1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Fuelie 4-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:05 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
The 1963 Corvette introduced the Sting Ray body to the world — a complete departure from the previous generation that brought independent rear suspension, a more sophisticated chassis, and styling that has remained among the most recognized in American automotive history.
Within the 1963 lineup, the L84 327ci fuel-injected V8 was the top engine option, producing 360 horsepower through Rochester mechanical fuel injection. The combination of the L84 with the close-ratio 4-speed manual and Positraction rear axle was the specification serious buyers ordered when they intended to use the car for performance.
This 1963 Corvette Convertible wears a respray in Black over a Red vinyl interior and is powered by the numbers-matching L84 327ci V8 — confirmed by the engine block stamping reading 111912, corresponding with the last six digits of the VIN plate. The car is equipped with a 4-speed T10 manual transmission and 4.11:1 Positraction rear axle, a white convertible soft top, and a Delco AM/FM radio. Stock 15-inch steel wheels wear faux knock-off covers.
Said to have been first delivered to Tom Benson Chevrolet in San Antonio, Texas, the car reportedly stayed with a prior owner for an extended period between the early 1970s and 2018.
This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette is offered by the selling dealer with an owner's manual, various records, and a clean Ohio title.
Highlights
Numbers-matching L84 327ci fuel-injected V8
4-speed T10 manual transmission
4.11:1 Positraction rear axle
Black over Red vinyl
White convertible soft top
Factory Equipment
Per trim tag (located below glovebox door):
H1 — Produced April 1, 1963
Style 63 867 — 1963 Convertible
Body 5470 — St. Louis, Missouri, assembly
Trim 490 — Red vinyl upholstery
Paint 900 — Black
Factory equipment includes:
L84 327ci V8 engine
Engine stamping 111912 corresponds with the last six digits of the serial number
Suffix RF corresponds with Rochester mechanical fuel injection, 360 hp
4-speed T10 close-ratio manual transmission
4.11:1 Positraction rear axle
Independent rear suspension
15-inch steel wheels with faux knock-off covers
Fuel injection badging on front fenders
Electric pop-up headlights
White convertible soft top
Red vinyl upholstery and carpeting
Bucket seats
Delco AM/FM radio
Modifications
Exterior resprayed Black under previous ownership
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Service at Tony's Corvette Shop of Gaithersburg, Maryland, in September 2015 included:
Fuel-injection system rebuild
Rear suspension and T-arm rebuild
Steering box rebuild
Replacement of fuel-system components
Replacement of clutch components
Replacement of window and top parts
Replacement of various underhood gaskets and fluids
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Delco AM/FM radio is inoperative
Battery gauge is inoperative
Blower motor is inoperative
Odometer is inoperative
Tires with older date codes
Ownership History
This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette was reportedly delivered new through Tom Benson Chevrolet in San Antonio, Texas, and later resold as a pre-owned vehicle through the same dealer in 1972. Following 45 years of ownership, the vehicle traded hands again in 2018 and it was acquired by the selling dealer in 2021.
Included Items
Owner's manual
Various records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.