Description

“Introducing Studebaker’s most dynamic automobile.” The Avanti represented the company’s final bold gamble. The car went on sale in fall 1963 with its striking fiberglass body and was promoted as “America’s only four-passenger high-performance personal car.” The Avanti was touted as “America’s only four-passenger high-performance personal car” and lived up to grand tourer expectations with an optional supercharged 289ci V8 that made it one of the fastest production cars in America, capable of exceeding 170 mph in factory test runs.

It also featured advanced safety features like front disc brakes, padded vinyl roof rails (resembling a roll bar), and aircraft-inspired instrumentation with an overhead control panel for lights and heater/defroster blower. Despite its innovation and acclaim, Studebaker’s declining finances limited production to just 4,647 examples before the South Bend, Indiana, plant closed on 20 December 1963.

This ’63 Avanti is equipped with the optional Jet Thrust supercharged 289ci V8, mated to a four-speed manual transmission, and is finished in turquoise over color-coordinated vinyl upholstery. Additional features include bucket seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, AM radio, center console, seat belts, and a pop-up vanity mirror inside the glove box.

This 1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 4-Speed is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

Jet Thrust 289ci V8 engine with Paxton supercharger

Four-speed manual transmission

Turquoise paint

Color-coordinated upholstery

Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

Padded vinyl dashboard and interior roof rails

Push-button AM radio

Aircraft‑inspired instrumentation and overhead control panel

15” steel wheels with hubcaps

Front disc brakes

Independent front suspension

Pop-up vanity mirror inside the glove box

Center console

Known Imperfections

Worn carpeting

Deteriorating upholstery on driver’s seat

Corrosion on underbody components

Exterior paint scratches

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the selling dealer in January 2026.

Included Items