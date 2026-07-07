Auction ended.

25-Years-Owned 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport Convertible 409

Sold for on 07/07/26
Result
25-Years-Owned 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport Convertible 409
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (130)

Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN31867G125308
Mileage indicated96,600 Miles TMU
LocationLeland, North Carolina
Engine409ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

The 1963 Chevrolet Impala is widely regarded as the pinnacle of the model's classic era — its crisp, rectangular body lines and iconic triple taillights gave buyer’s a clean break from the heavier styling of the early 1960s, and the Super Sport convertible remains one of the most coveted American open-air cruisers of the postwar period.

This '63 Impala convertible was built with a 409ci V8 and a Powerglide automatic transmission as well as Super Sport trim. The car was acquired by the current owner in 2001, who later selected J&J Autobody Specialties of Ronkonkoma, New York, to undertake a decade-long refurbishment.

Refinished in white over a black vinyl interior and black convertible top, the car features power windows, an aftermarket air-conditioning system, a Bluetooth-equipped head unit, and four-wheel disc brakes. Over 100 invoices documenting the overhaul are said to be included with the sale.

As part of the overhaul, the numbers-matching 409ci V8 engine's cylinder heads, crankshaft, and other supporting components were replaced, and a 3-speed automatic transmission was installed in place of the stock 2-speed PowerGlide. Additionally, fluid changes and a tune-up were carried out in 2025.

This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with various removed stock parts, refurbishment and service records, a convertible top boot and car cover, an owner's manual, and a clean North Carolina title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Refurbishment completed in 2024 by J&J Autobody Specialties, Ronkonkoma, New York

  • Numbers-matching 409ci V8

  • Folder with service records and invoices

  • Finished in white over black upholstery

  • Power-operated black vinyl convertible top

  • Upgraded with four-wheel disc brakes

  • Aftermarket air-conditioning system and Bluetooth-equipped radio

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 409ci V8 engine

    • The "QG" suffix code corresponds with a 340-horsepower/automatic transmission variant

    • Engine stamping 125308, which corresponds with the VIN, is pictured in the gallery

  • Power-assisted steering and brakes

  • 1963-only triple taillights

  • Bucket seats

  • Center console

  • The trim tag decodes the following information:

    • Build Date: 3D 4th week of March

    • Style: 63-1867 – 1963 Impala two-door convertible

    • Body: FR9104 – Assembled in Framingham, Massachusetts; production sequence

    • Trim: 815 – Black vinyl upholstery

    • Paint: 936 – Ermine White

    • Accessories:

      • B70 – Padded instrument panel

      • M35 – PowerGlide transmission

      • Z03 – Super Sport equipment

Modifications

  • Replacement cylinder heads

  • Edelbrock valve covers

  • Aluminum radiator

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • 15” Magnum 500 wheels

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with Wilwood booster

  • VintageAir air-conditioning system

  • Power windows added during refurbishment

  • Bluetooth-equipped radio

  • Column-mounted tachometer

Servicing & Documentation

  • The partial VIN engine block stamping matches the chassis tag

  • Service and refurbishment records accompany the sale (see gallery)

  • 10-year refurbishment completed in 2024

  • Fluid changes and tune-up performed in 2025

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with limited use since refurbishment

  • Rear door jam windlace not installed (said to be included)

  • Ignition switch does not lock or turn to the accessory position (car can be started without a key)

Ownership History

The current owner acquired the car in 2001, reportedly from a long-term prior owner.

Included Items

  • Removed factory parts

  • Service records

  • Owner's manual

  • Convertible top boot

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

25-Years-Owned 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport Convertible 409

Sold to
MrGazelle
MrGazelle
$66,875
Seller
TD1624
TD1624
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Bids35
Views9,155

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

MrGazelle's avatar
MrGazelle
Jul 7 at 6:26 PM
$62,500bid placed 
Cooley132000's avatar
Cooley132000
Jul 7 at 6:26 PM
$60,000bid placed 
MrGazelle's avatar
MrGazelle
Jul 7 at 6:25 PM
$58,500bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jul 7 at 6:25 PM
$56,100bid placed 
MrGazelle's avatar
MrGazelle
Jul 7 at 6:24 PM
$55,555bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jul 7 at 6:24 PM
$53,500bid placed 
classicsrcoo's avatar
classicsrcoo
Jul 7 at 6:24 PM
$52,500bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jul 7 at 6:23 PM
$52,000bid placed 
johnmagoo's avatar
johnmagoo
Jul 7 at 6:22 PM
$51,500bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jul 7 at 6:22 PM
$51,000bid placed 
classicsrcoo's avatar
classicsrcoo
Jul 7 at 6:22 PM
$50,500bid placed 
MrGazelle's avatar
MrGazelle
Jul 7 at 4:08 PM
$50,000bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jul 6 at 11:40 PM
$47,500bid placed 
MrGazelle's avatar
MrGazelle
Jul 6 at 10:42 PM
$47,000bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jul 6 at 9:52 PM
$46,666bid placed 
johnmagoo's avatar
johnmagoo
Jul 6 at 8:39 PM
$45,928bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jul 6 at 3:31 PM
$45,678bid placed 
FelipeCuevas_5ddb's avatar
FelipeCuevas_5ddb
Jul 6 at 2:27 PM
$45,000bid placed 
MrGazelle's avatar
MrGazelle
Jul 6 at 4:57 AM
$44,444bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jul 6 at 3:51 AM
$43,210bid placed 
MrGazelle's avatar
MrGazelle
Jul 6 at 3:12 AM
$38,888bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jul 6 at 2:46 AM
$37,777bid placed 
MrGazelle's avatar
MrGazelle
Jul 6 at 2:08 AM
$36,666bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jul 5 at 4:11 PM
$35,678bid placed 
MrGazelle's avatar
MrGazelle
Jul 5 at 5:44 AM
$35,000bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jun 27 at 3:49 PM
$33,333bid placed 
johnmagoo's avatar
johnmagoo
Jun 27 at 3:29 PM
$23,706bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jun 26 at 12:36 AM
$23,456bid placed 
JSB_82's avatar
JSB_82
Jun 25 at 8:32 PM
$22,000bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jun 25 at 8:31 PM
$18,888bid placed 
JSB_82's avatar
JSB_82
Jun 25 at 6:54 PM
$18,000bid placed 
GMAN65's avatar
GMAN65
Jun 25 at 6:39 PM
$16,500bid placed 
RumleyMotors' avatar
RumleyMotors
Jun 23 at 10:09 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Robgambi's avatar
Robgambi
Jun 23 at 8:39 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Powertrain's avatar
Powertrain
Jun 22 at 10:40 PM
$1,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026