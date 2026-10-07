1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 4-Speed
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
“Introducing Studebaker’s most dynamic automobile.” The Avanti represented the company’s final bold gamble. The car went on sale in fall 1963 with its striking fiberglass body and was promoted as “America’s only four-passenger high-performance personal car.” The Avanti was touted as “America’s only four-passenger high-performance personal car” and lived up to grand tourer expectations with an optional supercharged 289ci V8 that made it one of the fastest production cars in America, capable of exceeding 170 mph in factory test runs.
It also featured advanced safety features like front disc brakes, padded vinyl roof rails (resembling a roll bar), and aircraft-inspired instrumentation with an overhead control panel for lights and heater/defroster blower. Despite its innovation and acclaim, Studebaker’s declining finances limited production to just 4,647 examples before the South Bend, Indiana, plant closed on 20 December 1963.
This ’63 Avanti is equipped with the optional Jet Thrust supercharged 289ci V8, mated to a four-speed manual transmission, and is finished in turquoise over color-coordinated vinyl upholstery. Additional features include bucket seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, AM radio, center console, seat belts, and a pop-up vanity mirror inside the glove box.
This 1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 4-Speed is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Ohio title.
Highlights
Jet Thrust 289ci V8 engine with Paxton supercharger
Four-speed manual transmission
Turquoise paint
Color-coordinated upholstery
Front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
Padded vinyl dashboard and interior roof rails
Push-button AM radio
Aircraft‑inspired instrumentation and overhead control panel
15” steel wheels with hubcaps
Front disc brakes
Independent front suspension
Pop-up vanity mirror inside the glove box
Center console
Known Imperfections
Worn carpeting
Deteriorating upholstery on driver’s seat
Corrosion on underbody components
Exterior paint scratches
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the selling dealer in January 2026.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.