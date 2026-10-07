Auction ended.

1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 4-Speed

Bid to $25,000 on 10/07/26
Result
1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 4-Speed
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Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN63R2534
Mileage indicated49,900 Miles TMU
LocationNorth Canton, Ohio
EngineSupercharged 289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTurquoise
Interior colorTurquoise & Beige

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1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 4-Speed Cold Start Video
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Description

“Introducing Studebaker’s most dynamic automobile.” The Avanti represented the company’s final bold gamble. The car went on sale in fall 1963 with its striking fiberglass body and was promoted as “America’s only four-passenger high-performance personal car.” The Avanti was touted as “America’s only four-passenger high-performance personal car” and lived up to grand tourer expectations with an optional supercharged 289ci V8 that made it one of the fastest production cars in America, capable of exceeding 170 mph in factory test runs.

It also featured advanced safety features like front disc brakes, padded vinyl roof rails (resembling a roll bar), and aircraft-inspired instrumentation with an overhead control panel for lights and heater/defroster blower. Despite its innovation and acclaim, Studebaker’s declining finances limited production to just 4,647 examples before the South Bend, Indiana, plant closed on 20 December 1963.

This ’63 Avanti is equipped with the optional Jet Thrust supercharged 289ci V8, mated to a four-speed manual transmission, and is finished in turquoise over color-coordinated vinyl upholstery. Additional features include bucket seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, AM radio, center console, seat belts, and a pop-up vanity mirror inside the glove box.

This 1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 4-Speed is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • Jet Thrust 289ci V8 engine with Paxton supercharger

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Turquoise paint

  • Color-coordinated upholstery

  • Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Padded vinyl dashboard and interior roof rails

  • Push-button AM radio

  • Aircraft‑inspired instrumentation and overhead control panel

  • 15” steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Front disc brakes

  • Independent front suspension

  • Pop-up vanity mirror inside the glove box

  • Center console

Known Imperfections

  • Worn carpeting

  • Deteriorating upholstery on driver’s seat

  • Corrosion on underbody components

  • Exterior paint scratches

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the selling dealer in January 2026.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 4-Speed

Last bid
brucesmith_npv1
brucesmith_npv1
$25,000
Seller
Ohio.Corvettes.and.Musclecars
Ohio.Corvettes.and.Musclecars
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids27
Views18,058

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brucesmith_npv1
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