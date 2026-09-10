Auction ended.

1963 Porsche 356B 1600 Super Cabriolet

Sold for on 09/10/26
Result
1963 Porsche 356B 1600 Super Cabriolet
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Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN157820
Mileage indicated85,550 Miles TMU
LocationGladwyne , Pennsylvania
Engine1.6L Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSlate Gray
Interior colorLipstick Red

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note additional photos and a YouTube video have been added.

Video gallery

1963 Porsche 356B 1600 Super Cabriolet Interior Tour
Play

Description

Introduced for the 1960 model year, the Porsche 356B brought a series of meaningful updates, including a raised front bumper, more powerful engine options, and a strengthened body structure. The Cabriolet variant delivered true open‑air motoring, featuring a fully lined, weatherproof folding top.

By 1963, the 356B was offered with a range of engines producing between 60 and 130 horsepower, including the 75‑horsepower 1600 Super option on this example. Cabriolet bodies were crafted by Stuttgart coachbuilder Reutter, renowned for its meticulous workmanship.

Featuring highly desirable late-production T6 coachwork by Reutter, this specific chassis boasts a verified history. Factory build records confirm the car was delivered new by the famous Hoffman Motors to its first owner in Plainfield, New Jersey, on September 1, 1963. A national-level Porsche Club of America Lake Placid Porsche Parade Winner in 1995, this 356B Cabriolet received a comprehensive 2024 bare-metal cosmetic refurbishment and mechanical rebuild. It has been resprayed in factory Slate Gray (6201), and the contrasting Lipstick Red leather interior has era-correct square-weave carpet. The accompanying Porsche Certificate of Authenticity confirms the original matching-numbers 1600 Super engine and transmission, while the official Porsche Kardex confirms the factory matching-numbers drivetrain and its original delivery date and dealer.

This 1963 Porsche 356B 1600 Super Cabriolet is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Pennsylvania with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Resprayed in original Slate Gray in 2024

  • Rebuilt, numbers-matching 1.6L 1600 Super (616/2) flat-four engine

  • Four-speed manual transaxle (factory matching-numbers)

  • Lipstick Red leather upholstery with correct square-weave carpet

  • 1995 national PCA Porsche Parade Concours win

  • Porsche CoA and Kardex

Factory Equipment

  • T6 Variant (Twin engine-grilles, larger glass, and revised deck lid)

  • Original factory markings on the hood bracket and beneath the engine grille confirming original body panels

  • Black fully lined weatherproof folding top

  • Period-correct twin Zenith 32 NDIX carburetors

  • Body-color bumpers with factory chrome overriders and correct "S" rear badging

  • Authentic 15" steel wheels finished with chrome hubcaps and crests

  • The chassis number (157820) decodes as:

    • 1 – Coachbuilder: Reutter

    • 57820 – 356B Cabriolet chassis numbers for 1963 fall in the 57xxx–58xxx range

Modifications

  • Vintage-look Blaupunkt AM/FM radio with Bluetooth

Servicing & Documentation

  • Recent Vredestein Sprint Classic 165HR15 tires

  • 2024:

    • 1.6-liter Super flat-four engine rebuilt

    • Refinished in original Slate Gray (6201)

    • Spark plugs and ignition wires replaced

    • Valve cover gaskets replaced

    • Fuel filter replaced

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1963 Porsche 356B 1600 Super Cabriolet in 2024.

Included Items

  • Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

  • Porsche Kardex

  • Refurbishment invoices

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Porsche Certificate of Authenticity (COA): 1963 Porsche 356B Cabriolet

Kardex: 1963 Porsche 356B Cabriolet

Refurbishment Receipts: 1963 Porsche 356B Cabriolet

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Porsche 356B 1600 Super Cabriolet

Sold to
MQ_i68xuo
MQ_i68xuo
$181,900
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedSep 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids21
Views29,891

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