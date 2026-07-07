25-Years-Owned 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport Convertible 409
Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
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Description
The 1963 Chevrolet Impala is widely regarded as the pinnacle of the model's classic era — its crisp, rectangular body lines and iconic triple taillights gave buyer’s a clean break from the heavier styling of the early 1960s, and the Super Sport convertible remains one of the most coveted American open-air cruisers of the postwar period.
This '63 Impala convertible was built with a 409ci V8 and a Powerglide automatic transmission as well as Super Sport trim. The car was acquired by the current owner in 2001, who later selected J&J Autobody Specialties of Ronkonkoma, New York, to undertake a decade-long refurbishment.
Refinished in white over a black vinyl interior and black convertible top, the car features power windows, an aftermarket air-conditioning system, a Bluetooth-equipped head unit, and four-wheel disc brakes. Over 100 invoices documenting the overhaul are said to be included with the sale.
As part of the overhaul, the numbers-matching 409ci V8 engine's cylinder heads, crankshaft, and other supporting components were replaced, and a 3-speed automatic transmission was installed in place of the stock 2-speed PowerGlide. Additionally, fluid changes and a tune-up were carried out in 2025.
This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with various removed stock parts, refurbishment and service records, a convertible top boot and car cover, an owner's manual, and a clean North Carolina title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Refurbishment completed in 2024 by J&J Autobody Specialties, Ronkonkoma, New York
Numbers-matching 409ci V8
Folder with service records and invoices
Finished in white over black upholstery
Power-operated black vinyl convertible top
Upgraded with four-wheel disc brakes
Aftermarket air-conditioning system and Bluetooth-equipped radio
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 409ci V8 engine
The "QG" suffix code corresponds with a 340-horsepower/automatic transmission variant
Engine stamping 125308, which corresponds with the VIN, is pictured in the gallery
Power-assisted steering and brakes
1963-only triple taillights
Bucket seats
Center console
The trim tag decodes the following information:
Build Date: 3D – 4th week of March
Style: 63-1867 – 1963 Impala two-door convertible
Body: FR9104 – Assembled in Framingham, Massachusetts; production sequence
Trim: 815 – Black vinyl upholstery
Paint: 936 – Ermine White
Accessories:
B70 – Padded instrument panel
M35 – PowerGlide transmission
Z03 – Super Sport equipment
Modifications
Replacement cylinder heads
Edelbrock valve covers
Aluminum radiator
3-speed automatic transmission
15” Magnum 500 wheels
Four-wheel disc brakes with Wilwood booster
VintageAir air-conditioning system
Power windows added during refurbishment
Bluetooth-equipped radio
Column-mounted tachometer
Servicing & Documentation
The partial VIN engine block stamping matches the chassis tag
Service and refurbishment records accompany the sale (see gallery)
10-year refurbishment completed in 2024
Fluid changes and tune-up performed in 2025
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with limited use since refurbishment
Rear door jam windlace not installed (said to be included)
Ignition switch does not lock or turn to the accessory position (car can be started without a key)
Ownership History
The current owner acquired the car in 2001, reportedly from a long-term prior owner.
Included Items
Removed factory parts
Service records
Owner's manual
Convertible top boot
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.