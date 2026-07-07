Description

The 1963 Chevrolet Impala is widely regarded as the pinnacle of the model's classic era — its crisp, rectangular body lines and iconic triple taillights gave buyer’s a clean break from the heavier styling of the early 1960s, and the Super Sport convertible remains one of the most coveted American open-air cruisers of the postwar period.

This '63 Impala convertible was built with a 409ci V8 and a Powerglide automatic transmission as well as Super Sport trim. The car was acquired by the current owner in 2001, who later selected J&J Autobody Specialties of Ronkonkoma, New York, to undertake a decade-long refurbishment.

Refinished in white over a black vinyl interior and black convertible top, the car features power windows, an aftermarket air-conditioning system, a Bluetooth-equipped head unit, and four-wheel disc brakes. Over 100 invoices documenting the overhaul are said to be included with the sale.

As part of the overhaul, the numbers-matching 409ci V8 engine's cylinder heads, crankshaft, and other supporting components were replaced, and a 3-speed automatic transmission was installed in place of the stock 2-speed PowerGlide. Additionally, fluid changes and a tune-up were carried out in 2025.

This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with various removed stock parts, refurbishment and service records, a convertible top boot and car cover, an owner's manual, and a clean North Carolina title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Refurbishment completed in 2024 by J&J Autobody Specialties, Ronkonkoma, New York

Numbers-matching 409ci V8

Folder with service records and invoices

Finished in white over black upholstery

Power-operated black vinyl convertible top

Upgraded with four-wheel disc brakes

Aftermarket air-conditioning system and Bluetooth-equipped radio

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 409ci V8 engine The "QG" suffix code corresponds with a 340-horsepower/automatic transmission variant Engine stamping 125308, which corresponds with the VIN, is pictured in the gallery

Power-assisted steering and brakes

1963-only triple taillights

Bucket seats

Center console

The trim tag decodes the following information: Build Date: 3D – 4th week of March Style: 63-1867 – 1963 Impala two-door convertible Body: FR9104 – Assembled in Framingham, Massachusetts; production sequence Trim: 815 – Black vinyl upholstery Paint: 936 – Ermine White Accessories: B70 – Padded instrument panel M35 – PowerGlide transmission Z03 – Super Sport equipment



Modifications

Replacement cylinder heads

Edelbrock valve covers

Aluminum radiator

3-speed automatic transmission

15” Magnum 500 wheels

Four-wheel disc brakes with Wilwood booster

VintageAir air-conditioning system

Power windows added during refurbishment

Bluetooth-equipped radio

Column-mounted tachometer

Servicing & Documentation

The partial VIN engine block stamping matches the chassis tag

Service and refurbishment records accompany the sale (see gallery)

10-year refurbishment completed in 2024

Fluid changes and tune-up performed in 2025

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with limited use since refurbishment

Rear door jam windlace not installed (said to be included)

Ignition switch does not lock or turn to the accessory position (car can be started without a key)

Ownership History

The current owner acquired the car in 2001, reportedly from a long-term prior owner.

Included Items