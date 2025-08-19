Description

The 1963 Corvette introduced the Sting Ray body to the world — a complete departure from the previous generation that brought independent rear suspension, a more sophisticated chassis, and styling that has remained among the most recognized in American automotive history.

Within the 1963 lineup, the L84 327ci fuel-injected V8 was the top engine option, producing 360 horsepower through Rochester mechanical fuel injection. The combination of the L84 with the close-ratio 4-speed manual and Positraction rear axle was the specification serious buyers ordered when they intended to use the car for performance.

This 1963 Corvette Convertible wears a respray in Black over a Red vinyl interior and is powered by the numbers-matching L84 327ci V8 — confirmed by the engine block stamping reading 111912, corresponding with the last six digits of the VIN plate. The car is equipped with a 4-speed T10 manual transmission and 4.11:1 Positraction rear axle, a white convertible soft top, and a Delco AM/FM radio. Stock 15-inch steel wheels wear faux knock-off covers.

Said to have been first delivered to Tom Benson Chevrolet in San Antonio, Texas, the car reportedly stayed with a prior owner for an extended period between the early 1970s and 2018.

This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette is offered by the selling dealer with an owner's manual, various records, and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

Numbers-matching L84 327ci fuel-injected V8

4-speed T10 manual transmission

4.11:1 Positraction rear axle

Black over Red vinyl

White convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

Per trim tag (located below glovebox door):

H1 — Produced April 1, 1963

Style 63 867 — 1963 Convertible

Body 5470 — St. Louis, Missouri, assembly

Trim 490 — Red vinyl upholstery

Paint 900 — Black

Factory equipment includes:

L84 327ci V8 engine Engine stamping 111912 corresponds with the last six digits of the serial number Suffix RF corresponds with Rochester mechanical fuel injection, 360 hp

4-speed T10 close-ratio manual transmission

4.11:1 Positraction rear axle

Independent rear suspension

15-inch steel wheels with faux knock-off covers

Fuel injection badging on front fenders

Electric pop-up headlights

White convertible soft top

Red vinyl upholstery and carpeting

Bucket seats

Delco AM/FM radio

Modifications

Exterior resprayed Black under previous ownership

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Service at Tony's Corvette Shop of Gaithersburg, Maryland, in September 2015 included: Fuel-injection system rebuild Rear suspension and T-arm rebuild Steering box rebuild Replacement of fuel-system components Replacement of clutch components Replacement of window and top parts Replacement of various underhood gaskets and fluids



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Delco AM/FM radio is inoperative

Battery gauge is inoperative

Blower motor is inoperative

Odometer is inoperative

Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette was reportedly delivered new through Tom Benson Chevrolet in San Antonio, Texas, and later resold as a pre-owned vehicle through the same dealer in 1972. Following 45 years of ownership, the vehicle traded hands again in 2018 and it was acquired by the selling dealer in 2021.

Included Items