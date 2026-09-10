Description

Introduced for the 1960 model year, the Porsche 356B brought a series of meaningful updates, including a raised front bumper, more powerful engine options, and a strengthened body structure. The Cabriolet variant delivered true open‑air motoring, featuring a fully lined, weatherproof folding top.

By 1963, the 356B was offered with a range of engines producing between 60 and 130 horsepower, including the 75‑horsepower 1600 Super option on this example. Cabriolet bodies were crafted by Stuttgart coachbuilder Reutter, renowned for its meticulous workmanship.

Featuring highly desirable late-production T6 coachwork by Reutter, this specific chassis boasts a verified history. Factory build records confirm the car was delivered new by the famous Hoffman Motors to its first owner in Plainfield, New Jersey, on September 1, 1963. A national-level Porsche Club of America Lake Placid Porsche Parade Winner in 1995, this 356B Cabriolet received a comprehensive 2024 bare-metal cosmetic refurbishment and mechanical rebuild. It has been resprayed in factory Slate Gray (6201), and the contrasting Lipstick Red leather interior has era-correct square-weave carpet. The accompanying Porsche Certificate of Authenticity confirms the original matching-numbers 1600 Super engine and transmission, while the official Porsche Kardex confirms the factory matching-numbers drivetrain and its original delivery date and dealer.

This 1963 Porsche 356B 1600 Super Cabriolet is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Pennsylvania with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Resprayed in original Slate Gray in 2024

Rebuilt, numbers-matching 1.6L 1600 Super (616/2) flat-four engine

Four-speed manual transaxle (factory matching-numbers)

Lipstick Red leather upholstery with correct square-weave carpet

1995 national PCA Porsche Parade Concours win

Porsche CoA and Kardex

Factory Equipment

T6 Variant (Twin engine-grilles, larger glass, and revised deck lid)

Original factory markings on the hood bracket and beneath the engine grille confirming original body panels

Black fully lined weatherproof folding top

Period-correct twin Zenith 32 NDIX carburetors

Body-color bumpers with factory chrome overriders and correct "S" rear badging

Authentic 15" steel wheels finished with chrome hubcaps and crests

The chassis number (157820) decodes as: 1 – Coachbuilder: Reutter 57820 – 356B Cabriolet chassis numbers for 1963 fall in the 57xxx–58xxx range



Modifications

Vintage-look Blaupunkt AM/FM radio with Bluetooth

Servicing & Documentation

Recent Vredestein Sprint Classic 165HR15 tires

2024 : 1.6-liter Super flat-four engine rebuilt Refinished in original Slate Gray (6201) Spark plugs and ignition wires replaced Valve cover gaskets replaced Fuel filter replaced



Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1963 Porsche 356B 1600 Super Cabriolet in 2024.

Included Items

Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

Porsche Kardex

Refurbishment invoices

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com