price point, the P1800 appealed to buyers seeking a stylish but not boring, reliable car.

This 1963 Volvo P1800 was built by Jensen Motors in West Bromwich, England, before manufacturing transitioned to Volvo's Gothenburg, Sweden facility later in 1963. Finished in red over red vinyl upholstery, the car is powered by a 1.8-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

According to the seller, the car underwent recommissioning work in 2016 and again in 2021. Work reportedly included refreshing the fuel, brake, cooling, and electrical systems. The seller states that the cabin has been retrimmed with correct-specification materials that were sourced directly from Sweden.

This 1963 Volvo P1800 is now offered in Texas with factory literature, shop manuals, spare parts, a spare tire, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 1.8L inline-four engine

4-speed manual transmission

Finished in red over red upholstery

Factory literature, shop manuals, and spare parts included

Factory Equipment

1.8L inline-four engine

4-speed manual transmission

Independent front suspension

Solid rear axle suspension

Front disc & rear drum brakes

Dual SU carburetors

Bucket seats

Modifications

Quieter muffler fitted

Vehicle wired for installation of a stereo system

Aftermarket wheels

Servicing & Documentation

The seller has reported the following service work:

Fuel tank replaced

Fuel-level sending unit replaced

SU carburetors rebuilt

Fuel pump replaced

Fuel lines renewed

Front brake rotors replaced

Front brake calipers serviced

Front brake pads replaced

Brake hoses replaced

Rear drum brakes refreshed

Master cylinder serviced or replaced

Engine gaskets replaced as needed

Water pump replaced

Radiator serviced

Ignition tune-up performed

Axle seals replaced

Clutch hydraulic system serviced

Driveshaft bushings replaced

Differential pinion seal replaced

Electrical system rewired as needed

Replacement battery installed

Gauges refurbished

Exhaust system updated with a quieter muffler

Known Imperfections

Engine timing reported to be out of adjustment and in need of tuning

Oil seepage present

Valve clearances suspected to be set loose

Tachometer lens is cracked

Tachometer needle flutters at idle until underway

Windshield wipers inoperable

Clock inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller: “The car benefits from significant mechanical recommissioning performed in 2016 and 2021, with documented work addressing the fuel, brake, cooling, electrical, and drivetrain systems.

The interior was comprehensively restored using correct-specification materials sourced directly from Sweden. Seats were reupholstered with new padding, while the door panels, carpets, and headliner were replaced to factory-style standards. The result is a striking red interior presentation that retains an authentic period character.

The car remains an exceptional driver and always attracts attention wherever it goes. It recently completed a drive from Gresham to Seattle following the mechanical updates and continues to showcase the timeless design and presence that have made the Volvo P1800 such a respected classic.”

Included Items