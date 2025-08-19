1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Fuelie 4-Speed

6 days
$40,000
1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Fuelie 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (182)

Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN30867S111912
Mileage indicated57,100 Miles TMU
LocationNorth Canton, Ohio
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorRed

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Fuelie 4-Speed Highlight Video
Play

Description

The 1963 Corvette introduced the Sting Ray body to the world — a complete departure from the previous generation that brought independent rear suspension, a more sophisticated chassis, and styling that has remained among the most recognized in American automotive history.

Within the 1963 lineup, the L84 327ci fuel-injected V8 was the top engine option, producing 360 horsepower through Rochester mechanical fuel injection. The combination of the L84 with the close-ratio 4-speed manual and Positraction rear axle was the specification serious buyers ordered when they intended to use the car for performance.

This 1963 Corvette Convertible wears a respray in Black over a Red vinyl interior and is powered by the numbers-matching L84 327ci V8 — confirmed by the engine block stamping reading 111912, corresponding with the last six digits of the VIN plate. The car is equipped with a 4-speed T10 manual transmission and 4.11:1 Positraction rear axle, a white convertible soft top, and a Delco AM/FM radio. Stock 15-inch steel wheels wear faux knock-off covers.

Said to have been first delivered to Tom Benson Chevrolet in San Antonio, Texas, the car reportedly stayed with a prior owner for an extended period between the early 1970s and 2018.

This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette is offered by the selling dealer with an owner's manual, various records, and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • Numbers-matching L84 327ci fuel-injected V8

  • 4-speed T10 manual transmission

  • 4.11:1 Positraction rear axle

  • Black over Red vinyl

  • White convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

Per trim tag (located below glovebox door):

  • H1 — Produced April 1, 1963

  • Style 63 867 — 1963 Convertible

  • Body 5470 — St. Louis, Missouri, assembly

  • Trim 490 — Red vinyl upholstery

  • Paint 900 — Black

Factory equipment includes:

  • L84 327ci V8 engine

    • Engine stamping 111912 corresponds with the last six digits of the serial number

    • Suffix RF corresponds with Rochester mechanical fuel injection, 360 hp

  • 4-speed T10 close-ratio manual transmission

  • 4.11:1 Positraction rear axle

  • Independent rear suspension

  • 15-inch steel wheels with faux knock-off covers

  • Fuel injection badging on front fenders

  • Electric pop-up headlights

  • White convertible soft top

  • Red vinyl upholstery and carpeting

  • Bucket seats

  • Delco AM/FM radio

Modifications

  • Exterior resprayed Black under previous ownership

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Service at Tony's Corvette Shop of Gaithersburg, Maryland, in September 2015 included:

    • Fuel-injection system rebuild

    • Rear suspension and T-arm rebuild

    • Steering box rebuild

    • Replacement of fuel-system components

    • Replacement of clutch components

    • Replacement of window and top parts

    • Replacement of various underhood gaskets and fluids

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Delco AM/FM radio is inoperative

  • Battery gauge is inoperative

  • Blower motor is inoperative

  • Odometer is inoperative

  • Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette was reportedly delivered new through Tom Benson Chevrolet in San Antonio, Texas, and later resold as a pre-owned vehicle through the same dealer in 1972. Following 45 years of ownership, the vehicle traded hands again in 2018 and it was acquired by the selling dealer in 2021.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

  • Various records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Fuelie 4-Speed

Current bid
Michael_Vetter
Michael_Vetter
$40,000
Seller
Ohio.Corvettes.and.Musclecars
Ohio.Corvettes.and.Musclecars
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids5
Views4,271

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Michael_Vetter's avatar
Michael_Vetter
Sep 5 at 9:01 PM
$40,000bid placed 
Dennis_Plummer's avatar
Dennis_Plummer
Sep 5 at 8:54 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Michael_Vetter's avatar
Michael_Vetter
Sep 5 at 6:23 PM
$11,999bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Sep 4 at 7:57 PM
$8,250bid placed 
Dghog11's avatar
Dghog11
Sep 3 at 8:48 AM
$8,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026