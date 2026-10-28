Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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The 1963 model year was pivotal for the iconic Volkswagen Beetle’s evolution. Known for its distinctive rounded shape and rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, the Beetle had already become a symbol of practicality and reliability. And in 1963, VW introduced several important updates. The rear window was enlarged for better visibility, the heating system was improved, and the seats became deeply contoured and highly adjustable.

And thanks to refinements in the steering system and torsion-bar suspension — including the addition of a sway bar — new Beetles rode smoother and handled better, with less vibration and more passenger comfort. Mounted in the rear, the car’s 1.2L (1192cc) engine only weighed around 250 pounds but produced 40 horsepower, and was connected to a four-speed manual transmission, offering a good combination of modest performance and dependable operation. The “Bug” was attractive, affordable, and easy to maintain then, and remains a beloved classic now.

This example is finished in gray with red upholstery, rides on 15” wheels wearing whitewall tires, and features a roof-mounted luggage rack. Its air-cooled flat-four engine is backed by a four-speed manual transmission. Uniquely, the car the fitted with a folding fabric roof known as “Faltdach” in German.

This 1963 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Finished in gray with red upholstery

Faltdach folding fabric sunroof

15” wheels

Roof luggage rack

1.2L air-cooled flat four cylinder

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Steel body

Larger rear window

Faltdach folding fabric sunroof

Redesigned bucket seats

Rear-mounted engine with rear-wheel drive

Worm-gear steering

Known Imperfections

Imperfections in paint

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Ownership History

This 1963 Volkswagen Beetle is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.